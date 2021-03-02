BBC Three set for broadcast relaunch

Having taken a lot of flack for decommissioning BBC Three as a broadcast channel back in 2016, it seems the BBC have had a belated change of mind and are set to relaunch the channel in January 2022. While the broadcast variant was no more the service had remained online accessible via iPlayer with occasional slots on BBC One.



In order to restore the channel to broadcast via, we assume Freeview, Freesat and other platforms, the BBC intend to alter the CBBC operating hours to allow BBC Three to broadcast via the same capacity from 7pm to 4am daily.



BBC Three's ongoing charter is to provide programming for more diverse audiences and was the channel that saw series such as Gavin & Stacey launch before they moved over to BBC One. It originally launched back in 2003 and remained on air uninterrupted until February 2016.