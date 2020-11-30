The TDF Top 10: Twin Peaks

In our penultimate TDF Top 10, Baz Greenland returns to the town of Twin Peaks to ponder its greatest episodes...



Who killed Laura Palmer? That is one of TV's greatest questions and the impetuous for David Lynch and Mark Frost's iconic supernatural procedural drama Twin Peaks. It is a show that changed how we look at TV; it made supernatural mainstream, lead to cult classics like The X Files and delivered a serialised show that proved all TV didn’t need to be the ‘story of the week’.



When it was at its best, with its mix of kooky character humour, bizarre characters, dark secrets, murder mystery and chilling supernatural drama, Twin Peaks delivered some of the most compelling TV of the late twentieth century. During season one and the first half of season two, the wonderful FBI special agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) tried to find the person responsible for Laura's murder. The answers were more disturbing than anyone could have imagined - and also led to the show's quick decline. While there's some great stuff to be had in the second half of season two - and one hell of a bleak, twisted finale - the show went off the rails to quick cancellation. David Lynch brought the show back for prequel TV movie Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, but left audience frustrated with no answers to the shocking cliff-hanger.



And then, 25 years later, that gum Cooper liked came back in fashion and Twin Peaks returned for an eighteen-part series that was as revolutionary as the original run had been. We got answers - and more questions - and we're still hopeful that we might get a fourth season. Particularly after that latest twist ending.



Picking the 10 greatest episodes of Twin Peaks is something of a momentous task. Both the original and revival seasons are so serialised, it's often hard to separate the greatest episodes from greatest moments. But here it is. Allow me to present The TDF Top 10: Twin Peaks...







Honourable Mention: Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me

10. Zen, or the Skill to Catch a Killer (1.03)

9. The Past Dictates the Future (3.17)

8. The Last Evening (1.07)

7. May the Giant Be with You (2.01)

6. No Knock, No Doorbell (3.16)

5. Arbitrary Law (2.09)

4. Northwest Passage (Pilot)

3. Beyond Life and Death (2.22)

2. Lonely Souls (2.07)

1. Gotta Light? (3.08)