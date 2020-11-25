Amazon renews The Expanse for a sixth and final season

Amazon has renewed sci-fi drama series The Expanse for a sixth and final season, ahead of of its fifth season debut on the 16th December.



The show is based on the books by James S.A. Corey (the pen name used by writers Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck), and set in a future 'where humanity has colonized the solar system and the people of Earth, Mars and the Asteroid Belt have long been in opposition with one another'. The show ran on Syfy for three seasons before being cancelled. Amazon saved the show, picking it up for season four onward. The Expanse, under show runner Naren Shankar, stars Steven Strait, Dominique Tipper, Frankie Adams, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Cara Gee Wes Chatham. Actor Cas Anvar, who was the subject of sexual misconduct investigations over the summer, is in the upcoming fifth season but will not return for the final run of episodes in season six. .



Executive producers and co-CEOs and co-founders of Alcon Television Group Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson, made the following statement:



“From the moment we committed to bringing this show to life up until this final season, we have worked tirelessly to honor the vision of the writers. We have prided ourselves on having one of the most diverse casts on television and giving a platform to stories that matter. A special thanks to Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck, the writers of both the books and series, and to Naren Shankar, the series showrunner and executive producer. It continues to be an honor and privilege to work with this team. We also would like to thank Amazon for their continuing support to help us tell this story in its fullest and to bring ‘The Expanse’ to a global audience.”

“The dedication and artistry of everyone who helps bring The Expanse to the screen is incredible. Our fans are awesome, and we cannot wait to get rolling on Season Six!”

Shankar added: