AMC renews Fear The Walking Dead for a seventh season

The Walking Dead's first spin-off show, Fear The Walking Dead, has been renewed for a seventh season by AMC.



The zombie-apocalypse show is currently airing its sixth season and stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, Austin Amelio, Ruben Blades and Karen David.



It was previously announced that the original show The Walking Dead will end with its upcoming eleventh season and be split into two 12 episode chunks. The additional six episodes added to the delayed ending of season ten will start in January.



A Daryl-Carol spinoff has already been ordered by AMC, along with episodic anthology Tales of the Walking Dead. Second spin-off, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, following a generation of young people as they come of age in the zombie apocalypse, recently ended its first of a planned two-season limited run. There are also three standalone films centered on original The Walking Dead star Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes.



It seems as if the zombie apocalypse is here to stay...