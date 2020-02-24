All of the Disney+ Originals available at the UK launch

With Disney+ set to launch in the UK on 24th March we thought it would be a good plan to share a list of all of the original content that will be available on the network at launch.



MOVIES

LADY AND THE TRAMP

In Disney+’s “Lady and the Tramp,” a timeless re-telling of the 1955 animated classic, a pampered house dog and a tough but lovable stray embark on an unexpected adventure and, despite their differences, grow closer and come to understand the value of home.

TOGO

From Disney+, “Togo” is the untold true story set in the winter of 1925 that takes you across the treacherous terrain of the Alaskan tundra for an exhilarating and uplifting adventure that will test the strength, courage and determination of one man, Leonhard Seppala (played by four-time Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe) and his lead sled dog, Togo.

STARGIRL

“Stargirl” from Disney+ is a tender and offbeat coming-of-age story based on the critically-acclaimed, New York Times’ best-selling young adult novel about an unassuming high schooler who finds himself inexplicably drawn to the free-spirited new girl, whose unconventional ways change how they see themselves…and their world. Leo Borlock (Graham Verchere) is an average student at Mica High School. He gets decent grades, is a member of the school’s marching band and has always been content flying under the radar. But all that changes when he meets Stargirl Caraway (Grace VanderWaal), a confident and colorful new student with a penchant for the ukulele, who stands out in a crowd. She is kind, finds magic in the mundane and touches the lives of others with the simplest of gestures. Her eccentricities and infectious personality charm Leo and the student body, and she quickly goes from being ignored and ridiculed to accepted and praised, then back again, sending Leo on a rollercoaster ride of emotions.

TIMMY FAILURE

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Tom McCarthy, Disney+’s “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made,” based on the best-selling book of the same name, follows the hilarious exploits of our quirky, deadpan hero, Timmy Failure, who, along with his 1,500-pound polar bear partner Total, operates Total Failure Inc., a Portland detective agency. An elementary school oddball, the clueless but confident Timmy (Winslow Fegley) must navigate the world of adults around him, including his overburdened mother (Ophelia Lovibond), her well-meaning boyfriend (Kyle Bornheimer), his teacher/nemesis (Wallace Shawn) and a school-mandated guidance counselor (Craig Robinson), all in his quest to become the best detective in the world. Directed by Tom McCarthy, who won an Oscar® for his “Spotlight” screenplay, “Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made” is written by McCarthy & Stephan Pastis based on the book by Pastis. The producers are Jim Whitaker, p.g.a., and Tom McCarthy, p.g.a., with Michael Bederman and Kate Churchill serving as executive producers. The film stars Winslow Fegley, Ophelia Lovibond, Kyle Bornheimer, Wallace Shawn and Craig Robinson.

ONE DAY AT DISNEY

“One Day at Disney” is a new collaboration between Disney Publishing Worldwide and Disney+ highlighting the talented men and women who bring life to some of Disney’s most beloved stories. This feature-length film highlights the fascinating and inspiring personal stories of 10 incredible people behind the enduring magic of Disney. Through the lens of CEO Bob Iger, the film follows each subject throughout their day for an intimate glimpse into their unique journey. The documentary is narrated by Emmy and Golden Globe award winning actor Sterling K. Brown.

SERIES

THE MANDALORIAN

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. “The Mandalorian” is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

THE WORLD ACCORDING TO JEFF GOLDBLUM

Through the prism of Jeff Goldblum’s always inquisitive and highly entertaining mind, nothing is as it seems in this new series. Each episode is centred around something we all love – like sneakers or ice cream – as Jeff pulls the thread on these deceptively familiar objects and unravels a wonderful world of astonishing connections, fascinating science and history, amazing people, and a whole lot of surprising big ideas and insights.

STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS

One of the most critically-acclaimed entries in the Star Wars saga will be returning for its epic conclusion with twelve all-new episodes on Disney+. From Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of “The Mandalorian,” the new Clone Wars episodes will continue the storylines introduced in the original series, exploring the events leading up to Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. Created by George Lucas with Dave Filoni as Executive Producer/ Supervising Director.

MARVEL’S HERO PROJECT

The series, produced by Marvel New Media in partnership with MaggieVision Productions, reveals the remarkable, positive change several young heroes are making in their own communities. These young heroes have dedicated their lives to selfless acts of bravery and kindness, and now, Marvel celebrates them as the true Super Heroes they are.

DIARY OF A FUTURE PRESIDENT

In the new Disney+ series “Diary of a Future President,” we see the origin story of a future leader. Told using the narration of 12-year-old Cuban American girl Elena’s diary, this new family comedy follows her journey through the ups and downs of middle school, which set her on the path to becoming the president of the United States. “Diary of a Future President” was inspired by creator Ilana Peña’s (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) childhood and is produced by Gina Rodriguez’s (Jane the Virgin) I Can and I Will Productions. Rodriguez directed the first episode and guest stars as grown-up Elena.

ENCORE!

