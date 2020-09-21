The TDF Top 10: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
In our latest TDF Top 10, we turn to the musical stylings of Rachel Bloom as we pick the very best of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend...
It was January 2017. In order to survive winter in my first privately-rented, below freezing student flat in Scotland, I’d ensconced myself and my laptop in a blanket burrito of warmth. Grey’s Anatomy: up to date. Gilmore Girls: completed it, mate. Desperate for a new obsession, I eventually came across a list of Golden Globe winners and, falling down a procrastinatory hole, scrolled back to the results of earlier ceremonies. Apparently, 2016’s Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy went to Rachel Bloom from The CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. So I did some research.
Firstly, it was a musical. I was (and still am, thank you very much) a West End-wacko; a Broadway buff. I had witnessed the initial success and then later fizzling out of Glee, as well as the short-lived NBC drama Smash: television musicals haven’t historically fared that well. But this – an already Golden-Globe-winning show I hadn’t heard of? Imagine my delight when I realised the first two seasons were already on UK Netflix.
Enter Rebecca Bunch – a big-shot New York lawyer who’s just made partner (‘This is what happy feels like,’ she repeats to herself unconvincingly). But just in her moment of crisis, she sees her pint-sized teddybear of a summer camp ex across the street. Suddenly she uproots her life to follow him across the country to his suburban backwater of a hometown, West Covina, California – only two hours from the beach (but four in traffic)!
What ensues is four seasons of parodic hilarity, yes, but also a deeply analytical satire on human relationships and, increasingly so, the stigmatisation of mental health issues. The energy of its lead may be bold and modern, but heartfelt sensitivity and subtlety reign in this brave, honest, and at times hauntingly relatable cult hit.
But we get it – four seasons can be quite a shlep. Whittling down the wit of Bloom and co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna to a rounded ten episodes is a challenge, but we think we've done the show justice with these picks. (Warning: this list is dark and full of spoilers.)
Allow us to present The TDF Top 10: Crazy Ex-Girlfriend...
10. I’m in Love (4.17)
Where better to start than the end, right? Four seasons of Rebecca’s all-singing, all-dancing, terrible life decisions conclude in a less showy finale than we were all expecting. Some found it disappointing, but I found it representative of the direction Crazy Ex-Girlfriend had always been going in.
After going on three dates with Nathaniel, Josh and Greg in the previous episode, our protagonist has to choose between them. But a surprise year-long time jump into the future means we’re left guessing til the end who she picked. It may sound a little twee that, yes, she picks herself. But really, given the show’s exploration of feminism and mental health, are we that shocked?
What really makes an impression is the “Eleven O’Clock” number, wherein Rebecca is confronted with her clock face of past selves consisting of costumes from previous song sequences. Set in an ‘abstract theatrical space’, the medley pays homage to the series’ greatest, funniest, and most emotional turning points in a bittersweet farewell to the inner musical monologues we’ve all grown to love.
The very last scene of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ends on somewhat of a cliff-hanger. Having introduced her bestie Paula into her dream space, Rebecca takes her advice to start writing down the over 150 melodies we’ve seen play out her head over the years. ‘This is a song I wrote,’ she announces, before an abrupt cut to black. (I’m not crying, you’re crying.)
9. Josh Is The Man of My Dreams, Right? (2.11)
Rebecca and Josh are finally engaged, but all that comes under attack when the Santa Ana winds come ablowin’. The winds, in the form of a falsetto-wielding Brill Building weatherman, gust their way through West Covina, repetitively warbling the same tune. ‘To reiterate, I make things we-e-e-eird,’ he wheezes.
Consequently, (and not particularly unusually, let’s be honest) Rebecca makes a series of awful decisions, including and not limited to making out with her boss in an elevator and scheduling her wedding (just to be clear, with someone else) for two weeks time. No-one likes cheating, but Nathaniel’s characteristically cold sexual proposition in said elevator (“Let’s Have Intercourse”) turns a typically ‘romantic’ rom-com trope completely on its head whilst simultaneously managing to be one of the most hilarious songs the show ever churned out.
What’s really special about this episode is that it demonstrates that even though Rebecca has finally accomplished her "goal" – i.e. shacking herself up with Josh – it doesn’t fix any of her underlying problems. Her self-destruction reaches a new level as it becomes evident that maybe Josh isn’t her be all and end all after all.
