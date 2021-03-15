Underrated Gems of Doctor Who: Hell Bent
Last year, The Digital Fix revisited five episodes from the new series of Doctor Who which have received a lukewarm reception from fans and critics, and presented an alternative view in the spirit of positive appraisal. Given the show’s widespread popularity and diversity of viewership, any episode will be received variously by different people, but each story covered by The Digital Fix had its fair share of redeeming features.
Now, we return to the world of Doctor Who criticism with a different intention: boosting the profile of episodes which, although not badly reviewed, we believe to be cases of Doctor Who at its very best. These are the underrated gems: highly entertaining, intelligently structured or thematically rich episodes that deserve far more praise than usually given.
Expectations for the series nine finale, Hell Bent, were high. Off the back of the superlative tour de force that was Heaven Sent – which saw Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor endure a self-repeating interrogation over the course of four and a half billion years – a lot was riding on the episode. To top it off, writer Steven Moffat ended Heaven Sent on a truly momentous cliffhanger by bringing the Doctor back to his home planet for the first time since saving it from destruction in The Day of the Doctor.
In Hell Bent, the obvious course of action would have been to pitch the Doctor in an epic showdown against the Time Lords, full of big action, dramatic standoffs and another confrontation with Rassilon post-The End of Time. And that’s a fair assessment of what the episode does – for the first fifteen minutes, before Rassilon is promptly expelled off-world and the episode takes a sharp turn in a very different and thematically richer direction.
“After all this time, after everything I’ve done, don’t you think the universe owes me this?”
Moffat’s intentional decision not to go with this expected plotline, and instead drill down into the dangerous implications of the relationship between Clara and the Doctor, is the crux of Hell Bent’s brilliance. As a sequel to The End of Time and The Day of the Doctor, the episode might be underwhelming. But Hell Bent isn’t trying to be such a sequel. Rather, as the culmination of character arcs seeded and developed across the course of series eight and nine, the episode excels.
We hear much of the Doctor’s duty of care and observe Clara’s increasing tendency to emulate the Doctor’s recklessness and sense of adventure. Increasingly, she decides to take on the role of the Doctor to escape sticky scenarios, to varying degrees of success (see Flatline, Death in Heaven, Face the Raven). The volatility of their relationship builds across series eight and nine; they are “companions willing to push each other to extremes”. Hell Bent gives us the climax of their relationship: the Doctor, driven to the edge, succumbs to desperation to save Clara’s life no matter the cost, even if it means breaking “every rule [he] ever lived by”. Different episodes in series nine explore the concept of a prophesised hybrid creature that would cause the universe’s destruction, but none delve into the consequences quite as much as the finale.
The way Moffat subverts audience expectations and has the Doctor be the one to forget Clara – not the other way around, as we saw in the case of the Tenth Doctor and Donna – is simple but effective and makes for a charged emotional ending, fuelled by the pair’s genuine tenderness. Peter Capaldi completely sells the Doctor’s brooding temperament and simmering anger, counterbalanced by an unbridled affection for his companion. And Jenna Coleman absolutely compels across a range of emotions, playing brilliantly against Capaldi with all the shock, charm and sorrow demanded of her in her final story.
“Every story ever told really happened. Stories are where memories go when they’re forgotten.”
And there’s so much else to enjoy. Rachel Talalay can do no wrong, it seems, when directing Doctor Who. She brings a sense of scale and beauty to magical night-time aerial shots of the Capitol, and cleverly contrasts the vastness of both the Arizonan desert and Gallifrey’s dry lands with the shadowy cloisters beneath the Capitol.
Moffat loves expanding the lore, and does a lot of that here. He provides a further example of Time Lords changing gender (and this time race as well) when they regenerate, revisits the barn from The Day of the Doctor, inserts another reference to the Skull Moon battle from the Time War, and links the cloisters (and its tolling bells) beneath the Capitol to the TARDIS’ own cloister bell.
Donald Sumpter’s version of Rassilon is less a power-hungry despot and more just a sad old man clinging onto delusions of grandeur. There’s some creepy creature design for the ghastly Cloister Wraiths, and in a sneaky diegetic moment Murray Gold’s theme for Clara is played in-episode. Also – Peter Capaldi roaming the desert in dark shades and riffing on an electric guitar? Yes, please.
There’s potential for Hell Bent to be overlooked in contrast to the brilliance of its predecessor, but doing so misses out on a wealth of pathos and the nuggets of gold sprinkled throughout. Series nine’s finale is thematically rich, beautifully shot and packed full of Doctor Who goodness.
