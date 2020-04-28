40 Discworld TV adaptations in development in new venture between the BBC, Motive Pictures and Endeavour Content

Terry Pratchett’s beloved fantasy Discworld books have sold more than 100 million copies around the world, and on the back of the BBC's TV adaptation of the The Watch, inspired by Terry Pratchett’s tales of the Ankh-Morpork City Watch, there's plenty more to come.



The BBC has agreed a deal with Motive Pictures and Endeavor Content to develop over 40 TV adaptations of the Discworld books, all of which will remain “absolutely faithful” to Pratchett’s books.



Rihanna Pratchettx daughter of the late author and Co-Director of Narrativia, set up after his death, made the following statement:

“Discworld teems with unique characters, witty narrative and incredible literary tropes, and we feel these should be realised on screen in a form that my father would be proud of. It’s wonderful to embark on this journey with Motive and Endeavor Content, who both perfectly share our vision to make this a reality.”

Rob Wilkins, Managing Director of Narrativia, added:

“The Discworld books are a huge source of joy to millions of readers, and rightly so; every paragraph, phrase and footnote was crafted with brilliance and flair and we are committed to bringing Terry’s world to the screen with the respect and care it deserves. With this partnership, we are delighted to say that Discworld has finally found its home.”

Simon Maxwell, CEO of Motive Pictures said:

“Discworld is a national treasure and we are thrilled to be forging this new partnership with Narrativia and Endeavor Content. Together we will produce shows that will be loved by millions of Discworld fans worldwide, whilst also opening up Sir Terry Pratchett’s epic creations and legacy to new audiences. We launched Motive to make high quality British shows with global scale and impact and I can think of nothing that exemplifies that ambition more than this hugely exciting partnership.”

Finally, Lorenzo De Maio, Head of TV Advisory for Endeavor Content said:

“We are honoured to bring Sir Terry Pratchett’s Discworld to the screen, in partnership with best-in-class producers Narrativia and Motive Pictures. Discworld is a masterpiece of storytelling, and we look forward to working with our partners to bring it to audiences worldwide.”

