The TDF Top 10: Legends of Tomorrow

In our next TDF Top 10, we continue a look back at the greatest episodes of each Arrowverse series with Legends of Tomorrow...



Legends of Tomorrow… who knew, huh? This weird, funny little under-dog of a show looked like it might be a spin off too far when it was first announced. A kind of The Avengers meets Guardians Of The Galaxy team up but with TV show B-listers. When the show started it was, to be fair, a little cheesy. Perhaps a little earnest in places and over-stretching itself at times but it had a great cast, headed up by Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz and Victor Garber.



Routh was a stand out success in Arrow, bringing a pure heart to this new show while Garber provided a strong seam of quality and Caity Lotz brought a confident energy. Throw in Arthur Darvill, hot off his very international success in Doctor Who (playing a bit of a surrogate Doctor character here) and the seeds of a great show were all there, even if things were a little goofy and didn’t make much sense. But something happened with Legends of Tomorrow. Really kicking off in its second season, the show very quickly built up a confidence in its batshit craziness and meta shenanigans and started to lean very heavily into its own insanity and bizarreness as a concept and show. What started out as a fairly standard villain running through time adventure show has warped into a Multiverse spanning show about magic, warlocks, Heaven and Hell. Plus hats. They wear a lot of hats.



I have to be honest and say I’ve almost cheated a little with this top 10... for me as a viewer the series gets better as it goes along, so in trying to rank my top 10, I found that they were falling in almost chronological order. I’ve pretty much kept them that way as I found it really hard to re-shuffle them and there was barely anything in it in terms of ordering; so allow me to present The TDF Top 10: Legends of Tomorrow in (almost but not quite) in series/episode chronological order…







10. Night of the Hawk (1.08)

9. Destiny (1.15)

8. Abominations (2.04)

7. Séance and Sensibility (4.11)

6. Crisis on Earth-X, Part 4 (3.08)

5. Here I Go Again (3.11)

4. Legends of To-Meow-Meow (4.08)

3. Raiders of the Lost Art (2.09)

2. Meet the Legends (5.02)

1. The One Where We're Trapped on TV (5.14)