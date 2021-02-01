From Star Trek: The Next Generation to Star Trek: Discovery: Examining the season three boost of the Star Trek franchise

Outside the original 60s series, Star Trek has a pattern. It begins with mixed reviews, often struggling to find its voice, trying different styles and formats out to see what works, but without a lack of confidence from the get go. It's only in the third season, that a Star Trek series seems to get a boost of confidence and direction. For Star Trek: The Next Generation, it was the creation of more character-centric storytelling under the Rick Berman stewardship. For Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, the introduction of the Dominion, Star Trek: Voyager, it was finally moving through space and putting the Kazon behind them, Star Trek: Enterprise, the year-long Xindi arc and most recently Star Trek: Discovery, which let go of its prequel-setting trappings by travelling nine hundred years into the future.



Season three is where Star Trek TV shows really hit that groove. Before season three, Star Trek: The Next Generation has struggled to deliver truly classic episodes, outside The Measure of a Man and Q Who? Wooden performances and sometimes very questionable episodes were often part of the course - season one's Code of Honor and Justice are dire, while the debut of the Ferengi didn't exactly put them in the same league as the Klingons.







But with season three, there was a new confidence to go with those new uniforms. The Romulans became a recurring threat in The Enemy, The Defector and Tin Man, while The Klingon arc that would dominate all the way through to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, was started with season three's Sins of the Father. That third season gave us classics like Sarek, The Offspring and one of the best Q episodes in Deja Q. Most importantly it gave us Yesterday's Enterprise, one of the show's best episodes and one of TV's greatest season cliff-hangers with the return of the Borg in The Best of Both Worlds.



There was a marked confidence in Star Trek: The Next Generation's third season that led to an even stronger episodes through seasons four and six. Even while the final season floundered a little, it still finished strong with All Good Things and a springboard into the movie franchise. The show delivered timeless classics season after season, all brought about by the changes in season three.



Star Trek: Deep Space Nine had a bit of a stronger start; season one's Duet is one of the franchise's finest episodes, while season two doubled down on the Bajoran politics and spirituality, set up the Marquis, saw a return to the mirror universe in Crossover and gave one hell of a season cliff-hanger with the shocking debut of the Dominion in The Jem'Hadar. While the show wouldn't hit a consistently high groove until season four, the third is where the show gets a big boost.







The arrival of the star ship Defiant shakes things up, truly allowing the show to go 'Star Trekkin' while the opening two-parter The Search shakes up the dynamic of the show forever with the shocking revelation that Odo's people are the founders of the Dominion. Later on, the dramatic Romulan / Cardassian assault in the Dominion home world in season three's Improbable Cast / The Die is Cast would have huge consequences for the show moving forward. It's in season three that the first big strikes in the cold war that will lead to all out conflict with the Dominion, are sown. While the finale The Adversary is hardly up there with the Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Voyager's Borg-centric equivalents, it does see Sisko promoted to captain and a twist surrounding the changeling infiltration of the Alpha Quadrant that raises the stakes moving forward.



Most significantly, it's a big step up in terms of serialisation. Season two had tried this with the Bajoran opening three-parter, but its in season three where the groundwork is laid for Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's grand storylines. The shift away from Bajoran politics is replaced with a cold war with an anti-Federation. Deep Space Nine goes from a backwater outpost to Alpha Quadrant real estate, the one protection against an all-out Dominion invasion. It crushes the Cardassians, leading to their eventual alliance with the enemy, brings the Romulans into the fore and sets Odo at the heart of the conflict between the people he came from and the people he serves. Without the excellent work established in season three, the arrival of Worf, the war with the Klingons and the eventual two-year galactic conflict with the Dominion might never have happened.







Star Trek: Voyager is remembered for upping its game with the arrival of Seven of Nine in the show's fourth season - a momentum that carried through the to fifth season as well. But like Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, it was the refocus and change of direction in the third season that allowed that to happen. Finally moving away from the disastrous Kazon in the season three opener, Star Trek: Voyager started to make some progression. In the first two seasons, it really felt like the ship was stuck in one small area of space. With season three, the crew were able to make small progress on the long journey home.



