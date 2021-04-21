Star Trek: Enterprise Revisited - A Look Back At Season Four

The last Star Trek TV series of the Rick Berman era, Star Trek: Enterprise ran from 2001 to 2005 and celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Having revisited its predecessor Star Trek: Voyager on its 25th anniversary last year, we turn to the prequel series for a season by season look back. Wrapping up our look back is season four finally embraces its nature as a Star Trek prequel in the face of cancellation...

Check out our look back at season one here

Check out our look back at season two here

Check out our look back at season three here

Season Four's Best Episode: Kir'Shara

Season Four's Worst Episode: These Are The Voyages...

Season Four's Greatest Moment: The alternate 'First Contact' and opening titles (In A Mirror Darkly Part 1)

The third season ofwas something of a creative renaissance for theshow. While not always successful, theprequel finally stopped being a bland copy ofto tell a dramatic year-long story that saw Archer and his crew try to save Earth from the Xindi. It was a bold, ambitious narrative that paid off - despite a few flaws along the way - before jumping into a completely left-field cliff-hanger that felt out of place with everything that came before.New showrunner Manny Cotto, who provided some of the best work when he joined in season three, scripts the opening two-parter. Storm Front Parts 1 and 2 are given the thankless task of wrapping up the temporal war arc. Cotto does his best, with the layering of new mythology and new aliens in the threat of Vosk and his fellow aliens, that have changed the course of World War II by allying with the Nazis - all to give him the resource and time he needs to jump into the future and eliminate his enemies. Two episodes certainly don't feel enough to wrap up a narrative begun in the very first episode Broken Bow, but Cotto just manages to deliver.It means that the ramifications of the Xindi arc are put on hold in favour of a fun gangsters versus Nazis motif as Archer and ally Alicia battle to stop Vosk's plan in Nazi-occupied New York. And there are some big, silly ideas that work. Red-eyed aliens in Nazi uniforms, the Enterprise swooping over the New York skyline battling German fighters and the return of Suliban villain Silik, played with dripping sarcasm by John Fleck in his final role. Despite the drama of the alternate history and hints of other changes to the time line, it all feels very small compared to what has been alluded to in past episodes, but it ends with Vosk and Silik gone and temporal agent Daniels making his last appearance as he assures Archer that the temporal cold war-turned conflict is over. In a sense, it is swept under the carpet because it didn't make much sense in the first place.Season four really kicks off with Home, which sees Archer dealing with his trauma on Earth - though the serious lack of therapy offered the crew after the horrors of the Delphic Expanse in worrying. Meanwhile, Tripp accompanies T'Pol to Vulcan, where her past comes back to haunt her, forcing her into an arranged marriage to protect her mother and setting up the wider Vulcan arc to follow later that season. It also sows the seeds of Xenophobia on Earth, with Phlox facing a racist attack; again, Cotto effectively sets up the conflict seen in the Demons / Terra-Prime storyline at the end of season four.season four has a very different mantra; to act as a true prequel to. Multi-part episodes dominate the season (partly as a result of falling budgets), each designed to do what the show should have been doing from the first place and lay the building blocks for the Federation to Kirk / Picard era. There are some singular episodes; Daedalus features transporter creator Dr. Emory Erickson in a classic - if lacklustre - mad scientist story featuring a ghostly presence on the shop and a secret that endangers the crew. Compared to the rest of the season, it is one of the weakest stories, feeling like it would be more at home in the generic second season of. Observer Effect also feels like stockwith alien possession and the ship being studied by non-corporeal beings as an alien virus threatens to kill everyone, but is very well done, with some genuine tension and ties to both original series (The Errand of Mercy) and a nice sly reference to the Cardassians. Finally, there is Bound, a misguided attempt to explore the Orion race, in what amounts to little more than scantily-clad Orion slave girls seducing the male members of the crew and playing into testosterone-fuelled sexist stereotypes throughout.The first three-episode arc Borderland, Cold