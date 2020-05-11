American Horror Story spin-off series in the works
Not only are we getting at least four more seasons of American Horror Story, a spin-off series is also under developed with series creator Ryab Murphy, Deadline has reported.
The spin-off with serve as a companion anthology series to American Horror Story, with each episode a standalone ghost story. Murphy confirmed the news of American Horror Stories in a post about a zoom call with the cast of the American Horror Story, in which Murphy said “we reminisced about the good times…when we will start filming the next season of the mothership…and other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun and I’m glad we caught up. I miss everyone!”
There is no start date confirmed for American Horror Story, with production in limbo as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out our review of season nine AHS: 1984 here.