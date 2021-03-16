Battlestar Galactica Revisited: 2.11 Resurrection Ship Part 1

Ronald D Moore's re imagining of the 1970's sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica set a gold standard, both for sci-fi and TV reboots. The darker, grittier re imagining, that saw a fleet of human ships fleeing the dreaded Cylons in search of Earth, won a whole host of awards and critical acclaims over its seven-year run. With the series looking to go through another quasi-reboot under show runner Michael Lesslie, we look back at the first reboot that defined the early days of twenty-first century television. The Battlestar Pegasus 'trilogy' continues with Resurrection Ship Part 1.

Picking up immediately after that brilliantly tense mid-season cliff-hanger, Resurrection Ship Part 1 opens with the Galactica and Pegasus ready to fire on each other and vipers racing to battle fellow fighters, as Cain and Adama's differences come to a violent showdown. It really is edge of your seat stuff and even when the Pegasus vipers start playing with their Galactica counterparts without opening fire, open hostility seems inevitable. Fortunately the timely creation of the stealth fighter from Flight of the Phoenix allows Starbuck to arrive in the nick of time with detailed pictures of the Resurrection ship at the heart of the Cylon fleet.From there, Resurrection Ship Part 1 looses a little momentum as Cain and Adama both recognise the advantage of working together against the Cylon threat. It does lead to one of the best scenes of the episode, as President Laura Roslin gives them both a dressing down on Colonial One. Against the strong, commanding performances of both Michelle Forbes and Edward James Olmos, Mary McDonnell still manages to hold her own, her Laura a disappointed headmistress keeping her cold fury in check.And yet, Laura's private suggestion to Adama is still shocking, suggesting he kill Cain before she gets there first. Roslin is absolutely right of course. We have seen her be extremely ruthless when she needs to be, but it's still a shock to hear her openly tell Adama to murder someone. Fortunately for Roslin, the revelations that unfold only back up her decision. While Pegasus revealed that Cain shot an officer in the head for disobeying orders, Resurrection Part 1 shows that she is a true psychopath, who stripped a civilian fleet for parts, left innocents to die and had families executed in order to force valuable civilians to become part of her crew.It's a questionable development, one that seems to support the threat Roslin sees; that under Cain, democracy will never be upheld and the fleet will ultimately be caught up in her psychopathy. But it does turn Cain into someone who is so ruthless, she borders on evil; how can anyone who would execute children not be?has always excelled at not painting characters into the broad strokes of good and bad. They are flawed, they make questionable decisions, but they can also be heroic and kind. Cain is, in theory, a stock baddie. However, it's a testament to how good Forbes is in the role, that Cain still feels very human, her motivations believable, even if her actions are detestable. She is waging a war and she's cast aside any notion of humanity to get revenge on the Cylons.The tension between Cain and Adama hangs over the episode, with everyone else caught in the crossfire. Apollo finds himself demoted, while Starbuck's actions see her promoted to Pegasus CAG and ordered to plan the assault on the Resurrection Ship. Helo and Tyrol find themselves facing a stay of execution, but very much prisoners of Cain, while Baltar struggles to connect with the tortured Six model. It's another powder cake waiting to explode, resulting in the tense cliff-hanger as Adama and Cain order those closest to them to execute the other Battlestar commander the moment the mission is over and what will be one of's tensest scenes to date in part 2.The Resurrection Ship itself is a fascinating design and concept, a vessel that allows the human cylons to download into new bodies without fear of death of all they have learned. It's destruction will give humanity a huge advantage moving forward and elevates the stakes in the story; it's bigger that Cain and Adama and the most important event since perhaps the initial escape from the Twelve Colonies.Resurrection Ship Part 1 is the calm before the twin storms of Pegasus and Resurrection Ship Part 2. It raises the stakes to the fleet, setting Cain and Adama on a collision course of which only one of them will survive. While the pace falters, the tension remains asprepares to deliver its biggest episode to date.