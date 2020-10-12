The TDF Top 10: Classic Doctor Who (1963 - 1989)

In the next TDF Top 10, we continue our Doctor Who theme with a look back at the 10 greatest stories for the classic era...



Picking the best episodes of Doctor Who - particularly those in the classic era - often comes down to who your favourite Doctor is. If, like me, Tom Baker is thew gold standard, then the chances are, you'll be drawn to the early years of the Hinchcliffe era where he travelled with Sarah, Harry and Leela. I could list the ten greatest stories from that era alone and they would be all be regarded as classics. If you like the Earth-bound Quatermass-style stories of the 70s, you'll probably have a few Jon Pertwee stories among your favourites. For high-tension monster, 'base under siege' stories, you'll most likely find comfort in the Patrick Troughton era. The vibrant horror and mystery of Sylvester McCoys stories might be your bag. The truth is, each Doctor has some great episodes - arguably Colin Baker less so (though there are many wonderful gems on his continued run at Big Finish). Picking ten, quite simply, isn't enough to do the show justice.



From the rich historicals of Marco Polo and The Aztecs to the dramatic debut of the Daleks, there is plenty of magic in the early stories featuring William Hartnell as the Doctor. While some of the black and white entries go on far too long, the imagination and wonder of those earlier serials really helped cement Doctor Who's success. His successor Patrick Troughton brought a very different Doctor as the show doubled down on its monster mania, with some delightful companions like Jamie and Zoe. There is something rich and absorbing in the Third Doctor era; with a heavier focus on UNIT and Earthbound tales of monsters, mad scientists and the debut of the Master, Jon Pertwee's Doctor Who was something altogether different to what had come before. Again, some of its stories rang on far too long, but there are plenty of classics to choose from.



Tom Baker, my favourite Doctor, has too many great stories to narrow down. His performance still has the greatest impact on the show to this very day - from gothic horror to comedy - there is so much to enjoy. While Peter Davison's Doctor was much gentler in comparison, the violence and high drama of his tales pack plenty of charm. Colin Baker was a great Doctor lumbered with bad stories, often shockingly dark and violent, but there was still some intriguing stories in his two seasons. While he started off poorly, being little more than a clown, Sylvester McCoy's Doctor emerged as one of the best in the final two years; paired with Ace, he brought mystery and magic back to the show. And we have to include Paul McGann - potentially one of the best televised Doctors - in a clunky, Americanised 90s TV movie. Again, his Big Finish entries are some of the best in the range, but he's not in consideration here.



These then are my favourites across the 26 seasons. Picking stories, rather than individual episodes, allow me to present The TDF Top 10: Classic Doctor Who...







10. The Masque of Mandragora

9. The Web of Fear

8. City of Death

7. The Invasion

6. The Caves of Androzani

5. Inferno

4. Genesis of the Daleks

3. The Curse of Fenric

2. Pyramids of Mars

1. The Seeds of Doom

"Have you met Miss Smith? She's my best friend."

The First Doctor: The Aztecs, The Dalek Invasion of Earth, The Time Meddler

The Second Doctor: Tomb of the Cybermen, Fury From The Deep, The War Games

The Third Doctor: Spearhead from Space, The Silurians, The Sea Devils, Frontier in Space

The Fourth Doctor: The Ark in Space, Planet of Evil, The Brain of Morbius, The Deadly Assassin, The Robots of Death, The Talons of Weng-Chiang, Horror of Fang Rock, Image of the Fendahl, State of Decay

The Fifth Doctor: Kinda, Earthshock, Snakedance, Enlightenment

The Seventh Doctor: Remembrance of the Daleks, Ghostlight, Survival