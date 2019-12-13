Anjli Mohindra and Laura Fraser the latest guest stars confirmed for Doctor Who series 12

Ahead of Doctor Who's return on New Year's Day, the BBC have revealed teo more guest stars for the upcoming series. Anjli Mohindra and Laura Fraser are both set to guest star in episodes of series 12.



Mohindra previously played Rani Chandra in the CBBC Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures. The actress made the following statement on her return to the Whoverse.

“As a huge fan of the last series, it’s a bit of a dream come true getting to work opposite Jodie, Mandip, Tosin and of course after all these years, to work with Bradley again! There’s something undeniably special about Jodie’s Doctor, and to be bringing some terror to the joint was rather fun indeed.”

Laura Fraser, who will star in a separate episode, added:

“I love this episode and couldn’t resist playing such an intense character. I watched Doctor Who every week as a child, so it was a massive thrill to be asked to take part in such an iconic show.”

Matt Strevens, Executive Producer, also made a statement:

“It was a real joy to welcome Anjli and Laura to the show. We’ve wanted to work with them since we started and have found the perfect characters for them to show off their talent and range – both formidable in very different ways.”

Despite rumours of her departure alongside showrunner Chris Chibnall, Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker confirmed in a recent interview that she will also return for a thirteenth series.



Doctor Who will return to BBC One on the 1st January at 6:55pm, with subsequent episodes airing on Sundays. Laura Fraser, who will star in a separate episode, added:Matt Strevens, Executive Producer, also made a statement:Despite rumours of her departure alongside showrunner Chris Chibnall, Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker confirmed in a recent interview that she will also return for a thirteenth series.will return to BBC One on the 1st January at 6:55pm, with subsequent episodes airing on Sundays.

We need your help Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content. You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely. Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.