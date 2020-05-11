American Horror Story spin-off series in the works

Not only are we getting at least four more seasons of American Horror Story , a spin-off series is also under developed with series creator Ryab Murphy, Deadline has reported. The spin-off with serve as a companion anthology series to American Horror Story , with each episode a standalone ghost story. Murphy confirmed the news of American Horror Stories in a post about a zoom call with the cast of the American Horror Story , in which Murphy said “we reminisced about the good times…when we will start filming the next season of the mothership…and other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun and I’m glad we caught up. I miss everyone!” There is no start date confirmed for American Horror Story , with production in limbo as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out our review of season nine AHS: 1984 here .