8. Josh Just Happens To Live Here! (1.01)
I really couldn’t make this list without a spot for the pilot episode. We’re immediately introduced to our impulsive, energetic protagonist and her superficially successful but, for her, deeply joyless life. When she follows Josh to West Covina (ten minutes in, she doesn’t waste any time), we witness a show-stopping opening number which highlights Rebecca’s wonder at the suburb’s entirely mundane and unimpressive surroundings (“What a cool-looking anime wig / And I've never seen a pretzel this big”).
She starts a job at a mediocre local law firm, meeting Paula, a middle-aged mother who is suspicious of her motives, and Darryl, her overly enthusiastic and politically incorrect boss. But the focus of the episode is her unrelenting quest to find Josh, during which she comes across his best friend, Greg. Their awkward hook-up sets them off on an interesting trajectory, as the resulting chemistry they share becomes a major plotline throughout the first season.
Also, the criminally underrated “Sexy Getting Ready Song” sets a brilliant precedent for the satirical nature of the rest of the series. It certainly sets the tone anyway – once you see its somewhat graphic visualisation of the pain women put themselves through to make themselves look sexy, you’ll know whether you can handle this show or not.
7. I’m Almost Over You (4.11)
This innovative season four episode takes the form of Nathaniel’s rom-com daydream, where he and tertiary character Maya fake date to make their respective crushes jealous. Of course, along the way feelings develop, but in a subversive conclusion, it turns out Maya was Rebecca the whole time (?). Confusing I know, but it just goes to show that Crazy Ex-Girlfriend does not deal in stereotypes - or standard storytelling at all for that matter.
The references to iconic romantic comedies are super fun to spot though, especially as Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna wrote such genre hits as The Devil Wears Prada and 27 Dresses. Bert Buttenweiser’s turn as Miranda Priestly is hilarious, from dramatically whipping off his sunglasses in an elevator to demanding the next The Girl with a Dragon Tattoo book, even though the author is dead. There’s truly nothing in this world we love more than self-aware humour.
6. Who Needs Josh When You Have A Girl Group? (2.06)
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend opens up a lot of discussion on sex and relationships. But I think this episode is indicative of how strong the show can be when addressing friendship: traditionally side lined in the media but arguably much more relevant to all our lives. The main plot revolves around Rebecca’s newly formed girl group – consisting of Heather and Valencia – and her cringe-worthy efforts to introduce Paula into the fold.
The music is at its best here. “Friendtopia”, an ingenious parody of the Spice Girls, takes girl power to the extreme. “When one of us gets dumped,” they sing, “That becomes Memorial Day / All agriculture will be diverted / Into making us rosé”. Later on, after co-worker Karen (now Angelique, tragically) tries to sell the group sex toys at an uncomfortable gathering, the farce reaches its climax when Paula gets “Stuck in the Bathroom” – a hysterical spin on R. Kelly’s “Trapped in the Closet”.
Meanwhile, Trent similarly tries to force friendships with Josh, White Josh and Hector (worth it for the “Trent Is Getting Ready Song” alone), and Maya confronts Darryl about his bullying while they plan to force their way into the #gurlgroup4evah. On one rainy day, I even tried to learn the pair’s downright pitiful attempt at a party-bringing dance routine.
5. Josh’s Ex-Girlfriend is Crazy. (3.04)
Buckle up, here comes the first in the infamous third season three-episode run which sees Rebecca face an all-time low. Channelling her “Villain in My Own Story” realisation from season one, Rebecca brutally insults all of her friends to their faces and storms out. She then ends up sharing a hostel bunkbed with a Danish tourist (played by The Book of Mormon OBC member Rory O’Malley) and proceeds to embody Swimfan-era Erika Christensen in a punny ‘SwimChan’ opening sequence: “Angry Scary Sexy Lady”. The remainder of the episode plays out as an utterly hammed up melodrama following Rebecca’s obsessive revenge narrative.
The beauty of this lies in its 90s-thriller direction, lighting, script and of course Psycho-esque violin screeches, as we watch Rebecca descend further and further (and kind of kidnap Josh’s mom?). But it’s when we’re supposed to think it’s all over that she hits rock bottom and sleeps with Greg’s ailing father. Yikes. Afterwards, Josh Groban suddenly appears crooning “The End of the Movie” to reassure her that “life doesn’t make narrative sense” – but, yeah, “That being said, it’s really messed up / That you banged your ex-boyfriend’s dad”.
