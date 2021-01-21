Another Game of Thrones prequel series in development at HBO, based on Tales of Dunk and Egg

Another Game of Thrones’ prequel TV series is in development at HBO, based on George RR Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg, Variety has revealed.



The one-hour show would follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years prior to the events of the Game of Thrones TV series. Martin has published three novellas in the Tales of Dunk and Egg; The Hedge Knight in 1998, The Sworn Sword in 2003 and The Mystery Knight in 2010. The novellas were published together as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in 2015.



Another prequel series House of the Dragon is already in production and will debut in 2022. A third Game of Thrones prequel written by Jane Goldman and starring Naomi Watts went to pilot, but was not progressed at HBO.