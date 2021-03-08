Greatest TV Characters - Cadet Sylvia Tilly from Star Trek: Discovery

For Intentional Women's Day 2021. we revisit some of our Greatest TV Characters features, looking at TV's best female characters. Colin Polonowsk looks at heart of Star Trek: Discovery, Cadet Sylvia Tilly.



Please note, this article was originally written in 2018, after the events of season one...



The Character

Her Journey

"Been my experience that what I lack in athletic ability, I more than make up for in intelligence, and personality. We may want to focus on those attributes."

Why she is such a great character

Greatest Quote

“Is that how you treat your long-lost captain? If you greeted me that way, Connor, I'd cut out your tongue and use it to lick my boots.”

We may have only had one season of, but even so I’m willing to put my neck out and say Sylvia Tilly is one of the bestcharacters ever. Sonequa Martin-Green’s Michael Burnham may be our conduit into the show, but Tilly (played by Mary Wiseman) is our most relatable character - she’s someone you’d want as a friend, and she’s also a bonafide genius. Also she has the kudos of being the first character to drop the F-bomb in aseries on TV.From the moment we’re introduced to her aboard the USS Discovery, there is something about the her nervous nature that is refreshing. From her nerve-wracked motormouth to her ability to empathise with everyone, no matter what their background, there is something in the character (and in Mary Wiseman’s utterly flawless performance) that makes our favourite engineer impossible to dislike.She is an adept engineer - often seeing the solutions that everyone else has missed - yet she has no confidence in her own abilities. She suffers from anxiety despite her genius and while she wants to progress up the ranks she wants to do it in her own way. Her brief journey to the mirror universe is what actually focuses her on her goal and lets the rest of the crew see her for the person she is. When she assumes the role of Captain ‘Killy’ - the hard-as-nails captain of the Discovery in the parallel universe - she eventually discovers her own confidence.Her caring nature and confidence finally find their place in the penultimate episode - in that briefest of moments where she steps between Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif) and Burnham on an away mission putting them both at ease.By the end of Season One, Tilly might well be the character who has changed the most; against the backdrop of war, she’s the most unlikely of heroes. In less adept hands, Tilly could have been the annoyance or the comic relief, but thanks to Mary Wiseman’s amazing work we have a truly memorable portrayal of someone who overcomes their own mental demons to do something quite remarkable - time and time again.