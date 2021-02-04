Battlestar Galactica Revisited: 2.05 The Farm

Ronald D Moore's re imagining of the 1970's sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica set a gold standard, both for sci-fi and TV reboots. The darker, grittier re imagining, that saw a fleet of human ships fleeing the dreaded Cylons in search of Earth, won a whole host of awards and critical acclaims over its seven-year run. With the series looking to go through another quasi-reboot under show runner Michael Lesslie, we look back at the first reboot that defined the early days of twenty-first century television. We continue with season two's The Farm as Starbuck faces a traumatic ordeal on Caprica.

The Farm offers perhaps the most disturbing part of the Cylons' plan yet. After being shot and accidentally left behind during a resistance shoot out with the Cylons, Starbuck wakes up in in what at first appears to be a Resistance hospital. However, events take a far more insidious turn when she discovers a mysterious scar on her abdomen. The discovery of a room where human women are hooked up to machines, serving as incubators to half-Cylon babies, really is the stuff of horrors.It's almost quite surreal to see Kara 'Starbuck' Thrace this vulnerable. Katee Sackhoff does a fantastic job of giving a nuanced, believable performance - still tough, without having to resort to being overly aggressive. Her guilt over the death of Zack explored her softer side in season one, but she still had her identity as a skilled Viper pilot to fall back on.is something different. Incarcerated in a room, drugged and experimented on while she is unconscious, she finds herself a victim, almost succumbing to becoming a human incubator. It's a disturbing turn of events; her very gender is being used against her.Much of the episode serves as a two hander between Sackhoff and Rick Worthy's soft-spoken Doctor. Worthy does a great job of keeping the Doctor just short of insidious, with a charming, disarming nature that only take a darker turn when he starts to insist that Starbuck's ovaries are her strongest commodity. He makes an instant impression as the latest human-Cylon model, even if fails to stand out among his peers as the series progresses. But he certainly has an impact here. Between the knowing glances as Starbuck clues onto the game and his suspicions as he discovers she is not dosed with drugs, there's a great bit of tension as she turns against him, attacking him with the broken mirror. There's also a terrific bit of justice as she takes out of the Six models during her escape with a well aimed fire extinguisher to the Cylon's head.The discovery of the room of female incubators is really dark; not only does it raise the stakes for Starbuck who might easily find herself in this predicament, it's far nastier than the simple extermination of humanity with nuclear weaponry that started off this whole conflict. When confronting Sharon and the Cylon's plans for human-Cylon procreation later in the episode, Starbuck isn't wrong when she equates the whole farm to rape.As for the Cylon Sharon, it's great to see her make her return, rescuing Starbuck, Helo and the other resistance fighters and giving Starbuck the means to escape Caprica and return the golden arrow to Kobol. It's interesting that Helo seems more willing to forgive Sharon now, almost coming to understand the Cylon's plans as he talks about the missing ingredient; love. Helo and Sharon's relationship and the birth of their child to come is one of the cornerstones of the show and that relationship takes another big step here.Home marks the end of the episodic adventures on Caprica for now. Helo's journey through the nuclear-apocalyptic world certainly seemed to go on a little too long - and thankfully Starbuck's return to her home planet is far more well-paced. Anders remains as the custodian for the human resistance. Michael Trucco make a great impression across these two episodes and Ander's chemistry with Sackhoff's Starbuck has been strong. It's no wonder that he returns later down the road.While much of The Farm is focused on Starbuck's ordeal on Caprica, the episode also welcomes back Edward James Olmos as Commander Adama. Side-lined in the first four episodes - and giving Michael Hogan time to shine as Tigh - he's back in the command seat a changed man after his near-death experience. The scene where he returns to C&C is incredibly heartfelt as is his visit to the corpse of Boomer, tearful at the betrayal he experienced, trying to reconcile the fact that this officer he trusted could have been a Cylon. But interestingly, he doesn't back down - yet - when it comes to stopping Laura Roslin. While the next two parter Home will bring the fleet civil war to a head, this episode sees him determined to stop her no matter the cost.The cost, it seems, is a third of the fleet. Picking up a week after Roslin and Apollo escaped Galactica, The Farm seems the fugitives struggling to find a way to fight back. Jamie Bamber gets a great scene where Lee tries to become the voice of the resistance and struggles to go up against his father, while Mary McDonnell coveys the awkwardness and desperation of Roslin as the President finds herself something of a messianic figure, leading humanity to salvation. Even after the revelations of the last few episodes, it's interesting to see that Roslin only plays the religious card when she has run out of all options, jumping away to Kobol with a third of the fleet, despite the Cylon threat that might await them.The sprawling narrative of season two's divided fleet and Starbuck and Helo's experiences on Caprica start to reach their natural end points with this episode. We say goodbye to Caprica finally, while a renewed Adama looks set to face off against a desperate Roslin one last time. It's a great hook for the coming two-parter that will change the nature of the show once again.