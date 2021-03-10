Battlestar Galactica Revisited: 2.10 Pegasus

Ronald D Moore's re imagining of the 1970's sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica set a gold standard, both for sci-fi and TV reboots. The darker, grittier re imagining, that saw a fleet of human ships fleeing the dreaded Cylons in search of Earth, won a whole host of awards and critical acclaims over its seven-year run. With the series looking to go through another quasi-reboot under show runner Michael Lesslie, we look back at the first reboot that defined the early days of twenty-first century television. The Battlestar Pegasus makes its debut as season two reaches its mid point.

It seems as ifhas barely had a moment to breathe and reflect on the events of the conflict between Adama and Roslin before an even bigger threat rears its head. The arrival of the Battlestar Pegasus and Admiral Cain shakes up the show and changes the status quo forever. The three-part mid season two trilogy kicks off with Pegasus and delivers one of its greatest episodes so far.Pegasus is a real powder-cake of an episode. At an extended 59-minute running time, it covers a lot of ground from the joyful reunion with the colonial warship, to Adama's mutiny when events spiral out of control. There is a deep set tension permeating the episode; behind every smile and pleasantry is a power struggle. Michelle Forbes is superb as the younger, ruthless Admiral Cain. She exudes absolute power from the moment she steps off the Raptor on the Galactica hangar bay. She is immediately distrustful of President Laura Roslin and while she offers friendship to Adama, there is never any doubt that she is in full control. It's quite unnerving to see the commander suddenly become subserviant, something which Roslin quickly picks up on, But as a man dedicating his life to the chain of command, Adama simply has no choice.The events that lead to the episode's - and mid-season - cliff-hanger, could have easily have spanned several episodes and yet they never feel rushed. The sense of something very wrong with Cain and the Pegasus crew are sewn in carefully; the fighter pilots counting their Cylon kills like bloodthirsty trophies, the Pegasus first officer Fisk drunkenly revealing to Tigh the time an officer refused to follow Cain's orders and was shot in the head in front of the rest of the crew. For all the arrivals of new technology and equipment from the vastly superior, sleeker, modern Pegasus, every gift it seems comes with dire consequences.Cain turning tact and reintegrating the crew is the first big move. Suddenly Apollo and Tyrol loose their positions, forced to play subordinates to Cain's loyal crew. Starbuck in particular, falls foul of this as Pegasus Cag Captain Cole 'Stinger' Taylor has her thrown off a mission for insubordination. The relaxed manner in which the Galactica crew have lived is suddenly gone. It is Cain's way or else. Even the shots of the larger, more powerful Pegasus looming over the Galactica feel ominous,Most worryingly is Cain's treatment of Cylon prisoners. The discover of the horribly tortured Six on the Pegasus is genuinely disturbing; the Cylons might still be the enemy but you feel the heartbreak and fury of Baltar's Six as he examines another one of her models in a state of catatonia. It's here where Pegasus goes down a very dark path, often harrowing to watch. The Pegasus crew bragging of the gang rape of the Six model feels like a step too far; there's enough sense of how dangerous Cain's command is without this. It demonstrates that the crew are encouraged to follow their darkest impulses. The ugly side of humanity in a post-apocalyptic landscape is not a new idea; you only have to look to the likes of The Governor of Negan infor example.The attempted rape of Sharon by Pegasus's Cylon interrogator Lieutenant Thorne is a harrowing sequence. The sadistic abuse of the Cylons is made worse by the fact they are women. The fact that the Pegasus crew consider them nothing more than machines gives a little context, but doesn't make it any less disturbing to watch. Fortunately the episode never gets as far as the actual violation of Sharon, as Helo and Tyrol save the day, killing Thorne in the eventual struggle.The concluding scenes of Pegasus are almost inevitable. Cain's rule is absolute and her swift judgement and order to execute Adama's men is shocking. It's the final straw for the Galactica commander, leading to a tense stand off in the closing moments as Pegasus prepares to open fire and Colonial raptors race to intercept each other. It makes the conflict between Adama and Roslin that dominated the first part of season two look like child's play.Pegasus is a thrilling, disturbing power cake of an episode, showing the darker path Galactica could have taken with a more ruthless commander and the lack of a civilian fleet to ground them. Michelle Forbes gives a superb performance as Cain, one of's greatest guest stars, setting the stage for great things to come in the following two-parter, not least the Cylon Resurrection Ship glimpsed in the mission preparation in this episode. There are times when it seems as if the episode is taking things too far - indeed the attempted rape of Sharon is grim viewing - but there is no denying the tension brewing from the moment the Pegasus first appears. It is a bold, huge episode that will permanently impact the show moving forward...