Season three introduced the Borg, seeding them in a couple of episodes before the show's best cliff-hanger finale in Scorpion. Kes started to develop in the latter half - it's a shame that when she started to get interesting, she was swiftly replaced at the start of the next season. Through Kes, we saw the tease of the Krenim from Year of Hell and an end to the toxic relationship with Neelix. The third season introduced the concept of the big two-part action-packed event with the rather fun Future's End, a theme that would be replicated in following seasons with Year of Hell, The Killing Game and Dark Frontier. Star Trek: Voyager was at its best when it started going for blockbuster storytelling, and those seeds were sown in season three.



Star Trek: Enterprise never quite knew what it wanted to be. It's first season is perhaps the most consistent since the 60s Star Trek, but it never quite found that balance between telling a prequel story and being recognisably Star Trek series. The result is some interesting stories told around the dangers of unexplored space and a very different look at the Andorian / Vulcan conflicts pre-Federation mixed in with generic sci-fi stories that could have fitted any Star Trek series. The second season faltered further; almost all attempts to tell a story of mankind's first journey into deep space were replaced by largely bland, formulaic Star Trek stories week on week. It's no wonder the ratings dropped off a cliff. We had seen all episodes before, just with different crews.







Buy the threat of cancellation was the spark Star Trek: Enterprise needed. The third season is one of the boldest seasons of any Star Trek series, telling a year-long story about the conflict with the mysterious Xindi and the threat to Earth itself. It's perhaps the most exciting season of any Star Trek series, which was a springboard for a very different fourth year again, giving fans a continuity bounty of prequel stories. Sadly, that wasn't enough to save the show from cancellation.



And finally, we come to Star Trek: Discovery. Like Star Trek: Enterprise, the first of the modern Star Trek shows has found ways to reinvent itself each season. The first season dealt with a war with the Klingons and a trip to the Mirror Universe, while second season embraced nostalgia with the arrival of Captain Pike and the Enterprise. But both seasons struggled to find the balance of being a prequel series to the original Star Trek series, beholden to continuity.







Season three changed all that. Jumping forward nine hundred years into the future, the third season gave fans what they wanted - a next generation to the next generation era, while also freeing Star Trek: Discovery from the restraints of continuity. Finally, the show could tell the stories it wanted without impacting on what was established in the series set after it. With compelling mysteries and an exciting galaxy to explore, it really felt as if we were getting the show Star Trek: Discovery should have been from the start. It didn't always deliver on those mysteries - and gave us a lacklustre 'big bad', but there was no denying it was the most exciting season of Star Trek: Discovery yet.



So what of the rest of the new crop of Star Trek shows? Star Trek: Picard delighted fans with a look beyond the Next Generation era, but expectations were impossibly high. As much as it was a joy to see Jean Luc Picard in action once more and the return of some familiar faces, it didn't quite deliver on those expectations. Perhaps season two will be even stronger? And maybe, a third might follow the pattern of its predecessors; understanding what works and what doesn't work and truly achieving its full potential?



Star Trek: Lower Decks, which has finally made its UK debut on Amazon Prime, is a show with a very clear idea of what it wants to be. We can only imagine what it might be like, by the time it reaches its third season. There's no confirmation yet on whether the Captain Pike-centric Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be longer than a single limited-series, but it if it reaches a third season, will it follow the same pattern as other Star Trek shows?



There's definitely a pattern to be found. It's certainly not unique to Star Trek. While some shows do hit the ground running, often peaking early on, others take a couple of seasons to determine what works best for them. Star Trek has proven time and time again that it falls into the latter. Sometimes those beginnings are decent, some times they are questionable, but if history has shown fans anything, Star Trek really hits its stride in the third season.