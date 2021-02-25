Barry Jenkins new series, The Underground Railroad, gets a teaser

Amazon have released the teaser for their upcoming series, The Underground Railroad, which has been adapted by Barry Jenkins.



The Underground Railroad chronicles Cora Randall’s desperate bid for freedom in the antebellum South. After escaping a Georgia plantation for the rumored Underground Railroad, Cora discovers no mere metaphor, but an actual railroad beneath the Southern soil.



The series will debut on Amazon Prime on 14th May.



