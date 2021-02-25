A Frasier revival is officially in the works with Kelsey Grammer

In this age of TV revivals, a return of Frasier has long been rumoured, but now it is official. Kelsey Grammer is reviving the iconic character he first played in Cheers before leading an impressive Emmy-award winning eleven-season spin-off as Frasier Crane, a radio physiatrist living in Seattle.



There's no news on whether the series will feature a return of David Hyde Pierce (Niles Crane), Jane Leeves (Daphne Moon) or Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle. John Mahoney, who played Frasier and Niles' dad Martin Crane sadly died two years ago.



A return of Fraiser was first mooted back in 2018. At that time, Grammer stated that the new series was “not going to be [set in] Seattle. It’s not going to be the same Frasier. It’s going to be the man in his next iteration. Hopefully that’ll be something people like watching. But I think it’ll be funny.”



The revival will stream in the US on Paramount +. No air date has yet been confirmed.



