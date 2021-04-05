Star Trek: Enterprise Revisited - A Look Back At Season Three

The last Star Trek TV series of the Rick Berman era, Star Trek: Enterprise ran from 2001 to 2005 and celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Having revisited its predecessor Star Trek: Voyager on its 25th anniversary last year, we turn to the prequel series for a season by season look back, continuing with season three and the year-long Xindi arc...

Check out our look back at season one here

Check out our look back at season two here

The third season of Star Trek: Enterprise was a period of rebirth for the Star Trek franchise. Sadly it was all too late. While there was an energy to the show not seen since Star Trek: Deep Space Nine ended, the format established in Star Trek: The Next Generation was well and truly over. Star Trek had been running on television since 1987 and now that format was exhausted, dying off in the Enterprise's second season. Casual viewers and fans had switched off during the first two years of Enterprise and now the franchise was breathing its last gasp. It would manage a fourth season, but no more.



The second season ended with the dramatic attack on Earth that saw seven million dead and humanity under threat from the mysterious Xindi, a race that had launched a pre-emptive strike rather than face their own defeat centuries later. It was a novel twist, tying into the wider Temporal War arc and kicking off a year-long arc to save Earth - and Star Trek itself - from utter defeat. Season three sees Brannon Braga doing what he always wanted to do with the Year of Hell storyline that







While there are still episodic adventures, the third season of Star Trek: Enterprise (now with Star Trek in the title), always has the Xindi threat lurking in the shadows. The theme is darker - this is Star Trek that took place in the post-911 War on Terror and there are narrative choices on season three that are decidedly 'un-Star Trek'. The second episode Anomaly has Archer torture a space pirate by threatening to blow him out of an airlock. In Damage, a desperate Archer becomes a pirate, stranding an innocent ship by stealing its warp technology, in order to stop the Xindi weapon. It's often uncomfortable, but always uncompromising and fortunately, the journey into the heart of darkness does find the crew of Enterprise returning to the Star Trek ideals by the season's end. While opening episode The Xindi starts with the crew in hostile territory out to destroy the Xindi threat to Earth, it ends with diplomacy as the multi-faceted Xindi are revealed to be far more than stock alien villians.



In fact, that opening episode presents the 'villains' of season three as a mix of different races - Aquatics, Arboreals, Insectoids, Primates and Reptilians, all working together under one unified council. From the start, there is a sense that these are more than stock bad guys, with the recurring focus on this race in the early episodes presenting their viewpoint. While the Insectoids and Reptilians do, unfortunately, become the baddies of season three, the others have depth and compassion and a big theme in the second half of the season is seeing Archer use diplomacy to convince them that humanity isn't a threat and there is something far more dangerous manipulating everyone.







The first half of the season offers a loose narrative around the search for the Xindi weapon, while delving into the dangers of the Delphic Expanse. The second episode Anomaly sees the ship succumb to the ravages of space, while dealing with pirates hunting those ill-equipped to deal with the Expanse. Impulse is a full-on zombie fest, with the Enterprise discovering a damaged Vulcan ship, where the crew have succumbed to madness. One of the most interesting episodes of the season is Similitude, which sees Trip critically injured after the ship is stranded in a deadly part of space. As with season two's Cogenitor, there is an intriguing moral dilemma at play as the ship wrestles with the decision to clone Trip to save him, using that clones for body parts. There is a real sense of desperation that creeps into the season, making episodes like this, the crew's dealings with villainous slaver Kessick in The Xindi and Archer's torture of the pirate in Anomaly, a much more disturbing affair.



Not all episodes in the first half of season three work. Extinction is certainly a bad episode, that sees Archer, Reed and Hoshi regress to primates on an alien world. It's cliche-ridden and does very little to tie into the wider arc. Rajiin is a somewhat embarrassing affair that sees the crew attacked by a sexy alien that wouldn't have been out of place in Kirk's era. Fortunately, it is saved somewhat by tying into the Xindi arc and featuring a thrilling attack by the Reptilians and Insectoids. Exile is full-gothic horror, with Hoshi trapped on a planet by a creepy psychic alien that can invade her every thought, all in exchange for information on the Xindi. Like Rajiin, it is saved by the ties to the wider arc, this time the first trip to one of the alien spheres hidden in the Expanse.







