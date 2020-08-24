The TDF Top 10: The X Files

The X Files was one of TV's biggest cultural icon of the 1990s. Mulder and Scully's search for the truth saw them battle government conspiracies, hunting UFOs, aliens and monsters. This wasn't just an entertaining sci-fi show. This was mainstream, prime-time TV. And the magic between David Duchovny's Fox Mulder and Gillian Anderson's Dana Scully was the real heart of the series.



It's a show that ran long past its prime, has two movies (one at its height, another after cancellation) and then returned for two further shortened seasons in the current age of TV revivals. It's a show that inspired countless others; the like of Criminal Minds, Fringe and Lost all owe something special to The X Files. It's a show that gave us some truly terrifying and memorable monsters; Tooms, the Flukeman and the mothmen. It gave us chilling serial killers like Luther Lee Boggs, Donald Addie Pfaster and John Lee Roche. It delivered plenty of comedy greats, from Humbug to The Lost Art of Forehead Sweat, gave us an iconic villain in William B Davies' The Cigarette Smoking Man and when it was at its best, the show's on-going mythology delivered some truly riveting television.



I could go on about the show forever, and I sort of did, with an in depth retrospective across ten seasons and both movies (which you can check out here), but right now, I'm here to pick out the ten greatest episodes. With more than two hundred to choose from, that's quite the challenge. As it's a TV article, I won't be including - but should definitely give an honourable mention to - the first movie The X Files: Fight the Future, which fitted between seasons five and six. With some big mythology moments - from bees to black oil to aliens in the Antarctic, a complex conspiracy involving the syndicate and some big action and emotional moments for Mulder and Scully, it really is one of the best stories in the history of The X Files.



10. Roadrunners (8.04)

9. Squeeze (1.03)

8. Jose Chung's 'From Outer Space' (3.20)

7. Home (4.02)

6. Paper Hearts (4.10)

"Scully, do you believe that my sister Samantha was abducted by aliens? Have you ever believed that? No. So what do you think happened to her?"

5. Anasazi (2.25) - with an honourable mention to The Blessing Way (3.01) and Paper Clip (3.02)

4. Bad Blood (5.12)

3. Nisei (3.09) / 731 (3.10)

2. Clyde Bruckman's Final Repose (3.04)

1. Triangle (6.03)

Season One

Ice (1.08) - The X Files goes all The Thing

Beyond The Sea (1.13) - Scully deals with Brad Dourif's chilling psychic serial killer Luther Lee Boggs

Season Two

Duane Barry (2.05), Ascension (2.06) and One Breath (2.08) - Scully is abducted by Duane Barry, Krycek betrays Mulder and The X Files are reinstated

Die Hand Die Verletzt (2,14) - Satanic High school teachers!

Colony (2.17), End Game (2.18) - Mulder's sister returns and the shapeshifting alien bounty hunter makes his debut

Season Three

Pusher (3.17) - one of the show's best guest villains in Robert Patrick Modell and the tensest game of Russian Roulette on TV ever...

Season Four

Memento Mori (4.14) - an emotionally wrought episode that sees Scully deal with her cancer diagnosis

Season Five

Detour (5.04) - a funny, tense episode with invisible moth men

Patient X (5.13), The Red and the Black (5.14) - the debut of Spender as the mythology wraps up to its conclusion in a tense two-parter

Season Six

Monday (6.14) - The X Files does Groundhog Day as Mulder and Scully die in a bank robbery over and over again

Monday (6.14) - The X Files does Groundhog Day as Mulder and Scully die in a bank robbery over and over again

Field Trip (6.21) - A trippy Rashamon episode that sees events plays out from Mulder and Scully's differing perspectives.

Season Seven

X-Cops (7.12) - one of the most fun, experimental episodes of The X Files as Mulder and Scully end up on reality TV in one of the most bizarre TV crossovers ever

Season Eight

Redrum (8.06) - The narrative travels backwards as Doggett and Scully help Martin Wells uncover who murdered his wife

Season Nine

John Doe (9.07) - Doggett wakes up in Mexico with no memory of who he is. A superb episode for Robert Patrick

Season Eleven

Familiar (11.08) - an old school The X Files horror with evil Teletubbies and Mr Chuckles Teeth.