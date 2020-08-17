The TDF Top 10 - Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
In the next TDF Top 10, we return to the Star Trek universe to select the top 10 episodes of the second spin-off series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine...
We've already covered the top 10 episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Next, we turn to its sibling series Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. The space station-based show was very different to the shows before and after it; rather than trekking through the stars, exploring strange new worlds and civilisations, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine begun life exploring the rehabilitation of the Bajorans after a century of Cardassian occupation, exploring spirituality and politics in a way Star Trek never had before. The emergence of the Dominion brought a cold war and then a ground-breaking two-year galactic conflict that saw the crew - and the series - fighting to save everything the franchise held dear.
The introduction of long-form storytelling was ground breaking for the franchise and the immense character work really brought depth to the main and recurring cast in a way no other show did. It broke ground -tackling a huge amount of social issues and concepts - from war and terrorism, to religion and politics. It brought a huge amount of development to the Ferengi, the Cardassians, Bajorans and even the Klingons, it dared to go where no Star Trek show had gone before. It gave the franchise it's first same-sex kiss in Rejoined. It tackled racism in Far Beyond the Stars. It dared to make one of its central characters genetically engineered. It's security chief was revealed as a member of a race of alien dictators. It's first officer was a terrorist. It has a main character that was an active criminal. This was not the shiny, happy, professional crew of the Enterprise. Years later, the black sheep of the Star Trek family is now highly regarded, with a timeless quality.
Picking the top 10 episode of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is harder than any other Star Trerk series - from long form storytelling to ground-breaking episodes, there is more greatness in this show than any other series in the franchise. But I'll take that challenge.
Allow me to present The TDF Top 10: Star Trek Deep Space Nine...
10: The Changing Face of Evil (7.20)
The Dominion War delivered some breath-taking action and saw the Federation fighting for its life against an enemy that threatened to destroy everything we love about Star Trek. As Star Trek: Deep Space Nine came to an end, it delivered asprawling ten-part finale which wrapped up the conflict in spectacular fashion. While wasn't as tightly-paced as the six-part storyline opening up the sixth season, it still had plenty of surprises.
Four episodes into that final 10-episode marathon, The Changing Face of Evil raises the stakes like never before with the surprise Dominion alliance with the Breen, that sees Earth attacked and Starfleet headquarters destroyed. The subsequent showdown at the Chintoka system sees the Federation-Klingon-Romulan Alliance face a shocking defeat, capsulated by the dramatic destruction of the Defiant. This episode heightens the tension going into the final six episodes...
9: Our Man Bashir (4.09)
Holodeck episodes are a somewhat mixed affair; fortunately season four's Our Man Bashir is one of the franchise's best, as Julian Bashir gets to play James Bond in a proper 60s-era spy adventure with Garak along for company. The episode would be worth it alone for having Garak question the life choices of Bashir's Bond persona, but the 'transporter accident' element makes it a real classic as the rest of the crew are transported into the holodeck program and wearing the faces of the spy's friends and foes.
Dax takes on the persona of vulnerable Bond girl Prof. Honey Bare, while Kira is equally as memorable as Anastasia Komananov. Worf and O'Brien play villainous henchmen while Avery Brooks gets to channel his inner Blodfeld as Dr. Noah. Our Man Bashir is a great, lovigng homage to the Connery era of James Bond movies and a great episode for Julian Bashir.
8: Sacrifice of Angels (6.06)
The six-part opener of season six was the most ambitious experiment in Star Trek history at this point in the franchise. With the outbreak of the Dominion War and the loss of the station at the end of season five, the first six episodes saw the Starfleet crew on the battle lines, while Kira, Odo, Quark and Jake faced life behind enemy lines. With Dukat and Weyoun in charge, Odo corrupted by the female shapeshifter and the threat of thousands of Dominion warship prepared to come pouring through the wormhole, the stakes coming into Sacrifice of Angels - the final part of the six-art season six opener - were higher than ever.
Sacrifice of Angels is spectacular in every sense. The epic battle against Dominion and Cardassian forces is the most spectacular battle of Star Trek history. Sisko facing off against the Dominion fleet and demanding the Prophets intervene is a satisfying deux ex machina, Quark causing a jailbreak to save his brother from execution is joyous and and the murder of Ziyal by Damar personalises the cost of retaking the station and sets up Dukat's fall from grace into madness. Despite the many great stories season six told, its arguable that it never found a way to keep the momentum after this dramatic episode...
7: The Way of the Warrior (4.01)
The Way of the Warrior is the point when Star Trek: Deep Space Nine turns from a good Star Trek show to a great one. The encroaching Dominion threat sees the Klingons launch an invasion of Carassia - believing them to be infiltrated by the Founders - and forcing Starfleet to intervene; the cost - peace between the Federation and the Klingon Empire.
It's of course the moment that Worf joins the crew and he certainly makes his mark on the series without every overshadowing his crewmates. Way of the Warrior is a great Worf story, an even more powerful story for Sisko, who finds himself turning against his allies - all ending in one hell of a battle that sees the Klingon fleet turn on the station itself. With this season opener, the Klingons were truly here to stay.
6: Duet (1.18)
The first season of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is stronger than most people give credit for. There's plenty of great world building around the Bajoran people and Duet is perhaps the finest example of the lasting legacy of the Cardassian occupation that was inflicted upon them for a century. Almost a two-hander between Nana Visitor's Kira and Cardassian prisoner Aamin Marritza (Harris Yulin), this is character drama at its finest.
