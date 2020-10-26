The TDF Top 10 - Archer

Our latest TDF Top 10 heads towards the Dangerzone to look at the best episodes of adult-sitcom Archer…



“James Bond meets Arrested Development” seems an odd premise for an animated show, but then Adam Reed’s Archer wasn’t like other animated shows when it debuted in 2009. Essentially a workplace comedy set at a fictional intelligence agency in New York, Archer follows the titular spy and his eccentric band of fellow spies, support workers and his mother (his boss, obviously) as they bundle one assignment after another.



Mixing meta jokes with references that keep coming back, with snappy dialogue constantly being fired back and forth between the cast and numerous guest stars; at one point they just spent a whole season being a drug cartel. Later years have seen Archer turn into an anthology series, Dreamland, Danger Island and Archer 1999 all shifting the action to different settings, but the series returned to normality in the latest series which aired on FXX recently.



It took me a while, and I thought long and hard (did we stop doing phrasing?) about including episodes split into several parts, but stuck to picking the best singular episodes of the show. I present The TDF Top 10: Archer…







10. Fugue and Riffs (4.01)

9. The Man From Jupiter (3.04)

8. Mole Hunt (1.01)

7. The Limited (3.06)

6. Arrival/Departure (5.13)

friends

5. Stage Two (2.08)

4. Legs (4.03)

3. Skytanic (1.07)

2. Placebo Effect (2.09)

1. Vision Quest (6.05)