Apple signs up new TV series 'Suspicion' featuring Uma Thurman
Apple have ordered a new drama series starring Kill Bill's Uma Thurman.
Suspicion is a high-paced thriller about the kidnapping of the son of a prominent American businesswoman, played by Uma Thurman. Twenty-one year-old Leo’s abduction from a large, upmarket hotel in central New York is captured on video and goes viral. Swiftly, four British citizens staying at the hotel become the prime suspects. But are they guilty of anymore than being in the wrong place at the wrong time?
In addition to Thurman, the new series will star Kunal Nayyar ("The Big Bang Theory”), Noah Emmerich ("The Americans”), Georgina Campbell (“Black Mirror"), Elyes Gabel ("Scorpion"), Elizabeth Henstridge ("Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") and Angel Coulby ("Dancing On The Edge”).
Suspicion is based on the award-winning Israeli series “False Flag” from Keshet Broadcasting, created by Amit Cohen and Maria Feldman.