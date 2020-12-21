End of Year Television Review: The Highlights of 2020

2020 is not a year we will soon forget. For many of us, TV has been an escape from everything happening outside our door and once again, we've had some great shows to choose from. Seasons may have been cut short, production delayed on new episodes and some favourites might have been missing from their usual slots, but there's still been plenty of great TV moments for us all to enjoy.



January kicked off with Steven Moffat and Mark Gattiss' latest collaboration, a somewhat decisive adaptation of Dracula, while Doctor Who upped the ante in Jodie Whittaker's second series as the Doctor. The BBC gave gave us plenty to enjoy this year, from new Inside No.9 to, pandemic comedy series Staged, one of the first productions to truly to adapt to the global lockdown. We had critically acclaimed TV adaptations of Malorie Blackman's 2001 novel Noughts + Crosses, Sally Rooney's Normal People, transgender kid's drama First Day and a welcome return of His Dark Materials.



There were other notable UK shows that proved there was far more out there than lockdown binge-watching your old favourite shows. ITV delivered a fun dramatisation of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire scandal in Quiz, while Red Dwarf returned on Dave with mini-series Red Dwarf: The Promised Land. When The Great British Bake Off rolled onto our screens on Channel 4 this Autumn, it was just the comforting blanket we all needed after this year.



Streaming television gave us plenty to watch too. Netflix kicked gave us lavish drama, horror and comedy - from Locke & Key, to Cursed and The Crown, emotive part-Yiddish drama Unorthodox, a televised version of Snowpiercer and Mike Flanagan's long-awaited horror follow-up in The Haunting of Bly Manor. Not everything worked; from Netflix's 'comedy' Space Force to a revival of Spitting Image on Britbox, neither of which were funny in the slightest. But there were plenty of treasures too; Amazon gave us a gorgeous anthology show based on the art of Simon Stålenhag in Tales from the Loop and its own varied comedy offerings with the likes of new shows Upload and Truth Seekers. And of course, for the UK, there was the long-awaiting debut of Disney+ which we all got just to watch the terrific The Mandalorian.



HBO didn't need to worry about the end of a certain fantasy series the year before. The third season of Westworld took the show in a refreshing new direction. While slow at first, prequel reboot Perry Mason absolutely shone in the end. We became enthralled in the mysteries of HBO's Stpehen King adaptation The Outsider and were pulled into the powerful drama of Lovecraft Country, a show that felt very timely given the events unfolding in the wider world.



2020 was the year we said goodbye to The Good Place, Supernatural delivered the end of Sam and Dean Winchester's journey after fifteen years, the Arrowverse reached new heights with the conclusion of Crisis on Infinite Earths and the end of Arrow, while Star Wars: The Clone Wars gave us one more thrilling run of episodes after its cancellation years earlier. Star Trek was big business, with the return of Jean Luc Picard in the much anticipated Star Trek: Picard and a strong return for Star Trek: Discovery in its third season. It's a crime however that the UK didn't pick up Star Trek: Lower Decks for its release (though that will be rectified with its debut on Amazon Prime on the 22nd January).



There's been a lot to celebrate and once again, I've assembled a team of The Digital Fix writers to pick their highlights of the TV year. Joining me are Lachlan Haycock, Chris Philp, Robert Turnbull, Gary Couzens, Eamon Hennedy, and Daisy Treloar.



And if you want to see what our picks were in previous years, check out the end of year TV features below...



Best TV News Item

New Alien TV Series Announced (Baz Greenland)

More Worzel Gummidge in 2020 (Robert Turnbull)

The Third Day Live Episode Announcement (Eamon Hennedy)

Play for Today Volume 1 release on Blu-ray (Gary Couzens)

Best UK TV show

Staged (Baz Greenland)

Normal People (Lachlan Haycock)

The Great British Bake Off (Chris Philp)

Ghosts (Robert Turnbull)

Call The Midwife (Gary Couzens)

I May Destroy You (Eamon Hennedy and Daisy Treloar)

Michaela Coel’s follow-up to

not only indicated that she is a writer who can move fluidly from raucous comedy to searing personal drama, but she is perhaps one of the most unique chroniclers of modern millennial life. Inspired by her own experiences,

pulls you into its orbit with raw power, anchored to superlative performances from its cast and delivered with an unflinching adult style. (Eamon)

Best US / Overseas show

Westworld (Baz Greenland)

Lovecraft Country (Lachlan Haycock)

Dark (Chris Philp)

Duck Tales! (Robert Turnbull)

Itaewon Class (Eamon Hennedy)

Netflix is filled to the brim with international content, and in a year that started off with a monumental Best Picture win for

, and the increasing popularity of k-pop, it’s no surprise that so much international content stems from South Korea on the world’s increasingly biggest streaming service. One of the big hitters from the country this year was

, a sprawling drama combining a rags-to-riches story with revenge narrative that was glossy, escapist, but also poignant and dramatic, going through about three genres before settling into a groove with a gifted ensemble cast headed by Park Seo-joon and a plethora of never-ending twists and turns.

