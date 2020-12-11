Nine new Star Wars TV shows confirmed by Disney - including Ashoka and Rangers of the New Republic and a return for Hayden Christensen in Obi-Wan Kenobi

It seems streaming is indeed the future of Star Wars. While the Disney Investor Day announcements did confirm a new live-action film Rogue Squadron, directed by Patty Jenkins and that Taika Waititi will indeed be helming another, some of the biggest surprises were in the small screen accouchements.







Rangers of the New Republic, a new original series set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, is coming to #Disney+. More surprising - but most welcome - was the confirmation of an Ashoka TV series, which will also be set within the timeline of The Mandalorian and star Rosario Dawson. Dawson's Ashoka made her long awaited debut in The Mandalorian last month.



The previously announced Andor TV series was also confirmed to stream on Disney+ in 2022. The show will see Diego Lunar reprise the role of Rebel Cassian Andor from Star Wars: Rogue One, in a series set before the events of that movie. Disney releases an exciting reel in their announcement.







One of the big surprises was the confirmation that Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi. The original series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to Disney+, though no streaming date has yet been confirmed.



Also confirmed was previously announced animated series The Bad Batch and Star Wars: Visions, an original series of animated short films, that celebrates the Star Wars galaxy through the lens of the world’s best Japanese anime creators. Both are expected in 2021.



Lucasfilm Animation is teaming up with Lucasfilm’s visual effects team, Industrial Light & Magic, to develop a special Star Wars adventure for Disney+, A Droid Story. This epic journey will introduce us to a new hero guided by R2-D2 and C-3PO.



Most intriguing is Leslye Headland's new Star Wars series for Disney+, The Acolyte. This will be a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.







Finally, came the joyful announcement that Disney+ is giving Donald Glover's Lando Calarissian from Solo: A Star Wars Story some time in the spotlight. The galaxy’s favorite scoundrel will return in Lando, a brand-new event series for Disney+. Justin Simien is in the early stages of developing the project, though Glover has yet to be confirmed.



Along with The Mandalorian, that makes 10 Star Wars TV shows on Disney+ in the coming years...