And then we have North Star. It has nothing to do with the Xindi arc and is more an attempt to recapture the 60s Star Trek episodes where Kirk and co. would beam down to a planet and find humans living in a society based on historical Earth. In North Star, Archer and co. discover humans living in the Wild West. In The Expanse. It should have been terrible, but it works, really embracing the bizarre nature of the story and feeling like a true precursor to episodes like Patterns of Force, A Piece of an Action and Spectre of a Gun.



In the lead up to the discovery of the Xindi weapon, there are some interesting Xindi-arc based stories. The Shipment is the inevitable 'Archer discovers not all Xindi are evil' episode, but has a strong moral dilemma and debate between Scott Bakula's Archer and John Cothran's Gralik Durr. Twilight is a real highlight, that sees the stakes of the mission laid bare as an alternate reality sees Earth destroyed and Archer, injured and unable to retain any short term memory, flitting into the future where humanity is hunted and the last survivors settle on a little known-planet known as Celti Alpha V. While it is no Yesterday's Enterprise, it is still a great piece of television and one of Star Trek: Enterprise's greatest stories.



Carpenter Street is a very odd episode that sees Archer and T'Pol transported to early twenty-first century Detroit by a returning Agent Daniels. The attempt to story Reptilian Xindi from unleashing a bio-weapon loosely plays into the Temporal War arc, but makes little sense. It is also dark and gritty and not the least bit fun, even if it has some fun ideas. And then there is Chosen Realm, which ventures into pure 'War on Terror' territory as Archer becomes involved in suicide bombers who want to start a holy war in their worship of the spheres. While, it has plenty of disturbing moments and a strong central guest performance from Conor O'Farrell, it's core concept feels a little tone deaf.







With Proving Ground, season three gets some real momentum. Featuring the return of the criminally unused Jeffrey Combs as Andorian commander Shran, there are plenty of twists and turns as the Enterprise discovers the Xindi weapon, only to find themselves betrayed by their allies. Stratagem builds off this with Archer tricking the audience - and Xindi weapon designer Degra - into believing the Xindi have destroyed Earth and they are on the run, all to coerce the secrets needed to stop the Xindi threat. It sets the foundation for Degra to become the face of an altogether heroic Xindi, who will eventually ally himself with Archer when the true threat is revealed. Randy Oglesby does great work as Degra this season, offering a very real connection to the enemy.



The ending of Stratagem sets a final course for Azati Prime to to stop the weapon. But, rather frustratingly, there are a few false starts getting there. There are three decent, if very flawed episodes, along the destination. Harbinger, introduces the Sphere Builders, who emerges as the real threat behind the Xindi, but should have come earlier in the season. A journey into dangerous space sees Doctor Phlox take centre stage as the crew are put into comas. While it's great to see John Billingsey get something to do, it is a virtual retread of Star Trek: Voyager's far superior One. Hatchery sees Archer infected by a Insectoid spray and fighting to save Xindi eggs on a crashed ship; while it offers a little insight into this race, the episode itself doesn't offer any real surprises. At this point, all the audience wants is to get to the weapon rather than face yet another diversion.



Fortunately, Azati Prime more than pays off for the wait. With Archer willing to go on a suicide run to destroy the weapon and the Reptilians launching a devastating attack on the Enterprise, the stakes are raised higher than ever. Early season three episode Anomaly sees the first death on Enterprise, but nothing prepares the audience for the brutal, horrific attack that sees eighteen crew dead and the ship crippled. It's Year of Hell without the reset button. Star Trek: Enterprise reaches its darkest point with Damage. The ship is adrift. Archer, freed from torture by his newfound Xindi allies, resorts to piracy against friendly aliens in order to steal a warp device. T'Pol is revealed as a drug addict. The last one is a questionable idea, but it shows just how compromised everyone has become in their desperation to save Earth.







