Battlestar Galactica Revisited: 2.12 Resurrection Ship Part 2
Ronald D Moore's re imagining of the 1970's sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica set a gold standard, both for sci-fi and TV reboots. The darker, grittier re imagining, that saw a fleet of human ships fleeing the dreaded Cylons in search of Earth, won a whole host of awards and critical acclaims over its seven-year run. With the series looking to go through another quasi-reboot under show runner Michael Lesslie, we look back at the first reboot that defined the early days of twenty-first century television. The Battlestar Pegasus 'trilogy' comes to an end with the dramatic Resurrection Ship: Part 2.
The final episode of the 'Pegasus' Trilogy, that saw the dramatic arrival of Admiral Cain and the Battlestar Pegasus, comes to an epic conclusion with Resurrection Ship: Part 2, an episode that absolutely delivers on the high stakes established over the last two episodes. From a spectacular battle with the Cylon fleet to destroy the titular Resurrection Ship, to a number of surprising twists and turns concerning the war between Adama and Cain, this episode is certainly one of the best across the four-season run.
Opening with Lee Adama floating in the water, we quickly realise he is in adrift in space, watching the battle with the Cylons unfold, loosing oxygen as delirium sets it. The Media in Res opening is a well worn trope - used just as effectively in season one's Act of Contrition. It adds a personal stake to the episode; will Lee Adama die even in the human fleet is victorious? Ultimately it doesn't amount to much, bar a brief fake tease of his death at the episode's end, but it does offer an exciting glimpse of the battle to come.
In fact, when the battle does unfold, Apollo's viewpoint creates a distance from the events taking place. The spectacular explosion of the Cylon base star, the rippling of gunfire between the Cylon vessels and battlestars, is almost beautiful. Even it the midst of the action, Battlestar Galactica continues to drive the show from a human character-driven perspective. It's the not the spectacular explosions that make this a great viewing experience, it's the human characters caught up in the battle.
It also serves to remove Starbuck's key ally as she prepares to carry out her mission to kill Cain. It's interesting that the admiral all but announces she is aware of Adama's plan to assassinate her. A grudging respect for the commander perhaps, sees her tell Starbuck to remain resolute, to follow the mission to the very end. Even when she knows that it might lead to her death. When the battle is won as Starbuck goes to greet Cain, there is no Apollo at her side. Katee Sackhoff absolutely sells the anguished conflict within her, knowing that even if she carries out Commander Adama's orders, she won't make it out alive herself. The build up to the 'assassination' is a nail-biting sequence, mirrored by Colonel Fisk's own nervousness as events play out on the Galactica C&C.
And of course, the goodness of humanity wins out. Battlestar Galactica can be brutal, gritty and realistic, but it is also hopeful. At its heart, it's about humanity's survival, both physically and spiritually. There is a real sense of relief as Adama tells Starbuck to stand down, coupled with Cain's orders to Fisk that stop his from carrying out his own assassination too. When pushed to their limits, both Adama and Cain find themselves unwilling, unable to kill their rivals in cold blood. It's a moment of redemption for both, particularly Cain herself.
A brief redemption however. There is a weird connection running through Baltar's relationship with the Six model. He is able to share with her his deepest thoughts and emotions, only reserved for the Six in his head. In his boldest action yet, he gives her a gun and safe passage off the Pegasus, but not before she kills Cain in her own quarters. The admiral's death is inevitable and somewhat bittersweet. It is clear she is a danger to everyone, but Michelle Forbes is so riveting in the role of the admiral, that her departure from the show feels just as sudden as her arrival. She leaves, cementing herself as one of Battlestar Galactica's greatest guest characters.
Resurrection Ship Part 2 is one of the show's greatest episodes. It offers humanity a spectacular victory against the Cylons and changes the nature of the show. Adama is now Admiral and the Pegasus will be a permanent fixture on the show for a while yet. The kiss between Adama and Roslin also starts the next phase of their relationship. But Michelle Forbes' Admiral Cain is not forgotten. She made a big impact on the show and while it is a real shame that she doesn't stick around a little longer, at least there is the Battlestar Galactica TV movie Razor to look forward to, charting her command in the events between the mini-series and Pegasus.
Battlestar Galactica (2004–2009)
Dir: N/A | Cast: Edward James Olmos, James Callis, Jamie Bamber, Mary McDonnell | Writers: Glen A. Larson, Ronald D. Moore