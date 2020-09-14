The TDF Top 10: Community

In our next TDF Top 10 we turn to Dan Harmon’s meta sitcom that hit Netflix recently, Community…



Community was always one of those shows I’d heard about, but knew practically nothing about it.. The cult sitcom, created by Rick and Morty’s Dan Harmon, followed a group of misfits studying at a community college. The show was heavy with pop-culture references and thematic episodes from paying homage to Westerns or Goodfellas one week, to Law and Order or multiple mockumentary-style episodes the week after - when the show committed to a bit, it committed and committed hard. Harmon’s meta-humour and ambitious plots are matched by the team he had around him. The show was as meta as it gets, being incredibly meta to that point that Jeff Winger (played by Joel McHale) exclaims "Stop being meta. Stop taking everything we do and shoving it up its own ass." Add to image



Acting as executive producers and directors for the early seasons of the show, before The Avengers duties took them away, the Russo brothers touch can be seen especially on some of the bigger episodes. While they only directed one episode together (the pilot), individually they directed 34 of the 110 episodes) – I just checked, and three episodes Joe Russo directed made it onto this list.



It is genuinely difficult to narrow down Community to just ten episodes, there are some episodes that were automatic picks but the last three or four places were tough to choose. I could easily pick a top 10 episodes from just seasons two and three and it would be a pretty amazing list; those two seasons are well represented here still. Every season bar the sixth, which was released on Yahoo Screen! (anyone remember that), and the fourth aka ‘the year of the gas leak’ (the only season without involvement from Harmon), has an episode on this list.



I finally manage to settle on a definitive list, so allow me to present The TDF Top 10: Community...







10. Digital Estate Planning (3.20)

9. Anthropology 101 (2.01)

8. Cooperative Polygraphy (5.04)

7. Basic Lupine Urology (3.17)

6. Critical Film Studies (2.19)

5. Pillows and Blankets (3.14)

4. Modern Warfare (1.23)

3. Cooperative Calligraphy (2.08)

2. Advanced Dungeons and Dragons (2.14)

1. Remedial Chaos Theory (3.04)