The TDF Top 10 - Gilmore Girls

In our next TDF Top 10 we return to Stars Hollow to look at the very best episodes of Gilmore Girls...



I can very clearly trace my own caffeine addiction back to not only a family that loved its coffee, but also to Lorelai and Rory Gilmore, the titular Gilmore girls in Gilmore Girls. We were introduced to the quirky and caffeine-addicted mother-daughter pair back in 2000 and while they’re admittedly flawed and prone to selfishness, they are some of the funniest and relatable characters in TV history.



The pair go through a lot in the show’s seven-season run and while none of us received a gigantic pizza for our birthday nor did we go stealing yachts, Lorelai and Rory always remained grounded and relatable.



All me to present The TDF Top 10 - Gilmore Girls.







10. You Jump, I Jump, Jack (5.07)

9. Star Crossed Lovers and Other Strangers (1.16)

8. Those Are Strings, Pinocchio (3.22)

7. Cinnamon’s Wake (1.05)

6. Lorelai’s First Day At Yale (4.02)

5. There’s The Rub (2.16)

4. Bon Voyage (7.22)

3. Raincoats and Recipes (4.22)

2. Rory’s First Dance (1.09)

1. They Shoot Gilmores, Don’t They? (3.07)

I will be the first one to admit that I’m not a fan of Rory’s relationship with Logan. There was never enough effort put into Logan as a character and as someone we could trust our girl with, but regardless, You Jump, I Jump, Jack is a thrilling episode. It showcases Rory’s talent and enthusiasm as a reporter and it introduces us to the Life and Death Brigade in an imaginative and fun way. It’s also genuinely exciting to see Rory take that leap of faith with Logan, even if retrospectively very little good came out of that.I’m Team Dean, all the way. Controversial, I know, but Logan and Jess were both jerks to Rory and I think Rory and Dean’s puppy love was very adorable. This episode beautifully shows how difficult teenage relationships can be and how, ultimately, they’re quite similar to those we find later in life. We might expect Lorelai to be unable to say ‘I love you’, but here its Rory unable to say those three heavy words to Dean on their three-month anniversary. It’s a gentle, relatable moment that is shadowed by our disappointment that Rory might have inherited her mother’s commitment issues.Yay, Rory! Season three finale served not only as the last episode of a season, but also as the end of an era. Or, eras to be exact. Rory graduated from Chilton and Lorelai moved forward with her own inn with Sookie. Try not to cry during Rory’s emotional valedictorian speech, during which she claims her mother to be her role model, we dare you.If you didn’t quite realise how quirky and weird the good citizens of Stars Hollow are, there’s no better episode to showcase this as Cinnamon’s Wake. Lorelai and Rory’s neighbours Babette and Morey lose one of their beloved cats and arrange a wake for their feline friend. The episode effortlessly mixes the sweet and strange in an episode which also brushes on other, more mature themes, such as Babette’s worry over losing her husband. Babette was often the comic relief in the show, but here the wonderful Sally Struthers is allowed to shine and show a more emotional side to Babette.Season four was always going to be a game-changer with Rory’s transition to college life. Lorelai’s First Day At Yale is funny, heartfelt and pretty honest in its portrayal of a child leaving the nest. There’s plenty of slapstick humour (Lorelai driving Luke’s truck), but its real strength is showing how exciting and scary moving to college can be. Everything in this episode, from Lorelai driving a mattress around and Rory getting her ID picture taken, hits the right spot in terms of entertainment.Undoubtedly the best episode of the second season actually separates the delightful mother-daughter duo for the most of the episode. Emily tricks Lorelai into going on a spa-trip with her and Rory is more than happy to have some quiet time alone. This is an episode that is mainly funny and relies on a lot of trademarkhumour, but if you look deeper into it, there’s a lot at play here. Not only does this again show more cracks in Dean and Rory’s relationship, it adds a lot of depth to Lorelai and Emily’s dynamic and especially Emily as a character when she innocently enjoys the attention of another man.Bon Voyage may not be the perfect series finale, but it does do something rather wondrous; it gives our beloved Gilmore girls a genuinely happy ending. It’s bittersweet to see Rory leaving Stars Hollow for good, but it’s also been quite a journey for both her and her mother. While the series returned in a Netflix revival, the episode managed to satisfyingly close enough doors for the women as well as give the sensation that life was just beginning for the both of them, in a way.Lorelai finally gets her inn! Lorelai and Luke kiss! Rory loses her virginity! Naked Kirk! There is certainly a lot of highlights in the season four finale and while it’s mostly all fun and games, Rory losing her virginity to her married ex-boyfriend is quite the plot twist, even if season four saw them reconnecting. How you take it will depend on your stance on Dean, but it’s hard to deny the effect the twist had as well as Rory and Lorelai’s argument afterwards.The first couple of seasons really encapsulate the central themes and conflicts of the entire series so well within individual episodes. At first glance, Rory’s First Dance is a lot of fluff; Rory convinces Dean to go to a Chilton dance and the two have a wonderful evening and they accidentally, and completely innocently, fall asleep at Miss Patty’s studio. Meanwhile, a rather poorly Lorelai is being taken care of by her mother Emily and the two even manage to bond over… banana on toast? Their peace comes to an explosive end when they wake up in the morning and Rory hasn’t come home, only to learn she has spent the night with Dean, resulting in a bitter argument between Lorelai and Emily, who is scared Rory will repeat her mother’s mistakes.The infamous breakup episode! Stars Hollow holds their annual 24-hour dance marathon and of course our girls get dolled up and attempt to stay on their feet for 24 straight hours. Complicating things is Rory’s complicated relationship with Jess and Dean’s increasing jealousy and frustration. A 24-hour dance marathon is exactly the kind of thing Stars Hollow would do and the episode is tight, largely taking place in one location over one day. It makes for a nice change of pace for a show as fast as theand of course, it’s excellent entertainment and a great example of Rory acting selfishly and unfairly towards Dean, perhaps deserving to be dumped on the dancefloor.What are your favourite episodes of? Let us know in the comments below...