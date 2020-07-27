The TDF Top 10: The Flash

Superhero TV shows have been around for decades, but arguably, it wasn’t until the birth of the Arrowverse in 2012 that the boom we see today really got moving. Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen first appeared in Arrow’s second season as a forensic scientist, immediately winning the hearts of both the people in the know and those discovering him for the first time. Ultimately he spawned his own show in 2014. Six seasons on it remains popular and well worth a watch, even if the later seasons are not as good as those first two masterpieces, .



Since his debut, Barry has been through a lot; facing villains that should’ve destroyed him, witnessing his mother’s death first hand, changing the course of time, travelling through the multiverse and making some character defining decisions. The first two seasons are debatably faultless and proved that superhero shows could have flashy special effects, emotional story and aren’t just for kids. Despite a few bumps in the road (I’m looking at you seasons three-five), The Flash has managed to keep things fresh and energetic thanks to its non-expendable cast. Cisco, Caitlin, Harry, Iris, Joe, Wally and Ralph, to name a few, all deserve to be where they are as this show wouldn’t be the same without them.



With over 130 episodes to choose from, a top 10 was never going to be easy, but nevertheless let me introduce what I believe to be some of the best this show has to offer.







10. Flash Vs Arrow (1.08)















Since its birth, the Arrowverse has had a yearly cross over event in which all the respective shows get together to fight a common enemy. This episode was not only the first in that tradition, but reminded us of Barry’s humble beginnings, developing his and Oliver’s relationship as student and teacher, which we would see blossom with each passing season.



The clash between the two was memorable, enjoyable to watch and still laughed about further down the line. The episode is unforgettable for many reasons but seeing the two suited up together for the first time was epic and deserves to sit at number ten.







9. Enter Flashtime (4.15)

8. Pilot (1.01)

7. The Runaway Dinosaur (2.21)

6. The Race of His Life (2.23)

5. The Man in the Yellow Suit (1.09)

4. The Trap (1.20)

3. Enter Zoom (2.06)

2. Out of Time (1.15)

1. Fast Enough (1.23)