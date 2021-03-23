Battlestar Galactica Revisited: 2.13 Epiphanies

Ronald D Moore's re imagining of the 1970's sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica set a gold standard, both for sci-fi and TV reboots. The darker, grittier re imagining, that saw a fleet of human ships fleeing the dreaded Cylons in search of Earth, won a whole host of awards and critical acclaims over its seven-year run. With the series looking to go through another quasi-reboot under show runner Michael Lesslie, we look back at the first reboot that defined the early days of twenty-first century television. Next up, we revisit Epiphanies, a season two episode that sees President Roslin's life hanging in the balance...

Epiphanies is a very interesting episode of. It serves to wrap up one key dangling thread - Laura Roslin dying of cancer - while weaving in a new theme that will occur throughout the rest of the show's run. The line between good and evil, indeed the lines between human and Cylon, start to blur a way that they have never done before.has never been afraid to show the ugly side to humanity. Indeed, the show has just explored this in one of its greatest run of episodes to date; the dramatic Pegasus arc and the ruthless Admiral Cain. But it has largely put humanity as the struggling to survive victims of the Cylon Armageddon. While their actions might be wrong on occasion, the humans ofare just trying to survive, to fight back against that murdered millions of people, even seeking revenge. They might be ruthless and cruel and violent but as an audience, you understand their motivations, even of you don't agree with them.This episode sees that line between human and Cylon fade. The physical Six, rescued by Baltar after being tortured horrifically by the Pegasus crew, is now working with a human terrorist group to fight back against the military war with the Cylons. This group seemingly forgets that the Cylons attacked and killed millions; instead, memories of Cylon slavery of decades past becomes a ln olive branch, by which they want humans to forge peace. It's an interesting angle; the fleet have been fleeing for their lives up to this point. Aside from a raid for supplies in season one's Hand of God and last episode's victory over the Cylon fleet and the destruction of the Resurrection Ship, the Galactica - and Pegasus to a point - have been serving to protect and defend.Suddenly making the military the agressors, casting Adama and his officers as the villains, makes a mockery of that the Galactica has done to keep humanity alive. But it is somewhat understandable too. From Saul declaring Marshal Law to the power plays between Adama, Roslin and then Cain, the rest of the fleet has seemingly been ostracised from the big decision made, even with Roslin's attempt to forge a new government representing the twelve colonies. The fact that they would ally with a known Cylon shows just how strained and complicated the situation in the fleet has become. From this point on, we will saw more of humanity's struggle to find its place, outside the corridors of Galactica and Colonial One.The key focus of the episode is Roslin, who finally succumbs to the ravages of cancer. The episode flits between her fragmented memories, her last day on Caprica before the Cylon attack, offering new insights and surprises surrounding her character. The fact that President Adar, her secret lover, asked for her resignation, makes her presidency less tenable, despite all she has done to prove herself as leader since. Nothing we watch in those flashbacks undermines her, though it does demonstrate both her skills in government, negotiating with striking teachers, and adds some flaws to her character too, making her even more human. Mary McConnell is one of the show's greatest performers, but we've seen very little of who she is beyond the role of President. This episode changes that.It's also an episode that reveals that she saw Six and Baltar together on Caprica before the Cylon attack. Having largely had an amicable working relationship up to this point, Epiphanies puts strain on them, both through Roslin's realisations about Baltar and his discovery of the letter she wrote for him in the event of her death. It's this moment that sees him truly cut off from those in position around him allying himself to the terrorist group and the very physical manifestation of the woman he loves. His actions here will have huge ramifications come the season’s end.The other key narrative in Epiphanies is the fate of Sharon's baby. Having largely redeemed himself as of late, Adam ordering the forced abortion of her unborn child is cruel indeed. And after her attempted rape in Pegasus, the continued violence against Sharon is difficult to watch. The fact that the foetus's blood cures Roslin's cancer is a huge turning point in the connection between humans and Cylons. Sure it is something of a Deux Ex Machina, but it feels earned, given Sharon and her child greater purpose on the show while allowing the brilliant Laura Roslin to remain on the show.Epiphanies is a much calmer episode than those that preceded it, but no less important. It offers huge insights into Roslin's character, while also finding a satisfying way to keep her alive and adds greater momentum to Sharon's role in the show too. The lines between human and Cylon blur in this episode, marking a change that will linger across the rest of the show's run...