Both Visitor and Yullin are more than up to the demands of Peter Allan Fields's script. Kira goes from vengeful warrior to someone sympathetic to the old man. It's one of the first times she sees the Cardassians as more than monsters. Yullin embues Marritza with a gentle, sympathetic charm. Where Duet really shines is in its tragic ending; Kira grieving over the Cardassian's body is a powerful sight and a gut wrenching tragic moment in the show's first season.
5: Trials and Tribble-ations (5.06)
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine celebrates Star Trek's 30th anniversary celebrations in style with one of the finest comedy episodes of all time. In Forest Gump style, the crew of Deep Space Nine are inserted into the classic 60's episode The Trouble With Tribbles as they try to stop Lucsly (James W. Jansen) from getting revenge and changing history forever.
From Dax in a red mini-skirt uniform to Worf's offhand comment explaining why Klingons do not talk about why they look so different, this is a hugely fun episode, celebrating one of the original series' most iconic episodes. Seeing classic crew members interact with those from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine is hugely fun and you can tell the cast are having the time of their lives too.
4: In Purgatory's Shadow / By Inferno's Light (5.14 / 5.15)
This epic two-parter changed the direction of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine forever. After two and a half seasons of a cold war with the Dominion, the first steps towards war are taken after Worf and Garak head into the Gamma Quadrant in search of his father Enabran Tain, last seen leading the Cardassian / Romulan attack against the Dominion home world in season three. Their capture on the Dominion penal colony offers plenty of revelations, not least the identity of two fellow prisoners. Martok returns after his changeling counterpart was killed in the season opener, the one responsible for the Federation / Klingon conflict in season four. Even more dramatically, the discovery of an imprisoned Doctor Bashir in the old style uniform, last seen five episodes earlier, is one of the biggest jaw dropping moments in Star Trek history.
The fallout of these revelations are huge. Building off the cliff-hanger of In Purgatory's Shadow, as Dominion warships pour through the wormhole, Gul Dukat turning traitor and forging a Cardassian alliance with the Dominion and changeling Bashir trying to destroy Bajor's sun, while the real Bashir, Garak and Martok stage a prison break, makes for some hugely tense and entertaining moments as Star Trek: Deep Space Nine takes its long-running narrative to another level.
3: The Visitor (4.02)
The Visitor is perhaps Star Trek's greatest 'what if?' episode, exploring a future where Sisko is killed in an accident upon the Defiant and the impact it has on Jake's life. It is a powerful meditation on one of the show's greatest relationship - the father and son bond between Benjamin and Jake Sisko - with Cirroc Lofton (and later Tony Todd as an older Jake), delivering a masterful performance as Jake's entire path is shaped by that tragic loss.
While it is fun to explore a future where the conflict with the Klingons has left in possession of the station and Nog is a captain in Starfleet, these glimpses of the future are merely the icing on the cake. At it's heart, The Visitor is driven by Jake's love for his father and the daring attempt to change history for the better.
2: Far Beyond the Stars (6.13)
Sisko gets a vision from the Prophets, transporting him to 1950s America in the role of Benny Russell, a black writer for a science fiction magazine dreaming up the futuristic tale of Deep Space Nine. What follows is a powerful meditation on institutionalised racism as Benny overcomes persecution in his attempt to tell a story of a better future.
It's a delight to see familiar characters in unfamiliar roles, enriching the world of Benny Russell. Like Benny, Kira's Kay Eaton is another writer that must be hidden from public view; the readers would never accept that their favourite science fiction writers could be black or female. Dukat and Weyoun appear as corrupt detectives and Rene Auberjonois gets to stretch his acting muscles as editor Douglas Pabst, who must bow to the will of the magazine owners, even if it means buying into the persecution Benny suffers. Often harrowing, Far Beyond the Stars is one of TV greatest episodes and a emotional exploration of the struggles against racism that continues to this very day.
For more exploration of Far Beyond the Stars, check out our article Star Trek, its tackling of racism and why Far Beyond the Stars is still hugely important viewing-today.
1: In the Pale Moonlight (6.19)
In The Pale Moonlight is unlike any other Star Trek episode. While Starfleet captains have been pushed to the very edge before to do what must be done, none are as compromised as Captain Benjamin Sisko, who takes a very dark path to bring the Romulans into the war against the Dominion. Framed around Sisko's personal log, a phenomenal Avery Brooks is almost fourth wall-breaking as he confronts his actions directly to the audience.
Brook and Andrew Robinson play off each other superbly as Sisko comes to Garak to help him bring the Romulans into the war. Across the episode, we see the captain force to compromise his ideals, becoming complicit in shady criminal deals, corruption, blackmail and even murder. It's an episode perfectly suited to the dark Star Trek series and the war-setting of the final two seasons. The most disturbing aspect of the episode is how Sisko finds himself able to live with his actions; he may have broken his morals but it was for the greater good. Lives will be saved. Powerful stuff indeed...
In a show like this, there are many great episodes that could have made the mark. The Wire and The Jem'Hadar from season two, the Past Tense and Improbable Cause / The Die is Cast two-parters of season two. Little Green Men, Hard Time and The Quickening from season four. For The Uniform, Children of Time, Blaze of Glory, Empok Nor and A Call to Arms from season five. Season six has many; A Time to Stand, Rocks and Shoals, Behind the Lines, The Magnificent Ferengi, Waltz and Inquisition. The final season has The Siege of AR-558, Inter Arma Enim Silent Leges, Tacking Into the Wind and finale What You Leave Behind. In any other Star Trek series, some of these episodes would easily make the top 10, such is the quality of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.
What are you favourite episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine? Do you agree with the choices above? Let us know in the comments below...
You can also check out our Greatest TV Seasons - Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Season Five feature and our 25th anniversary feature for more exploration of the Star Trek show...