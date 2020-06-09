"That's one thing I really love about themes in film or TV music, it's a question of perspective and a question of contrast." We interview Unorthodox composer Antonio Gambale

Antonio Gambale is an Italian and Australian composer based in Paris, France and the man behind the music for recent Netflix drama Unorthodox (check out our review here ). Film Music Magazine praised Gambale's 'breakthrough score', which was produced between Paris and Berlin. Antonio has a varied musical career, working collaboratively with colleague and mentor, Parisian composer Nathaniel Méchaly on the Taken film franchise as programmer, additional music composer and score producer - as well as contributing to the music for films like Columbiana and the live-action Beauty and the Beast . Antonio composed the score for the cult horror-comedy film Stung (co-scored with David Menke), which debuted at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2015 and the film adaptation of Helen Garner’s true crime novel Joe Cinque’s Consolation , which was based on the true story of an infamous murder at the university where Antonio was an undergraduate. I had the opportunity to chat to Antonio over Zoom from his home in Paris about his career and work on Unorthodox .

