Amazon renews Hanna for a third season

Coming straight after its second season debut on Amazon Prime this month, Hanna has been picked up for a third season, Deadline has confirmed. The show stars Esmé Creed-Miles as the titular character, a young assassin on the run from a sinister government agency. The show also stars Yasmin Monet Prince, Dermot Mulroney, Anthony Welsh, Mireille Enos, Áine Rose Daly and Gianna Kiehl.



Writer and executive producer David Farr made the following statement:



“I’m absolutely thrilled to be able to give Hanna a third season. When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna’s past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: can she ever belong? I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision. I am also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and to Mireille Enos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It’s going to be an exciting third act.”

“David continues to deliver a series that’s elevated and action-packed, with twists you won’t see coming and characters you really care about. We’re very excited to team with NBCUniversal to bring our Prime Video customers around the world another season of adventure with Hanna.”

“Thanks to David Farr, Tom Coan and the wonderful cast and crew of Hanna for delivering two smashing seasons, and to Amazon for being the best partner anyone could hope for. Strap in for Season 3.”

Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios added:Jeff Wachtel, President, NBCUniversal International Studios, also said:The first two seasons ofare available to watch on Amazon Prime now.