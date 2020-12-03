Spooks Revisited: A Look Back at Series Seven

The seventh series of Spooks improves upon its predecessor with a reduced episode count and better plot structure. Check out The Digital Fix’s recap of series one through six here.



While it took a few episodes for the previous series to find its groove, the seventh series of Spooks gets straight to business with a new, exciting story arc and a generous smattering of unexpected moments. The reduced episode count is a major boon; dropping from ten to eight trims the fat of past series and focuses the plot.



The show took on British-Iranian relations in series six. This time around it’s a resurgent Russia who’s causing trouble and threatening to destabilise British and American influence on the world stage. The plot revolves around a super-secret network of UK-friendly Russian sleeper agents called Sugarhorse, and the machinations of Russia-friendly MI5 agents to break open the network and restore Russia to its rightful glory as a global superpower.



Series seven proves itself superior to its predecessor by making the plot more relevant for the Section D team. MI5 was certainly put through the wringer in series six, but this time they’re more closely involved in what’s happening – the plot frequently revolves around the characters themselves rather than simply happening to them, as the Iran arc did. The Sugarhorse plot is also more subtle, with hints and connections to Russia appearing in unexpected places and enhancing the sense of there being a mystery to solve, more than simply a big terrorist bomb threat to foil.







Richard Armitage joins the cast as Lucas North, an MI5 field agent newly released from eight years in a Russian prison and returned to Britain in a prisoner deal. Armitage replaces Rupert Penry-Jones, after Adam is killed at the ending of New Allegiances – although a returning Ros is the one to become Section Chief. It’s a leading man replacement that is signposted early on with the introduction of such a commanding presence as Armitage’s, meaning that Penry-Jones’ exit proves less unexpected than it could have. (Indeed, his departure, and Lucas’ introduction, had been announced prior to the series beginning.) That being said, Adam’s death – by car bomb – is a shocking moment that packs a punch.



Penry-Jones, like Matthew Macfayden before him, exuded a natural likability and trustworthiness that differs from Armitage’s portrayal of Lucas; the actor’s brooding demeanour, furrowed brow and intense stare lend themselves more to menace than sweetness. Lucas, too, is a complex character. From the beginning his loyalties are brought into question, as he is revealed to be in contact with the FSB head of operation in London and working as an apparent double agent. Although Lucas reveals this to be a bluff so he could get out of Russia and return to England, the question of whose side Lucas is on becomes a source of ongoing doubt in years to come.







One of the most interesting aspects of Lucas is his rehabilitation into the modern world. After eight years of imprisonment, the world has moved forward drastically, and old habits die hard: he is seen having trouble sleeping on a mattress, preferring to sleep on the hard floor more akin to a prison cell. Trauma also sits directly beneath the surface – all it takes is some rainwater to splash onto his face to trigger memories of being waterboarded.



Ros returns after a brief absence, now promoted to Section Chief. With a fierce and steely determination, she continues to show her mettle by holding her own against smarmy higher-ups with a wry humour. She’s a good team leader, fast and on the ball, making tough decisions and knowing when to hold off until the right moment. It’s also great to see a woman be in charge of Section D for a change.



Something else this series does differently is give Harry himself an arc – setting him up to be a mole within MI5, a potential traitor to the nation. Doubt around the true allegiances of Harry, Lucas, and even Connie is an ongoing thread from episode to episode. Connie’s insistence on calling the FSB by its old name the KGB, previously a running inside joke between her and Harry, becomes ruefully ironic considering the twist involving her character in the penultimate episode, The Mole.







Episode three, The Tip-Off, is a much-needed Ben-centric episode. Alex Lanipekun manages to distinguish himself from Raza Jaffrey’s Zaf by showing Ben to have a more convincing – and human – vulnerability and heart. Tech whiz Malcolm’s back again, helpful as ever, and in a minor subplot Jo grapples with visions of her abuser from the series six finale.



A number of recurring side characters complement the MI5 line-up, most notably Robert East as Richard Dolby (an oily intelligence official who takes control of Section D after Harry is apparently exposed as the mole), Paloma Baeza as Elizabeta Starkova (Lucas’ ex-wife whom he now uses for information), Robert Glenister as the Home Secretary (returning after a number of previous appearances) and Richard Johnson as Bernard Qualtrough (an old colleague of Harry’s whose betrayal conceals a deeper treachery within MI5).







From the thrilling opening episode to the intriguing developments that follow and the twists and turns of the end of the series, the storytelling of Spooks in 2008 has improved since the previous year – but it’s not perfect. The story builds through the middle episodes to what promises to be a proper culmination of the arc in the finale – before Nuclear Strike makes the same mistake as The School by introducing a new, hitherto unforeseen main antagonist that disrupts the series’ momentum. The fantastic seventh episode, The Mole, with its revelations and shocks, would be a better finale to the series than Nuclear Strike – so here’s hoping that better finales are in store in the remaining three series.



The score may sometimes relies on cliche (Is someone of Middle Eastern appearance onscreen threatening violence? Throw in some exotic-sounding drums and harps!), and the use of shaky cam during action scenes can get a bit excessive, but series seven has a fantastic momentum. The condensed format, enhanced arc structure and better character relationship to plot make this series a superb seventh entry in the Spooks canon.







Series Seven’s Best Episode: New Allegiances (7.01)

Series Seven’s Best Guest Performance: Paul Rhys (7.05)

Series Seven’s Most Shocking Moment: Connie kills Ben (7.07)

A much better series opener than The Virus (6.01), New Allegiances kicks off the new series at pace, with Russia immediately presenting itself as a veritable threat. Adam's explosive death at the climax, although signposted by the introduction of Armitage as the new leading man, is a moment of shock and raw emotion that makes New Allegiances a fantastic series opener – and one of the best episodes overall.As the silky Alexis Meynell, Paul Rhys carries an episode that otherwise would drag (the plot is all about… banking regulations). He's an intimidating and layered character who shares a twisted relationship with Ros. Rhys commands his scenes in a way that allows Meynell to exhibit an inner morality through the villainous facade; although he's the antagonist, he might have been right all along…Realising Ben has discovered that she is the real mole within MI5, Connie slices open his throat in a moment of bloody, gruesome violence. Just like that, he's out of the game – no final words, just left lying on a blood-speckled floor. And the moment when the team learns of Ben's fate is painful and distressing in equal parts.