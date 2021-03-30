Battlestar Galactica Revisited: 2.15 Scar

Ronald D Moore's re imagining of the 1970's sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica set a gold standard, both for sci-fi and TV reboots. The darker, grittier re imagining, that saw a fleet of human ships fleeing the dreaded Cylons in search of Earth, won a whole host of awards and critical acclaims over its seven-year run. With the series looking to go through another quasi-reboot under show runner Michael Lesslie, we look back at the first reboot that defined the early days of twenty-first century television. Next up is Scar as Kat and Starbuck go head to head in the pursuit of deadly Cylon raider...

Scar is a real return to the season one vibe of. The fleet is mining for essential minerals key to humanity's survival and it is up to Galactica's vipers to protect them from the Cylon menace. There is less grandiosity than other episodes preceding it this season, but the stripped-back nature of the storytelling is still gripping.Without the protection of the Resurrection Ship, the Cylons it seems, are resorting to more measured tactics. The asteroid field in which the mining operation is taking place is the perfect place for grizzled Cylon viper Scar to launch sneak attacks. Four vipers have been destroyed and tensions are high as Kat and Starbuck battle each other for control while leading the pilots into defending against the enemy hunting them in the field.Scar itself is a terrific creation; it looks vicious with its scarred 'face' and as Sharon tells it - is traumatised by constant death and resurrection (yes raiders are reborn too), those memories making it particularly vindictive. In those few scenes we see it, Scar has character, something that has not really been seen out of the human models.It's a strong episode for both Kat and Starbuck. After her stim-induced attacks earlier this season, Kat has hardened herself into the new Starbuck. She is confident, she hides her fear and she is out for Starbucks's seat. Luciana Carro really carries the swagger and intensity that we've usually only seen in Katee Sackhoff's performance, while Sackhoff herself gives the performance of a tough as nails pilot that has succumbed to grief and despair. The flashes to her time with Anders back on Caprica reveal just how haunted she is by the events that have taken place; the constant battle against the Cylons, not to mention her involvement in the war between Adama and Cain have taken its toll.It's a far more effective examination of Starbuck's trauma than Apollo's own in the previous episode, and Sackhoff carries the weight of the episode on her shoulders. She drinks to excess and even attempts to play on Apollo's feelings her for one quick fix; all of these actions are Starbuck trying to hide from what she is really feeling. As with Carro's Kat, Sackhoff delivers a sympathetic performance to Starbuck. She is out of control but never so far that you are supposed to hate. You believe in her pain.The sense of desperation and fear hanging over the episode makes it feels very reminiscent of season onetoo. President Roslin stresses the importance of the mission to Adama who, much to Tigh's chagrin, agrees to hold the line against the Cylons, despite the losses his crew is experiencing. The success of the mining operation is greater than the deaths of a handful of pilots. This is summed up perfectly in the scene between Starbuck and Apollo as she expresses the very likely scenario that they will be sacrificed in the line of duty in order to ensure the fleet reaches Earth. They are the heroes protecting mankind every day, but they will likely never see the rewards. It's grim, but not untrue. The episode ends with Starbuck reeling off the names of all those pilots that died in the line of duty; that list will keep on growing as the series progresses.Scar is a tense, desperate episode, framed though the broken personas of Kat and Starbuck as they hold the line no matter the costs. From the frightened briefings with the inexperienced crew to the firefight in the asteroid field, there is a real sense of fear throughout. Of course, there is always hope, ashas shown time and time again; Scar is destroyed at Kat's hands, making her the true successor to Starbuck and the mining operation allows the fleet to survive. But there is a real sense that in episodes like this - and indeed in the misguided Black Market - that the toll taken will be too much, as future episodes will sadly prove.