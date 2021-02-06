WandaVision: 1.05 On a Very Special Episode...

WandaVision hits its halfway point and manages to not only carry on the momentum of last week's brilliantly revealing instalment but actually builds on it significantly to deliver its best episode yet. Not only that but they then provide us with an ending that potentially blows open the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Incredible stuff from a TV show that initially sold itself as a love letter to sitcoms of times gone by.



I was interested, after the big reveals of We Interrupt This Program, to see what direction the show was going to take. The pretence of being a sitcom had been dropped, and instead we got a far more straightforward narrative that filled in the details on what was happening outside Wanda and Vision's strange existence. Well, it seems that going forward we'll be getting a mix of the two styles, probably until something untoward happens that causes them to collide catastrophically.



On a Very Special Episode... begins like the first three episodes with all the sitcom tropes being faithfully followed, only this time we have moved forward to the 1980's. This time round though after the perfectly pitched opening credits (the montage showing how Vision would have potentially looked as a child is great fun) we then leave Westview to follow Darcy, Jimmy and Monica as they continue their investigation into the "Maximoff Anomaly". The show then cuts back and forth between the parallel storylines using a variety of tricks to mark the differences. The constantly changing aspect ratios, use of lighting and the laughter track in the sitcom portion do a fantastically seamless job of delineating the two realities.







There is a massive amount of information packed in to this episode and all kudos go to the writers for making it a truly organic process and not just a huge exposition dump. The viewer is guided through this process by Vision, who spends most of the episode slowly beginning to realise that everything is not as he thinks inside this seemingly carefully constructed world he and Wanda find themselves. Paul Bettany really gets to stretch his acting legs in On a Very Special Episode... as the scales start to fall from Vision's eyes and he starts down a path that leads him to a potentially explosive showdown with Wanda. It's a great performance as Bettany effortlessly switches from his comedy dad schtick to suddenly putting in a creepy and unnerving turn as he uncovers some of the dark secrets hidden in Westview. This all culminates with his angry outburst aimed at Wanda as he demands to know the truth, a truth that he almost certainly isn't going to like.



I've singled out Elizabeth Olsen's performance before and I'm absolutely going to do it again. She is a powerhouse as, like Bettany, she changes her mood and demeanour instantly. All the time her perfect life is running smoothly and things are going her way she's the perfect TV mom as she looks after her twins Tommy and Billy. The second things shift out of her control, we witness a malevonent change in her personality. The upbeat music drops out of the audio, the laughter track is silenced and the whole tone of the show changes instantly. It's an incredibly powerful effect and makes for some quite spine-tingling moments, none more so then when Wanda temporarily leaves the sanctuary of Westview to confront the S.W.O.R.D. agents outside. We get to see her in full Scarlett Witch mode, complete with a return of the Sokovian accent, as she leaves everyone with no doubt that they should leave her and Vision alone.







Some of the most pertinent and important information that is dropped this episode comes from the investigation of Darcy, Jimmy and Monica. Most significant is the knowledge that Monica has gained from being inside "The Hex". This is what Darcy has dubbed the hexagonally shaped area that envelops Westview and leads to several funny moments as she tries to get everyone else to adopt this moniker. The camaraderie between the three is fun and engaging and is a nice counterpoint to the darker tone that is bleeding into the sitcom portion of the show. Carrying on from the last episode, the trio continue to act as a surrogate for all the fans who are trying to work out what exactly is happening. Name dropping the Sokovia Accords, Captain Marvel and various other MCU connections really helps give the feel of the interconnected universe that we, as fans, love to discuss so much.



A potential villain is revealed as S.W.O.R.D. director Hayward begins to show his true colours and launches a drone missile strike on Wanda at the first chance he gets. I suspect our intrepid trio will butt heads with him before the show is done. Monica also reveals that while she was in the Hex, she was certainly not having a good time. Apparently whatever Wanda is doing to control the people of the town is not pleasant, a fact demonstrated when Vision breaks the control on one of his colleagues who tells him in no uncertain terms that it's like a waking nightmare. This unpleasant truth paints Wanda in a far different light. Her grief for Vision has certainly clouded her judgement far beyond what is acceptable.







Finally, we learn that not everything happening in Westview is completely in Wanda's control. For example, she has no control over her twins, who instantly age themselves accordingly when their mum says they can't have a dog until they're 10 years old. On top of this there, is definitely something amiss with Agnes, the ever present nosey neighbour. Kathryn Hahn plays the perky lycra clad '80's housewife brilliantly. Just like Olsen and Bettany, she has the ability to change her personality in an instant. Vision begins his investigation into the truth after Agnes suddenly breaks character and talks about redoing a scene if Wanda isn't happy with it. Agnes definitely doesn't seem to be under Wanda's sway the same way everyone else is.



One of my favourite parts of the episode is when Wanda wants nothing to do with Vision's accusations that everyone is suffering under her control. She starts the credits rolling on the sitcom show they are playing out but Vision ignores them and carries on the argument until the credits stop their scrolling. This then leads us into the incredible ending. I'm not going to spoil anything but suffice to say that it has the potential to be a game changing event for the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. The doorbell rings, another event Wanda admits she isn't controlling, and the person standing there took me completely by surprise.



Leave it to Marvel to drop such a potentially important bombshell into their first TV show with little to no fanfare. The ramifications are huge and, quite frankly, is something only Marvel could pull off. Kevin Feige and his team deserve all the praise they get. Long may it continue.