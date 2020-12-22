BBC and HBO confirm a third and final series for His Dark Materials

With one book left to adapt, it would be a huge shame - and surprise - if the lavish adaptation of His Dark Materials didn't get to adapt Phillip Pullman's The Amber Spyglass. Following the series two finale last Sunday (check out our review of Æsahættr here) the BBC and HBO have confirmed that a third series is indeed happening.



Executive producer Jane Tranter had already stated that six of the planned eight scripts were ready and production was likely to begin next summer (making a November 2021 air date very unlikely), but this is the first official news that series three of His Dark Materials is definitely happening.



In a statement, BBC’s Ben Irving said:



“It’s been a joy to see how His Dark Materials has brought British TV audiences of all ages together. Fans of Phillip Pullman’s incredible books, and newcomers alike, have been enthralled by adventuring with Lyra and Will through multiple worlds. We are thrilled that they will be able to continue their journey in a third series of this beautifully realised drama. Our thanks to our partners at HBO and the dedicated creative team at Bad Wolf for making a landmark series that will continue to be watched and enjoyed on the BBC for years to come.”