Station 12 and The Augments plays as a homage towhile also serving as an origins of the Soong like that would lead to the creation of Data in. Aided by 'mad scientist' Arik Soong, the Enterprise is sent to track down augment super soldiers, created by Soong from stored embryos from the Eugenic Wars. What follows is a dramatic race to stop the Augments from igniting a deadly war with the Klingons.Featuring the return of Orion slave girls, the Orion crime syndicate and even a space laboratory that plays as a predecessor to Regular One, there is a lot to enjoy, not least Brent Spiner, who is clearly having fun as the villain of the show. The three parter does stretch the story a little thin, and the Augments themselves are a little dull, but it is cleat the show is having a lot of fun playing with the prequel nature of the story, with lots of winks to Botany Bay and artificial lifeforms to keep even the geekiestfan happy.This is followed by the highlight of season four, Vulcan three-parter The Forge, Awakening and Kir'Shara. Building on the Vulcan and Andorian conflict used far too sparingly in seasons one and two, this story sees Archer and T'Pol facing a Vulcan civil war and Tripp leading the Enterprise to stop a galactic war between both the Vulcans and Andorians. Strengthened by the series' own continuity and with ties to the original series (a younger T'Pol is a key figure here, as well as ties to Katras and Mount Seleya from the Kirk movies), this is a fantastically paced three-parter that delves into Vulcan culture, changing them irrevocably into the people we knew from Spock onwards.There are some great high stakes at play, a brilliant villain in Robert Foxworth's warmongering Administrator V'Las, a tragic end to Vaughn Armstrong's Admiral Maxwell Forrest, killed during the Earth embassy bombing that triggers the conflict in The Forge. The narrative offers a deeper exploration of T'Pol's relationship with her mother and Gary Graham's Ambassador Soval, features the welcome return of Jeffrey Combs as Shran and a dramatic showdown that sees Tripp and Archer putting their lives on the line to stop all out war. The seeds sown in The Forge pay off spectacularly in Kir'Shara, moving the series closer to the Federation to come.After Daedalus and Observer Effect, the final three-parter of season four Babel One, United and The Aenar build on Kir'Shara to lie the foundations for the founding of the Federation. With the Enterprise arbitrating a dispute between Tellartites and Andorians, an increased focus on Shran, the formation of an alliance and the rising threat of the unseen Romulan Star Empire out to destroy the Federation before it can even begin, there is a lot to enjoy in this ambitious. It isn't as well-paced the Vulcan three-parter, particularly the Andorian-focused final story, but there are plenty of Easter eggs in what essentially equates to a prequel to Journey to Babel, while sowing the seeds for the Earth / Romulan war that would occur just a couple of years later. It is a great shame thatcould not have completed a seven-year run, as the events of this story would have been a significant step in the conflict to come.Did you ever want an in-universe explanation as to why Klingons don't have ridges on their heads in the original? Two-parter Affliction / Divergence answers that with the Klingons experimenting on Augument DNA and unleashing a disease that transforms them for a generation or two. It's a fun, if somewhat unnecessary story and it's to the testament of high standard season four that its only decent here when it would have been a highlight of previous seasons. The two-parter is a great story for Phlox; less so for Tripp and T'Pol, whose convoluted romance quickly becomes very angst-driven. It does, however, feature a thrilling sequence with the NX-02 Columbia asdoesand an interesting turn of events surrounding Reed and the early days of Section 31, with offering a satisfying coda to the iteration of the Klingon empire that emerged in the Kirk movies.After the embarrassing Bound comes another highlight of season four, mirror universe two-parter In a Mirror Darkly. Beginning with an alternate take on, which sees the Vulcans slaughtered by Zephram Cochrane and his men - and a fabulously warmongering title sequence, the episode allows the main and recurring cast to camp it up as the darkest versions of themselves. It has boundless 60sEaster eggs, from the Gorn, to Archer in Kirk's classic green uniform, and a fully-realised replica of an original Constituent-class star ship, while also acting as a sequel to 60sepisode The Tholian Web. It has a ruthless Archer citing insurrection against Captain Forrest, Phlox a sadistic torturer, T'Pol fighting back against her Terran slavers