While not always consistent, or logical, there is a sense that season three is trying to make room for character development. The relationship between T'Pol and Tripp is at the heart of the season. Arguably, replacing the decontamination chamber for sexy massage time is still a cringe-worthy attempt to 'sex up' Star Trek, but there is a great chemistry between Jolene Blalock and Connor Trinneer as their characters find a connection with each other while dealing with their own demons. Tripp flits back and forth between vengeance for his dead sister to understanding the enemy, finally making peace with the attack on Earth when he works together with Degra. Reed has a weird, almost flirty relationship with MACO Major Hayes (Steven Culp), who go from rivals to allies as he finds himself in ever more dangerous, violent circumstances. And Archer bats between outraged and compromised to struggling to retain his humanity. It isn't always consistent and Scott Bakula is better at all-American charm than a bitter, broken man doing whatever he must to succeed; but it does create plenty of drama over the course of the season.



Damage is followed by The Forgotten, a powerful episode that sees the crew mourn their losses while Archer mediates with his new Xindi allies for peace. While the momentum is lost again with E2, in which the crew navigate dangerous space and encounter a future version of the Enterprise, complete with descendants, it again offers a moment of reflection of the stakes at play - while bringing Tripp and T'Pol's relationship into an altogether different place with the appearance of their half-human, half Vulcan son. The series gets back to the heart of Star Trek with The Council, which brings the conflict to a halt as Archer and Hoshi try to convince the Xindi of the true purpose of the Sphere Builders.







The final two episodes Countdown and Zero Hour are a bombastic finish to the season, that sees the Reptilians steal the weapon and head to Earth, kidnapping Hoshi to break the security codes, while the Xindi are torn apart in civil war. Archer's desperate mission to stop the weapon ends with him seemingly dying on the exploding ship after battling Reptilian villain Dolm to the death, while T'Pol leads a crippled Enterprise to destroy a sphere and prevent the Sphere Builders from destroying the Expanse. With Archer in full Captain Kirk alien-fighting mode and a The Best of Both Worlds-style finale, it is an exciting end to an ambitious season.



Perhaps it was enough. Star Trek: Enterprise was granted a season renewal at the eleventh hour, meaning that final cliff-hanger - the Enterprise arriving in 1944, while Archer finds himself a prisoner of aliens in Nazi uniforms - was not the ridiculous, left-field franchise ending it could have been. Season three, is a bold, traumatic, exciting and sometimes flawed season that made Star Trek a thrilling experience. It's the last year that Brannon Braga and Rick Berman were in full control, with Manny Coto taking over the duties as showrunner for the final run. While it didn't live up to the premise of what a Star Trek prequel series could be, at least it had ambition in spades and that energy would carry through to the end of the show's run.





Season Three's Best Episode: Twilight













Starting with Earth's destruction and offering a future where humanity lost, this character-driven story glimpsed through Archer's trauma is a memorable alternate reality future with a cruel twist. The last remnants of humanity settle on Ceti Alpha V, with Enterprise left to defend them. And we all know what happened on that planet, right?





Season Three's Worst Episode: Extinction













It's not the worst episode of Star Trek: Enterprise, but Extinction is certainly disappointing. It completely deviates from the Xindi arc three episodes into the season to tell a baffling, non-sensical tale of Archer, Hoshi and Reed devolving into primates as a result of an alien retro-virus. It's certainly the most skippable episode season three.

Season Three's Greatest Moment: The attack on the Enterprise in Azati Prime













The sight of crew being blown out of a decompressing deck, the bridge exploding and the hull cracking apart as the Reptilians attack the Enterprise is a shocking, high-stakes cliff-hanger that the ship will not recover from...until season four...