The Mandalorian (Daisy Treloar)

Best TV Factual / Documentary / Reality Show

The Great British Bake Off (Baz Greenland)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Robert Turnbull)

David Stratton’s Stories of Australian Cinema (Gary Gouzens)

Unsolved Mysteries (Eamon Hennedy)

While television has become more famous for risks and originality in comparison to its big-screen counterpart, it’s a medium that can still rely on old favourites to bring back, one of the highest-profile examples being Netflix’s revival of

. Former host Robert Stack is briefly glimpsed in the opening credits, but the series returns in a sea of real-life crime documentaries and stands out with some powerful stories and accounts of cases and mysteries that have never been provided with an answer and which makes for an enthralling yet haunting experience.

Best Mini-Series / Limited Series

Unorthodox (Baz Greenland)

Tales From The Loop (Chris Philp)

Fraggle Rock: Rock On! (Robert Turnbull)

Small Axe (Gary Couzens)

The Queen’s Gambit (Eamon Hennedy)

Not without flaws admittedly, Scott Frank’s adaptation of Walter Tevis’ novel does at times feel a little padded out in a way it may not have been if it had been made for cinema, however, the expansion of certain scenes and themes means that when that approach works, it does so magnificently. One of the big hits of the year, it’s seen a new wave of popularity for chess, but also confirms that star Anya Taylor-Joy is a genuine talent to watch out for.

Normal People (Daisy Treloar)

Best Streaming Show

The Umbrella Academy (Baz Greenland)

Dorohedoro (Chris Philp)

Truth Seekers (Robert Turnbull)

The Crown (Eamon Hennedy)

Given that it was throwing itself headfirst into the era of Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana, Peter Morgan’s

was hitting a few raw nerves that have never truly gone away, hence the real-life counterparts of the show’s characters seemingly taking notice. What cannot be disputed was just how enthralling it all was once again, with magnificent writing and performances from everyone, not least Emma Corrin as Diana and a more embittered portrayal of Charles depicted with increasingly unsympathetic power from Josh O’ Connor.

Sex Education (Daisy Treloar)

Best New TV show

Upload (Baz Greenland)

The Mandalorian (Chris Philp)

Lovecraft Country (Robert Turnbull)

All Creatures Great and Small (Gary Couzens)

Love Life (Eamon Hennedy)

It took a while for

to reach UK shores after debuting earlier this year in the US on HBO Max, but thankfully the BBC gave it a UK home through its BBC Three-strand. An elegant, funny and poignant exploration of romance and love through the prism of one character and the relationships along the way to her eventual meeting with ‘the one’, it’s delivered with some lovely writing, a great Anna Kendrick performance and a superb observational voice-over from Lesley Manville.

The Queen's Gambit (Daisy Treloar)

Best TV Episode

Legends of Tomorrow: 5.14 The One Where We're Trapped on TV (Baz Greenland and Robert Turnbull)

Lovecraft Country: 1.01 Sundown (Lachlan Haycock)

The Mandalorian Chapter 2: The Child (Chris Philp)

The Crown: 4.03 Fairytale (Eamon Hennedy)

A lot of eyes were on

this year and still are given the controversy over what was depicted and the conversation over a potential disclaimer. The year that saw Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana make their debuts into Peter Morgan’s account of the British Monarchy and modern British history, this season’s third episode and it’s exploration of Princess Diana’s engagement to Charles and the lion’s den she finds herself in was a truly magnificent hour of television, not least because of Emma Corrin’s mesmerizing and unforgettable depiction of Diana herself.

BoJack Horseman: 6.15 The View from Halfway Down (Daisy Treloar)

Best TV Performance

Dolly Wells as in Dracula (Baz Greenland)

Shira Haas in Unorthodox (Lachlan Haycock)

Aidan Gallagher in The Umbrella Academy (Chris Philp)

Michael Sheen (with David Tennant) in Staged (Robert Turnbull)

Yvonne Strahovski in Stateless (Gary Couzens)

Michaela Coel in I May Destroy You (Eamon Hennedy)

An increasingly important voice and writer on British television, it’s easy to forget just how great an actress Coel is as well. There is considerable power to her performance as Arabella throughout all twelve episodes, a million miles away from the charm and silliness of

Tracey as Coel lays bare her own experiences with sexual assault in a manner that is heart-wrenching but which goes beyond the term powerful.

Emma Corrin in The Crown (Daisy Treloar)

Best TV Moment

The Star Trek: The Next Generation reunion on Star Trek: Picard (Baz Greenland)

Captain Jack returns to Doctor Who (Lachlan Haycock)

The introduction of The Child in The Mandalorian (Chris Philp and Eamon Hennedy)

Yes, technically this was last year because it aired in the US upon the debut of Disney+, but since UK audiences had to wait until this year, I’m putting it here. We all knew he was coming, but the moment that little green hand moved the blanket down and his Yoda-like face filled the screen, it was hard not to feel like Werner Herzog’s character and demand to see the baby. (Eamon).

Brandon Routh's Superman in Crisis on Infinite Earths and Riker saving the day in Star Trek: Picard (Robert Turnbull)

Silly Games in Small Axe's Lovers Rock (Gary Couzens)

Catra and Adora kiss in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Daisy Treloar)

Special mention - the return of a certain character in The Mandalorian season two finale (Baz Greenland & Chris Philp)