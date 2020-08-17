The TDF Top 10 - Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

In the next TDF Top 10, we return to the Star Trek universe to select the top 10 episodes of the second spin-off series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine...



We've already covered the top 10 episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Next, we turn to its sibling series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. The space station-based show was very different to the shows before and after it; rather than trekking through the stars, exploring strange new worlds and civilisations, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine begun life exploring the rehabilitation of the Bajorans after a century of Cardassian occupation, exploring spirituality and politics in a way Star Trek never had before. The emergence of the Dominion brought a cold war and then a ground-breaking two-year galactic conflict that saw the crew - and the series - fighting to save everything the franchise held dear.



The introduction of long-form storytelling was ground breaking for the franchise and the immense character work really brought depth to the main and recurring cast in a way no other show did. It broke ground -tackling a huge amount of social issues and concepts - from war and terrorism, to religion and politics. It brought a huge amount of development to the Ferengi, the Cardassians, Bajorans and even the Klingons, it dared to go where no Star Trek show had gone before. It gave the franchise it's first same-sex kiss in Rejoined. It tackled racism in Far Beyond the Stars. It dared to make one of its central characters genetically engineered. It's security chief was revealed as a member of a race of alien dictators. It's first officer was a terrorist. It has a main character that was an active criminal. This was not the shiny, happy, professional crew of the Enterprise. Years later, the black sheep of the Star Trek family is now highly regarded, with a timeless quality.



Picking the top 10 episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is harder than any other Star Trerk series - from long form storytelling to ground-breaking episodes, there is more greatness in this show than any other series in the franchise. But I'll take that challenge.



Allow me to present The TDF Top 10: Star Trek Deep Space Nine...







10: The Changing Face of Evil (7.20)

9: Our Man Bashir (4.09)

8: Sacrifice of Angels (6.06)

the

7: The Way of the Warrior (4.01)

6: Duet (1.18)

5: Trials and Tribble-ations (5.06)

4: In Purgatory's Shadow / By Inferno's Light (5.14 / 5.15)

3: The Visitor (4.02)

2: Far Beyond the Stars (6.13)

1: In the Pale Moonlight (6.19)