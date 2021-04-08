Battlestar Galactica: 2.18 Downloaded
Ronald D Moore's re imagining of the 1970's sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica set a gold standard, both for sci-fi and TV reboots. The darker, grittier re imagining, that saw a fleet of human ships fleeing the dreaded Cylons in search of Earth, won a whole host of awards and critical acclaims over its seven-year run. With the series looking to go through another quasi-reboot under show runner Michael Lesslie, we look back at the first reboot that defined the early days of twenty-first century television. We continue our look back at season two with the Cylon-centric episode Downloaded...
The mystery of the Cylons, their plan and who among the human cast might be one, sustained Battlestar Galactica throughout much of its run. Whether that plan was ever fully laid out is probably up for contention in the same manner as what was the island all about in Lost and the alien conspiracies of The X Files. If you look closely, the answers are there; it was just not abundantly clear when the show was all done.
Having teased the mystery of the human Cylons for much of season one, the second season gave us two more models in Rick Worthy's Doctor Simon in The Farm and Lucy Lawless's intrepid reporter D'anna Biers in Final Cut. But at this late season two stage, answers were still sparing. Even with rebel Sharon to aid the fleet and hints of God's plan from the Six in Baltar's head, there was very little we knew about the enemy.
That of course changed over the following two seasons, and that glimpse behind the Cylon curtain really begins with Downloaded. The main cast are bit players in an episode that follows the resurrected Six that seduced Baltar back on Caprica and season one Sharon, who met a violent end in early season two episode Resistance. Returning to Cylon-occupied Caprica for the first time since The Farm, we learn that these models have been hugely shaped by their experiences with humanity, making them something of a pariah among their human-Cylon counterparts.
Downloaded works to humanise Six - the real Six - who died protecting Baltar during the Cylon attack on the colonies. Her resurrection in the clone pools offers plenty of insights into the relationship between the models and has the perfect 'HE'S A CYLON!' fake out as Baltar kneels over the pool to greet her. Of course, this isn't the real Baltar, but a confident, arrogant, well-dressed and ruthless version that exists in Six's head. It's a wonderful twist and the perfect opportunity for James Callis to play a version of his character that his heightened by his lack of human experiences and he gets to deliver some wonderfully sassy lines as he interacts with her over the course of the episode. It's the perfect mirror to Baltar's confident, arrogant, well-dressed and ruthless version of Six that exists in his head. They are more connected than we ever realised.
The original Sharon also makes a surprise return, waking up screaming in the clone pool as he worst nightmare is realised. Having gone through quite a journey in season one and two, discovering she is a Cylon, shooting Adama, loosing the trust and compassion of those that love her and then dying in her former lover's arms, Downloaded follows her as she struggles to adjust to the startling reality that she is very much the enemy. Retreating to Sharon's old life, living in Sharon's apartment on Caprica with photos of her fake life, she remains continually distanced form her human-Cylon counterparts.
The connection that builds between this Six and Sharon is the glue that holds the episode together. They are both isolated and under threat of being 'boxed.' Lucy Lawless returns as D'anna and offers a rather more dangerous, insidious version of the character we saw in Final Cut. She offers fake smiles and pretences; the episode sees Six guided by the Baltar in her head, realising that she is in danger from the manipulation of D'Anna, AKA Three, too because of her human experienced, because she loved a human man.
Michael Trucco also makes a surprise return as Starbuck's former lover Anders, leading a deadly attack into the heart of Cylon territory. There is plenty of tension in his scenes, setting up a trap to blow up the café in which the human-Cylons are gathered. Battlestar Galactica is a show borne out of the horrors of 911 and episodes like this and early season three offer a very interesting interrogation of terrorism. It's palatable because those building blown up are obviously the enemy; Anders is a terrorist we all support, very much like Star Trek: Deep Space Nine's Kira (a show in which Battlestar Galactica showrunner Ronald D Moore would play out many of the ideas that came to fruition here). Kira's actions were acceptable because the Cardassians were evil, in the same way that Anders killing Cylons is acceptable.
And yet, there's something clever about making Six and Sharon the 'human' protagonists of the episode. When Ander's trap is set, you don't want them to be caught in the blast. There's even a point at which a captured Anders might be killed by Sharon, making the line of sympathy between one character or another somewhat blurred. It helps that D'anna survives the blast, a wildcard that is willing to kill Sharon, Six and Anders. Her death at Sharon's hands is totally satisfying.
That line blurs further when you consider the sub plot happening back on the fleet. When Helo's Sharon gives birth to their child, President Roslin's first action is to separate the family. Doc Cottle is forced to present a fake, dead baby in order to keep the child hidden with an adoptive mother in the fleet. It's a horrible, horrible action and yet understandable. The half human, half-Cylon child is a mystery and the attention is brings from the Cylons is a threat to the survivors of humanity themselves. It's fake death keeps the fleet safe; Roslin keeps the fleet safe. But she still doesn't come out of Downloaded smelling of roses. The audience is on Helo and Sharon's side. We feel their loss.
Downloaded is a significant step forward in the evolution of the Cylon race. The original Sharon makes a surprise return (and gains a number, eight) and finds a new place among the enemy while still being separate from them. Grace Park does some terrific work here as two versions of the same Cylon who find cruelty not just from D'anna, but humanity itself. Tricia Helfer, meanwhile, gives a sympathetic, subtle performance as Six, breathing new life into an often ruthless character. The addition of her own Baltar is just the icing on the cake.
This is an episode that offers a peak behind the Cylon curtain. It's importance isn't necessarily apparent here, but the events of Downloaded will have quite the impact ahead.
Battlestar Galactica (2004–2009)
Dir: N/A | Cast: Edward James Olmos, James Callis, Jamie Bamber, Mary McDonnell | Writers: Glen A. Larson, Ronald D. Moore