Battlestar Galactica Revisited: 2.09 Flight of the Phoenix

Ronald D Moore's re imagining of the 1970's sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica set a gold standard, both for sci-fi and TV reboots. The darker, grittier re imagining, that saw a fleet of human ships fleeing the dreaded Cylons in search of Earth, won a whole host of awards and critical acclaims over its seven-year run. With the series looking to go through another quasi-reboot under show runner Michael Lesslie, we look back at the first reboot that defined the early days of twenty-first century television. We continue with Flight of the Phoenix, a surprising uplifting episode sandwiched between the big events of season two...

After what we've been through... it would be very easy to give up, to lose hope, but not here, not today. This is more than a ship, Chief. This is an act of faith. It is proof... that despite all we've lost... we keep trying... and we will get through this, all of us, together. I promise.

Flight of the Phoenix is an interesting episode. Like Final Cut, it deals with the fallout of the civil war arc that dominated the beginning of season two. But it also acts as a meditation on the fleet as a whole, how these characters we watch each episode are continuing to battle on following the Cylon Armageddon of the twelve colonies. It is an episode that explores the strain, the exhaustion and the fear, while also offering something delightfully optimistic. It is certainly one of the second season's most underrated episodes.The Cylon virus of the season openerrears its head again, causing plenty of tension as it begins to affect the Galactica's systems. With the visual of the massive Cylon fighter attack fleet at the episode's beginning, it becomes a ticking time clock as one thing after another goes wrong. From Dualla being struck by the exploding console to Apollo, Starbuck and Hotdog succumbing to oxygen deprivation in the shooting range, there is something ominous about a ship turning against its crew. And of course, tempers flair; Gaeta's outburst against Tigh in C&C is totally justified, even if it breaks every rule in the chain of command.The episode also addresses a number of dangling plot threads. Laura Roslin's cancer diagnosis takes a darker turn, as she learns she has weeks to live. And Helo struggles to fit back in; he is ostracised by his colleagues for his relationship with Cylon Sharon. There is a moment of genuine dread as he and Chief Tyrol come to blows over their relationship with the various copies, and it looks as if the broken chief might actually kill him. Tyrol recounting how he and Sharon were going to leave Galactica and get married is heartbreaking.Given all this, Flight of the Phoenix could easily have become a depressing 42 minutes of television, watching the crew face the inevitably of the Cylon attack, while Roslin accepts death and every resigns themselves to their loss and despair. But yet it works hard to show that there is hope. Tyrol's project to build a new fighter - because he has nothing else to live for - offers the episode a real sense of momentum. What at first seems a foolhardy mission, quietly mocked by the crew, becomes something of a passion for everyone involved. For the first time, the crew aren't just surviving, they are building something new.The episode finds everyone finding a way to work together. As the Cylon fleet closes in, Sharon proves her worth to Adama, building the first steps towards respect. The sight of the pilots outnumbered heavily by the enemy is full of tension and dread and the crew reacting to Sharon as she works to save them is bemusing as much as it is nail biting stuff. Sure the virus being turned on the enemy ships, disabling them, is bit of a deux ex machine, but it works in the context of the episode.Similarly, the final unveiling of the 'Laura' could have been cheesy and trite. But it just plenty of heart. Everyone comes together, Helo learns the respect of his peers, Tyrols proves he can create something out of the ashes of a dead fighter (hence the title) and everyone is left with a sense of relief.Roslin's speech is so full of optimism, of unity, that it makes her impending death, just weeks away all the more tragic. But despite that, it feels as if the show has reached a turning point. These characters are very different from the people that fled the colonies. They are united, they are together. Of course, Admiral Cain is just around the corner, but at this point in the show, there is a real sense that the fleet might just survive this, if they stick together. And that is a great thing.