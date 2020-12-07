The TDF Top Ten: TV Christmas Specials

On our last TDF Top 10 of the year, we get in the festive mood with our bumper final feature, as we pick the 10 greatest TV Christmas specials of all time...







Christmas specials! We love them! But which are the best ones?



Christmas specials are a wonderful part of the TV landscape. Watching a repeat of a childhood favourite, or finding out a beloved show is coming back for Christmas, can bring back warm, fuzzy memories and make us excited about seeing beloved characters who feel like old friends.



There are so many different types of Christmas specials out there it's hard to compare one against the other; is SpongeBob Squarepants Christmas episode better than Downton Abbey’s Christmas episode? Obviously shows like those are apples and oranges (SpongeBob Squarepants is better). So for this list, its less THE top ten of all time and more A top ten. They’re also all great, so my ranking is a little free and easy!



I’ve tried (loosely) to pick Christmas episodes of already established shows, rather than show’s that only exist as Christmas specials. The list also leans a little British TV-centric. Of course, this is the TV I grew up with and loved at Christmas so I’m bound to have a bias but also, British television tends to approach Christmas specials a little differently to US television; We go more for the big, elaborate one off episode of a pre-existing show and they go more for one-off production Christmas specials or casually Christmassy episodes in a season's run.



So allow me to present the very last TDF Top 10 of 2020 as I present The TDF Top 10: TV Christmas specials…







10. Community – Abed's Uncontrollable Christmas

9. Smallville – Lexmas

8. Frasier – Merry Christmas, Mrs. Moskowitz

7. Alan Partridge - Knowing Me, Knowing Yule

6. Inside No 9 - The Devil of Christmas

5. Only Fools and Horses – Diamonds Are for Heather

4. The Office (UK) Christmas Special

3. Doctor Who – Twice Upon A Time

2. Blackadder's Christmas Carol

1. The Morecambe and Wise Christmas Show 1977 (and 75… and 71)

Some Honourable Mentions...