This Article Contains Strong Language: A Look Back at the History of Swearing on British TV

An alternative title would be “Would You Like Your Wives and Servants to Read This Article?”



That of course is a reference to the trial R v Penguin Books Ltd, over the latter’s publication of an unedited edition of D.H. Lawrence’s novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover, sixty years ago this month at the Old Bailey. During the trial, the prosecuting counsel, Mervyn Griffith-Jones, asked the jurors if they would wish their wives and servants to read Lawrence’s novel. For those who witnessed him ask this question, that was the point where the trial was lost. Penguin Books were acquitted, the novel continued to be published in its unexpurgated paperback edition, and many people read it who might not otherwise have done, sometimes under their bedcovers. The trial, and the verdict, were important landmarks and marked the beginning of the liberalisation and reduction in censorship during the rest of the decade.



Much of the objection to Lawrence’s novel was to its sexual content, and to the language he put in his characters’ mouths; words that had been known and used for centuries but had not been seen, or had been rarely seen, in print. This article examines the history of strong language on British television and quotes some of it, so if you are likely to be offended, please do not read on.



Twenty years after the trial, BBC2 presented a dramatisation of the court case by Edwin Pearce, The Trial of Lady Chatterley, first broadcast on Saturday 25th October 1980. It was followed by a discussion on the importance of the trial chaired by Ludovic Kennedy and including Richard Hoggart, author of The Uses of Literacy, who had appeared as a defence witness in 1960. The Trial of Lady Chatterley is often credited as the first BBC scripted drama to contain the word “fuck”, though it appears not to have been. Even so, what would now be referred to as strong language or very strong language had its way of making unscheduled appearances before then.





because

adults

teatime magazine programme

railings

in Belfast. When asked if it was boring painting the same railings all year round, the man replied, “Of course it’s fucking boring.” Not a single complaint was received. Miriam Margolyes

has said that she

uttered an expletive when she got a question wrong as a contestant on University Challenge

in 1963

.

None of the above survive in the archives, and nor does Peregrine Worsthorne’s appearance on another teatime magazine programme, Nationwide, in March 1973. When asked what he thought the reaction to Conservative Minister Lord Lambton’s being found in bed with a call girl

would be

, he replied that in all probability the public would not give a fuck. As a result he lost the opportunity to become editor of The Daily Telegraph and was barred from broadcasting for six months.

Surviving however, is the 1970 episode of The Frost Programme, in which David Frost interviewed Yippie leader Jerry Rubin with several other radical hippies in the audience. One of them was Felix Dennis, one of the editors of Oz magazine (which would the subject of an obscenity trial the following year) and later a successful publisher. As some of the audience took to the stage, Frost said of Rubin that he had asked a reasonable question and he (Rubin) was a reasonable man and Dennis replied that he was the most unreasonable cunt he’d ever heard in his life, the first use of that word on British television. A Home Office enquiry was launched into the episode, but as Dennis recalled in the BBC documentary Forty Years of F*** (2005), his greatest regret was that his mother was considerably upset.

Along with Tynan’s, the most infamous use of profanity on live British television took place on the 1st December 1976. Queen w

as

booked to appear on the ITV early-evening Today show, presented by Bill Grundy, but pulled out at the last minute. Their replacement was The Sex Pistols. Allegedly drink had been consumed backstage, though Grundy denied it, and it’s clear from the programme that at least part of the time he was provoking the band and their entourage, Siouxsie Sioux among them, and he at one point tries flirting with the women in the studio.

Towards the end of the show, Grundy actually says, “Go on, say something outrageous,” and Pistols guitarist Steve Jones replies “You dirty bastard” and “You dirty fucker” and the rather quaint “What a fucking rotter”.

One man was allegedly so disgusted by what he heard that he kicked in his television set. One of the front-page headlines the next day was The Filth and the Fury, which later became the title of a documentary on the band. Grundy was suspended and Today was cancelled two months later. Grundy's later career was no doubt adversely affected by the episode.

As for the use of the words in scripted drama and comedy, that took a while to happen, as what was beginning to be allowed in novels was not allowed on stage and certainly not in the populist medium of television. In the theatre, the Lord Chamberlain’s powers of censorship came under attack from a younger generation of playwrights. The Theatres Act of 1968 abolished censorship of the stage. Earlier that year, the Lord Chamberlain had vetoed Harold Pinter’s new one-act play Landscape unless he removed the line “fuck all”. Pinter refused, and so on 25th April the play had its premiere on

BBC

Radio 3, the first scripted use of the F-word

aired on the Corporation

, and horses remained unfrightened across the land. ( Landscape was later staged for television in 1983.)

However, on television, the word remained forbidden. Feature films were routinely redubbed to remove these words, however distinguished the film and whatever time of night it was shown. Occasionally mistakes were made. A showing of Serpico with the wrong (that is, uncensored) soundtrack attracted no complaints and some congratulations on the BBC treating its audience like adults. The prolific use of “bloody” in the groundbreaking sitcom Till Death Us Do Part resulted in complaints from Mary Whitehouse and the BBC moving the show until after the 9pm watershed.

With realistic language not allowed, writers had to use their ingenuity to come up with alternatives. Sometimes these entered the language in their own right. Prisoners in the sitcom Porridge said “naff off” and this was even used by Princess Anne once to members of the Press.

The Trial of Lady Chatterley. It would also be the justification for the 1972 play One justification for including strong language would be in a dramatisation of actual events where the language is on record. That would be the reason behind. It would also be the justification for the 1972 play To Encourage the Others , a dramatisation of the trial and execution of Derek Bentley.

However

, it’s uncertain as to whether the word “fucking” spoken during the trial was intact in initial broadcasts, though it’s certainly there on the DVD release. The historical-record defence also applies to the first showing on British television of All the President’s Men in 1982, which was one of the earliest films I saw on television with expletives undeleted. Rightly so, as the plot hinges on the term “ratfucking”. Meanwhile, “cunt” made an appearance in the two-hour play No Mama No, by Verity Bargate from her novel, broadcast on ITV on 27 March 1979.

Another turning point was the launch of Channel 4 in November 1982. From the outset, this channel, set up to cater for minorities, made a point of broadcasting films and television drama uncensored as often as possible, and that included language, with undeleted expletives often featuring soon after the 9pm watershed.

The Channel’s viewer-access

programme Right to Reply

often feature

d

complaints about

prize-winning films such as Remembrance (about sailors on a weekend’s shore leave) and parts of the media quickly nicknamed the new channel “Channel Four Letter Word” and “Channel Swore”.

This all seems a long time ago, when you can routinely hear strong language and, less often, very strong language

(usually defined as “cunt” or “motherfucker”)

on television drama and comedy, though usually after the watershed

(which does not apply to streaming services)

and with warnings for those likely to be offended, a demographic that in general is gradually ageing. Nowadays, more likely to cause offence is the kind of discriminatory language and even all-out racial slurs that you might have heard on television, even in family viewing hours, in the 1960s and 1970s. Do people swear too much on television now? Maybe, but as with everything your mileage may vary, and these words can be found in the work of some of the most distinguished screenwriters of their time – a Nobel Prize winner, in fact, in Harold Pinter’s case. Is the freedom we now have misused? Sometimes it is, but the answer is that the freedom has to be there for those who would use it properly.

One of the most notorious example took place on 13th November 1965 on BBC1.was nothing to do with the later television channel, but was a show at the tail end of the satire boom which had begun earlier that decade with. Presented by Robert Robinson,combined comedy sketches with topical discussion, and on the seventh show of the series, the topic was censorship. One of the participants was the theatre critic Kenneth Tynan. On being asked if he would allow sexual intercourse to be depicted on stage, Tynan replied, “Well, I think so, certainly. I doubt if there are any rational people to whom the word 'fuck' would be particularly diabolical, revolting or totally forbidden. I think that anything which can be printed or said can also be seen.”It’s fascinating to see how the furore which this caused was reported in the media, as it involved a word no newspaper would then print. Tynan received death threats and also letters praising him for making a stand for free expression. Morality campaigner Mary Whitehouse said that he ought to have had his bottom spanked, which, it turned out later, he might well have enjoyed. It’s hard now to appreciate the impact this episode had,someone had said That Word (as it was often referred to) on live television, relayed to living rooms across the land. This was a word that at the time was not allowed to be heard in cinemas, even in films restricted to. It wouldn’t be until 1967 that the British Board of Film Censors (as it was then called) allowed “fuck” to be heard by those sixteen and over, in the filmsandTynan has gone down in history as the first person to say "fuck" on British television, but it turns out that he wasn’t. Joe Moran in his excellent bookidentifies two earlier examples. In 1956, Irish playwright Brendan Behan was interviewed on. He was so drunk that he was slurring, and complaints related more to the fact that people could not make out what he was saying rather than the words he said. In 1959, the Ulster Televisioninterviewed a man whose job was to paint theat Stranmillis Embankment