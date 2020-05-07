After Life renewed for a third season by Netflix
Ricky Gervais' comedy series After Life has been reviewed for a third season by Netflix. This comes as Gervais has signs a new deal with the streaming service to produce a string of other projects, including new stand-up comedy specials and season three.
Talking to The Hollywood Reporter, who broke the news, Gervais made the following statement:
“I was planning to retire soon and just wander around the house drunk until I die, but I’ve grown a bit tired of doing that during the lockdown, and also Netflix made me an offer I couldn’t refuse.”
Season two of After Life is available to stream on Netflix now. Check out our review here.