4. I Never Want To See Josh Again. (3.05)
Rebecca heads home east after the disastrous events of the last episode into the suspiciously warm embrace of her mother (the same woman who has previously trivialised the suicide attempt of her own daughter). It’s only from a surprise visit by arch-nemesis Audra Levine (of season one's JAP Battle fame) that she twigs that Naomi might have spiked her milkshakes with anti-anxiety meds. Eep. Betrayed by the only person she thinks she has left, Rebecca overdoses on pills on the flight back to LA in one of the most harrowing moments of the series.
This is where it was all heading, and the climax hits like a truck. It’s the most unflinchingly dark I think I’ve ever seen a musical comedy go, but its sensitive yet frank handling of the subject is something to be applauded. That said, the subplot involving Rebecca’s replacement at Whitefeather does offer some first-rate comic relief. In Rebecca’s absence, Darryl, Maya and Jim aggressively try to befriend Cornelia, the new hire. Nathaniel offers to whisk her away to meet a client in Palm Springs, where she realises, in a brief bossa nova aside, that “This Isn’t About Me”. Ba-ba-ba-ba-ba.
3. Josh Is Irrelevant. (3.06)
During the course of her physical recovery, her doctor tells her she’s been misdiagnosed over the years, prompting the hopeful showtune “A Diagnosis”. This taps into that extremely specific yet relatable sense of fellowship a proper labelling can provide, but also gently skewers the idea that there’s a ready solution for any mental health issue.
Another incredibly insightful element of this episode stems from Josh’s sub-sub-plot – that after seasons of Rebecca’s schemes to win him over, he has to come to terms with the fact that he’s actually not that relevant anymore, and it was never really about him. It takes him 45 minutes to get it.
(Sidenote: I also just realised that different seasons use different punctuation marks at the end of episode titles to reflect Rebecca’s general state of mind. This really is the show that keeps on giving.)
2. I Hope Josh Comes To My Party! (1.03)
There’s just something about the first season that screams rewatchability. In a desperate effort to impress Josh, Rebecca throws a party to prove that “I Have Friends”. This number, like other flashback sequences in the episode, features Rebecca and her over-eager pre-teen self, as they convince themselves they have ‘friends’ by listing people they’ve just met along with such bosom buddies as ‘girl with moustache’ and ‘grocery clerk with half an eyelid’. Throughout the season – hell, throughout the whole series – a leitmotif of the chorus’ jingle is beautifully repurposed in the show’s soundtrack whenever Rebecca feels alone. Touches like these are just part of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s enduring charm.
Here is also where we of course meet Rebecca’s deadpan neighbour Heather, who in my opinion always has the best lines. She attends the party purely because she’s academically fascinated by Rebecca and wants to write a paper on her for her psych class. Her character development – from blasé, deflective student to bluntly honest but loyal friend – is subtly woven alongside Rebecca’s own over the course of the show.
1. That Text Was Not Meant For Josh! (1.11)
This is it. The crown… pretzel? of the series. A classic farce surrounding – yes, a message sent to the wrong person – involves Rebecca (and anyone else she can rope into her plan) racing to get to Josh’s phone before he does. Suffice to say, things don’t go so well, and when Josh discovers she lied about someone breaking into her own house (long story), Rebecca launches into the most representative and, let’s face it, objectively brilliant song of the whole series, “You Stupid Bitch”. It’s an intensely anthemic diva ballad in which she powerfully laments her feelings in a torrid belt of self-loathing. I, for one, wail along to it whenever I forget my keys.
There’s also a rather sweet subplot centring on Paula and Scott’s relationship. It’s their joint interest in Rebecca’s failing love life which brings back the spark. Aw.
Bonus: Yes, It’s Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special
I couldn’t write this list without including at least a nod to the concert special. What a perfect way to round off a series so indebted to the musical format – to place itself back on the stage it derived so much inspiration from. Apart from fantastically rendered live reprisals of some of the show’s finest song sequences, the special displays the cast’s evident gratitude for their respective parts in one of the most unique TV shows to grace the screen. Blam!
What are your favourite episodes of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend? Let us know in the comments below and check out last year's feature on why we're eternally grateful for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend ...