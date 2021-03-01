Star Trek: Enterprise Revisited - A Look Back At Season One

The last Star Trek TV series of the Rick Berman era, Star Trek: Enterprise ran from 2001 to 2005 and celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Having revisited its predecessor Star Trek: Voyager on its 25th anniversary last year, we turn to the prequel series for a season by season look back, starting with season one...

Season One's Best Episode: The Andorian Incident

Season One's Worst Episode: Fusion

Season One's Best Moment: Silik saves the Enterprise and Daniels is exposed in Cold Front

- oras it was known in its first two seasons - marked the end of the stewardship ofunder producer Rick Berman. It's cancellation in 2005 after four seasons was the end of a spectacular run ofon TV that began within 1987. It was the first show to be cancelled since the originalseries back in the 60s;wouldn't return to the small screen for another twelve years.It's a shame thatnever got to complete a seven-year run like its three predecessors. It has a great premise, acting as a prequel to the Kirk era by focusing on the first Starfleet vessel to leave Earth and the build up to the formation of the Federation. A chance to examine the races that formed the Federation - the Vulcans, Andorians, Tellarites and Humans - building on their differences to forge a greater galactic community, is material enough to sustain ten years of. And indeed, being set ten years before the founding of the Federation, there was the opportunity to explore the very building blocks of the franchise itself.The first season ofis a solid effort to go back to basics, even if it doesn't go far enough with the premise as it should do (arguably only season four delivers on what aprequel should be). Without the luxury of holodecks, replicators, transporters and even shields, this is a Starfleet mission with all the home comforts stripped back. The aesthetic of the Enterprise has a distinctly nautical feel; jutting bulk heads and clunky equipment give the sense of a crew out in deep space without the luxuries of home. Even the uniforms are more navy jump suits than colourful representations of Starfleet officers that would follow.That back to basics approach also becomes apparent in the relaxed nature of the storytelling. There's little in the way of exciting pre-title sequences and the adventures are relatively mundane at times. Telling these stories in the era ofor, they would come across as boring. In fact, you can imagine that fans might have been put off by the simplicity of the first season, but it has its charm. It's much more character focused than its predecessor, even if it doesn't go far enough to develop the characters across the season. By the time Shockwave Part 1 rolls around, we've learned a little about what makes these characters tick, but they don't feel as if they have learned much from their twenty-odd adventures.Some of the best episodes are those that indulge in the wonder of exploration, in the idea of being out in the depths of space without the luxuries of home. Fight or Flight sees the crew run into dangerous territory straight after their initial journey in Broken Bow, coming across superior forces that hunt for sport. Breaking The Ice has a charming plot centring Reed and Mayweather mining an asteroid building snowmen and having fun while Archer deals with an antagonistic Vulcan captain. Silent Enemy has the crew hunted by a mysterious alien vessel, with no explanation of the reason behind it, while Shuttlepod One, one of the highlights of the season, sees Tripp and Reed stuck on a drifting shuttle pod with life support failing. In other, more established shows, these stories would feel quaint. But here in the prequel setting, the sense of vast wilderness in which the crew find themselves makes for a refreshing perspective.There are times when season one does fall into classicstorytelling that would fit in any series. Despite the appeal of landing on their first alien world, Strange New World amounts to little more than the crew becoming infected and paranoid on a strange planet. Terra Nova presents itself as the story of Earth's first abandoned colony, but it little more than a mystery behind a disaster that affected the local population. Civilization is a pre-Prime Directive Prime Directive story of Archer becoming embroiled in a pre-Warp civilisation, while Rogue Planet is the story of the crew working with alien hunters on a unnatural planet and stepping in to protect the local lifeforms. We've seen these stories in countlessseries, no matter the back to basics approachpresents.Still, some of the better episodes still feel like classicstories. Dear Doctor sees Phlox grapple with the ability to cure an alien population of a disease that might pervert the cause of evolution of another, while Oasis has the crew uncover the remnants of a crashed alien vessel crew, led by's Rene Auberjonois, uncovering the mystery behind the holographic crew Auberjonois' Ezral is struggling to keep alive. Vox Sola is a great episode to look at but is largely centred around an alien lifeform that has taken hold of the ship. Desert Crossing has Archer and Trip embroiled in the events of a terrorist organisation fighting for freedom against superior forces. The stories are engaging, but nothing new in the grander sense.It's also frustrating thatseems too ready to retread old aliens the moment it starts. The pilot episode Broken Bow has some interesting ideas surrounding the Suliban and the Temporal War, a narrative that never really goes anywhere, but has least been referenced in the 31st Century setting of's third season. But it also trots out the Klingons, complete with a trip to their home world and the Klingon High Council. And that's just episode one. The Klingons would appear again Sleeping Dogs as the Enterprise crew try to rescue a Klingon vessel trapped in a gas giant. There are some terrific references to classicaliens in the season - the Axanar in Fight or Flight and the Malurians and Tellarites in Civilization - but the season can't help having its cake and eating it with the arrival of the Ferengi in Aquisition. It's not a bad epsiode - though not as funny as it thinks - and cleverly gets away with not mentioning the word Ferengi once, but it does feel like a step too far.Acquisition isn't the dud of the season though, boasting an entertaining silent first act at least. The fourth episode Unexpected has some interesting ideas around first contact with an alien civilisation and the first foray into Holodeck-like technology, but plays its hand on an unfunny main plot where Trip gets pregnant. Fortunate Son tries to tap into the interesting idea of space boomers and gives Mayweather the main focus; unfortunately Anthony Montgomery is the weakest member of the main ensemble and the plot involving pirates and politics is both dull and obvious.Fusion is a terrible exploration of Vulcans breaking away from logical convention but confuses it with a plot that sexualises T'Pol and has her mind rapped. Two Days and Two Nights wraps up a three-episode attempt to take a trip to Risa, and involves Archer in a mundane romantic mysterious thriller and Tripp and Reed's trip to a local club resulting in 'hilarious' (AKA cringe-worthy) results. Still there is nothing as bad here as the worst episodes ofand's first seasons. Okay, perhaps Fusion is. And let's not talk about the 'sexy' decontamination scenes where Phlox 'observes' the crew rubbing decontamination gel over each other in their underwear...But there's also some good work here, even if no episode in season one is likely to enter the best oflists. The presentation of the Vulcan as superior, arrogant, hostile allies to Earth is interesting, though not completely out of character as you might expect. This is most apparent in two of the season's best episodes The Andorian Incident and Shadows of P' Jem. Not only do they reintroduce the Andorians to- and the marvellous Jeffrey Combs as Shran - they also expose the corruption and secrecy at the heart of the Vulcan people, through the discovery of a secret Vulcan listening post hidden beneath the P' Jem monastery that threatens peace in the Quadrant. They become antagonistic big brothers, watching over Archer's shoulders in Breaking The Ice and directly interfering in the ship's operations in Fallen Hero, another strong episode centred around Fionnula Flanagan's Vulcan Ambassador V'Lar that delves deep into the manipulation and superiority beneath the cold Vulcan façade.And then we have the Suliban; introduced as the newaliens of, they are at least far more interesting than's Kazon. It helps that John Fleck delivering a slimy, insidious recurring role as Silik. The Suliban look great with their enhanced abilities and the idea of an alien race wreaking havoc, serving a master from the future offers a fascinating premise on top of the prequel setting. They are a strong antagonistic presence in Broken Bow, while the return of Silik and the debut of time travelling agent in Cold Front expands on the Temporal War in a big way. Unfortunately, not much happens after that. When the Suliban return in late season one episode Detained, they are not the villains but persecuted minorities of the same race, thought this attempt to deliver the aliens never goes anywhere as they return as villains from every point since.Still, the final of season one, Shockwave Part 1, is a strong ending, dealing with the shocking ramifications of a colony accidentally destroyed by Enterprise and converging with the two main plotlines; the Temporal War and Vulcan's attempts to send the ship back to Earth. There's some decent drama to be had from Archer taking responsibility for his actions while fighting to keep his ship out in space and a strong cliff-hanger involving a Suliban attack and Archer transported to a post-apocalyptic future. While the concluding part to Shockwave will fail to deliver on the potential here, it does end season one in a strong place.The first season ofis arguably one of the best first seasons of ashow since the original sixties series. It has a attempts to recreate the trio of Kirk, Spock and McCoy, though all American hero Archer, charming Tripp and cold, detached T'Pol don't quite measure up. They are the strongest players, along with John Billingsley's delightful Dr. Phlox. The rest of the cast are less memorable, though Dominic Keating delivers a cold, sardonic tone to Reed and there's something quite endearing about Linda Park's Ensign Hoshi Sato. Anthony Montgomery does his best with the dull Ensign Travis Mayweather, having at least a boyish charm to his performance. They - like the series at this point - are enjoyable for what they are, but don't leave much of a last impression.I also can't finish any look back atwithout talking about the theme to the show playing out over the opening credits. It's the only time inhistory where the title sequence isn't instrumental. Where My Heart Will Take Me was performed by Russell Watson and composed by Diane Warren. While the visuals of humanity's ascension to the stars is striking, the cheesy power ballad never really works with the ascetic of the show. But it is another example of the contrast between more of the same - right down to the odd decision to call the ship Enterprise - and the attempts to offer something new to the franchise. It doesn't really work, but it does kind of grow on you if you embrace the cheese.There's plenty of potential in that first season, even if things will get worse before they get better...A trip to a Vulcan monastery under attack from the Andorians reintroduced the blue-skinned aliens to, introduced the brilliant Shran, played by Jeffrey Combs and exposes a Vulcan secret listening post in the climax that lays bare the hypocrisy of the Vulcan race. Whileoften played things safe in the first two seasons, episodes like The Andorian Incident (and it's follow-up Shadows of P' Jem) proved that were some interesting stories to tell.While the Vulcans holding Earth back provided a strong narrative thread throughout's run, the Vulcan-centric Fusion proved to be something of a disaster. A separatist movement is a fascinating idea; sadly it comes at the expense of T'Pol who is sexualised and mind-raped with very little consequence.While the Temporal War ultimately didn't have much of an impact on, this mid-season one episode has plenty of surprising revelations that teased bigger things that never came. Having villainous Silik actually save Enterprise from destruction is a bold twist, while exposing crewman Daniels as a time traveller from the 29th Century is a fun moment that creates the idea that Archer and his crew are pawns in a much, much bigger game...What are your thoughts on's first season? Let us know in the comments below...