Anjli Mohindra and Laura Fraser the latest guest stars confirmed for Doctor Who series 12
Ahead of Doctor Who's return on New Year's Day, the BBC have revealed teo more guest stars for the upcoming series. Anjli Mohindra and Laura Fraser are both set to guest star in episodes of series 12.
Mohindra previously played Rani Chandra in the CBBC Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures. The actress made the following statement on her return to the Whoverse.
“As a huge fan of the last series, it’s a bit of a dream come true getting to work opposite Jodie, Mandip, Tosin and of course after all these years, to work with Bradley again! There’s something undeniably special about Jodie’s Doctor, and to be bringing some terror to the joint was rather fun indeed.”
Laura Fraser, who will star in a separate episode, added:
“I love this episode and couldn’t resist playing such an intense character. I watched Doctor Who every week as a child, so it was a massive thrill to be asked to take part in such an iconic show.”
Matt Strevens, Executive Producer, also made a statement:
“It was a real joy to welcome Anjli and Laura to the show. We’ve wanted to work with them since we started and have found the perfect characters for them to show off their talent and range – both formidable in very different ways.”
Despite rumours of her departure alongside showrunner Chris Chibnall, Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker confirmed in a recent interview that she will also return for a thirteenth series.
Doctor Who will return to BBC One on the 1st January at 6:55pm, with subsequent episodes airing on Sundays.