Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings prequel series gets an official synopsis

Amazon Studios' The Lord of the Rings prequel series is still a way off, with filming of the pilot episode completed and post production underway. There is no trailer yet, but an official synopsis has been released, courtesy of TheOneRing.Net.



Amazon Studios’ forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The series was previously confirmed as being set during The Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events ofThe greatest villain referenced is likely to be Sauron, during his first rise to power, after the forging of the rings, that leads to the fall of Numenor.J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will be showrunners and executive producers of the series, with J.A. Bayona directing the first two episodes of the planned five-season series. The cast includes Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, and Daniel Weyman.