and and Hoshi manipulating everyone'; it's camp, it's silly and so much fun.Showrunner Manny Cotto does an excellent job at worldbuilding across the fourth season. Humanity's rising xenophobia in the wake of the Xindi conflict, the changes to Vulcan, the peace treaty between Tellarites and Andorians and the emergence of Section 31 all come to a head in the final two parter Demons / Terra Prime as the true foundations of the Federation are laid in a treaty that is threatened by a xenophobic group seeking to reclaim earth for humans alone. Coming off the back of the Mirror Universe story, it is an ugly reflection of humanity's worst traits as the fate of the Federation to come hangs in the balance.While not the most thrilling narrative, it is a strong full circle moment to cap's final season on, with Peter Weller a terrifying - and very real human - villain in Paxton. There are some intriguing story elements, including the genetically created child of T'Pol and Tripp that represents the future and everything Terra Prime fears the most, and it is made even more chilling compared to humanity's current xenophobic traits, making that idealised future presented injust a little bit more fragile. It gives the under-utilised Mayweather and Toshi some decent screen time and plot and most importantly, it feels like an ending. Archer's speech to the delegates is a fitting end to the story begun in Broken Bow.But then we have These are the Voyages, the worst finale of anyseries. If Terra Prime is satisfying coda on the Enterprise's journey, then These are the Voyages wastes all that potential by turning the story into a holodeck adventure featuring Riker and Troi during the Seventh season of. Worst still, the focus on two characters from a decade old show takes everything away from Archer and his crew. From the unnecessary death of Tripp to Riker and Troi walking out of the Holodeck just as Archer is about to make his speech that will signal the birth of the Federation, it is an utter waste of everythinghas been building towards.While the fourth season has a couple of very questionable episodes in Bound and These are the Voyages, it remains a strong contender for one of's best seasons. It delivers on the potential of the show as a prequel series; sure there are moments of indulgence like Arik Soong, the Klingon forehead explanation and two episodes focusing on the Mirror Universe, but it is also fun and really makes the effort to tell a cohesive story. The groundwork laid by Manny Cotto in the space of just nineteen episodes (recognising that Storm Front is about tying up loose ends and he had no control over the finale), he does an excellent job of delving into the Vulcan people, the Andorians, Tellarites, setting up the Romulan War to come and putting pieces in place that finally makes the audience realise they are witnessing the birth of the Federation. While it doesn't have any big classics like The Best of Both Worlds or In The Pale Moonlight, it is stillat its best.It might have taken until season three to find its feet, and failed to fight off cancellation, but it finally achieved its potential. It's perhaps best to end that journey with Terra Prime though...Arguably, the whole of the whole Vulcan trilogy could fit this category, though Kir'Shara, as the culmination of that story - and narrative threads running all the way back to the pilot Broken Bow - fulfils that promise. Archer and T'Pol race to save Vulcan, Tripp leads the Enterprise in a standoff to avert war with Andoria, while the Romulans are revealed to be pulling the strings. It's a well-paced, satisfying resolution to the Vulcan 'conflict' with Earth and the foundation of the Federation to come.Bound is so bad that it almost took the spot; it's sexist drivel and one of the worst episodes the show ever produced. But These are the Voyages commits too many crimes not to be considered the worst show of the season - if not the season itself. It turnsinto a holodeck episode from, kills off a beloved character for no real reason and then doesn't even show the moment the series has been building too; the birth of the Federation. Unforgivable at every level...There are many wonderful moments in's mirror universe two-parter to choose from (Archer vs the Gorn, the classic uniforms and Constitution-class bridge, Empress Hoshi) but the best moments are those that kick off the events. The final scene fromis given a brutal twist as Zephram Cochrane takes out a shotgun and kills the Vulcan before the revised, darker and more dramatic title sequence shows mankind's path to war. Genius on every level.What are your thoughts on's final season? Did it go out on a high or a whimper? Did to deserve to continue? Let us know in the comments below...