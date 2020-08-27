BBC acquires every episode of Battlestar Galactica. Episodes to air on BBC 2 with the full box set available on BBC iPlayer

Ready to revisit one of the most acclaimed sci-fi TV dramas of the Twenty-First century? Or curious about what all the fuss was about? Well the good news is that the BBC has acquired every episode of Battlestar Galactica, the darker, grittier re imagining of the 1970s series from show runner Ronald D Moore. Every episode has been obtained from NBCUniversal Global Distribution and will be available on BBC iPlayer from the 5th September. The series will also begin being broadcast on BBC Two at 9.45pm.



Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer, says:



“Battlestar Galactica is regarded as one of the best sci-fi series ever made and it holds appeal for anyone who loves to immerse themselves in top quality drama. It joins Fort Salem, Heroes, Devs, His Dark Materials, Doctor Who and Torchwood to form an incredible range of science fiction and fantasy series available on demand on BBC iPlayer.”

every Friday from the 4th September, looking back at every episode of the sci-fi drama, beginning with the 2003 mini-series that started it all.