Executive producer Kristen Bell brings together former cast-mates of a high school musical, tasking them with re-creating their original performance in high school reunion like no other. Emotions run high as the former students face faded friendships, former flames, self-doubt, and killer choreography. Through it all, these unlikely groups of friends—with the help of Broadway’s best—just might pull off a standing-ovation-worthy performance of beloved musicals like “The Sound of Music,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Annie” and more

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

The 10-episode scripted series, set at the real-life East High, where the original movie was filmed, follows a group of students as they countdown to opening night of their school's first-ever production of “High School Musical.” With meta references and some docu-style elements, it’s a modern take on the “classic” from 13 years ago. Show-mances blossom; friendships are tested, while new ones are made; rivalries flare; songs are sung; and lives are changed forever as these young people discover the transformative power that only high school theater can provide. High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” follows East High juniors Ricky and Nini, who just returned from summer camp with a new-found voice, confidence and ambitious boyfriend, E.J. With the help of his best friend, Ricky launches a plan to win back the heart of his ex-girlfriend Nini by auditioning to stage opposite her in the school’s first-ever theatrical production of “High School Musical."

BE OUR CHEF

“Be Our Chef,” a new Disney inspired cooking competition series, invites five diverse food-loving families to create themed dishes, all inspired by the magic of Disney. The families will compete for a once in a lifetime opportunity to present their very own Disney signature dish to be served at Disney Parks. In each episode, hosted by “The Office” star Angela Kinsey, two of the five families go head-to-head in a themed cook-off challenge, using family traditions and learned skills, all while representing their family through the Disney lens. The two families with the most wins make it to the spectacular finale, where they compete for the grand prize. The winner’s magical food creation will then become a signature dish or treat served at Walt Disney World.

DISNEY FAIRYTALE WEDDINGS

“Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings” returns for an all-new season only on Disney+, with new couples, surprise musical performances, unexpected appearances, captivating celebrations, and of course, lots of Disney magic. From epic hidden camera engagements to romantic fairy tale weddings, each episode will showcase enchanting stories and spectacular settings from Disney destinations around the globe. Hosted by real-life couple Stephen “tWitch” Boss (“The Ellen Show”) and Allison Holker (“Dancing with the Stars”), the series goes inside the intimate plans of each couple as they celebrate their unique love stories with the help of Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons.

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES: THE SPECIAL

Get an inside look at the making of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+! Watch as the all-new cast shares what it was like to be a part of the newest extension of the franchise and how they felt shooting the series at East High. Check out exclusive behind-the-scenes moments including a Lucas Grabeel homecoming to HSM and special footage shot on the “Josh Cam” – a fun extension of the original “Zac Cam.” Get a behind-the-scenes look at some of the new original songs made for the show, including a song that Olivia and Josh wrote together; and later, watch as the cast is revealed to a huge crowd at the D23 Expo Disney fan convention with a show-stopping live performance that makes everyone, including Kenny Ortega, the director of the original movies, jump to their feet in anticipation of this exciting new series.

PICK OF THE LITTER

A docu-series based on the film of the same name, featuring the stories of service animals, their trainers, and their human companions. Follow the six loveable dogs ; Paco, Pacino, Tulane, Raffi, Amara, and Tartan as they embark on a fascinating and suspenseful quest to become Guide Dogs For the Blind, the ultimate canine career.

SHOP CLASS

A new competition series featuring teams of young builders, who are tasked with designing, building, and testing unique creations. In each episode, a panel of experts will evaluate and test their work based on design creativity, and build functionality. In the finale episode, one team will be named "Shop Class" Champs.

THE IMAGINEERING STORY

Creating happiness is hard work. This six-hour saga by Academy Award nominated director, Leslie Iwerks, chronicles the sixty-seven year history of Walt Disney Imagineering, a place best described as equal parts artist studio, design centre, think tank and innovation laboratory. This is where an eclectic group of creative people bring ideas to life. They’re responsible for building twelve theme parks around the world - the Happiest Places on Earth.

SHORTS

FORKY ASKS A QUESTION

Forky, from Disney and Pixar’s TOY STORY 4, is a craft project created from trash, so he has important questions about how the world works, such as: What is love? What is time? And of course, the deepest question of all, What is cheese? He explores all of these questions and more in a collection of 10 shorts called “Forky Asks A Question”, exclusively on Disney +.

FAMILY SUNDAYS

Crafter extraordinaire, Amber Kemp-Gerstel, shares her passion for crafting with young families in a series of Disney-inspired DIY projects. Each episode highlights a different beloved Disney property with a one-of-a-kind craft, designed for families to build as a team. Amber guides them through an easy to follow, step-by-step process while exploring what makes Disney so special to each family.

LAMP LIFE

Bo Peep makes a big come back in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 and she leads the way in Pixar's all-new animated short film, Lamp Life. Lamp Life answers the question of what happened to Bo since we last we saw her in Toy Story 2. Join Woody and Giggle McDimples as Bo recounts her wild adventures. The film airs exclusively on Disney+.

ONE DAY AT DISNEY

PIXAR IN REAL LIFE

This live action series brings iconic characters and moments from Pixar films into the real world. Filmed on location in and around New York City, the series surprises and delights real people in real locations when they least expect it.

SPARKSHORTS

Disney+ will be the exclusive home of “SparkShorts,” the Pixar Animation Studios short film series designed to discover new storytellers and explore new storytelling techniques from across the studio.

SHORT CIRCUIT

Short Circuit is an experimental program where anyone at Walt Disney Animation Studios can pitch an idea and potentially be selected to create an original, innovative short film with the support of the studio and their fellow artists. The goal of the program is to take risks, surface new and diverse storytelling voices at the Studio and experiment with new technical innovation in the film-making process.