After three episodes of sitcom pastiches I was wondering exactly how long it would be until Marvel decided to reveal just what the hell is happening with Wanda, Vision and their seemingly idyllic life in Westview. It turns out that four is the magic number and, while we don't get all the answers handed to us, We Interrupt This Program fills in a massive chunk of the story and gives us a far better understanding of what's actually going on. All the people complaining (wrongly) that WandaVision was a big misstep for Marvel just need to stick with it as this episode takes an extreme tonal shift and plays out in a far more conventional manner. Wanda, Vision and their newborn twins take a backseat this time out, as we delve more into what is going on outside the sitcom world of Westview.



It's difficult to review a show such as WandaVision without giving too much away. I shall keep spoilers light but suffice to say that with a show based so much on mystery I would whole-heartedly recommend proceeding with caution if you haven't already seen the episode. Much of the enjoyment derived from the show is through pieces of the puzzle being slowly revealed and going in, knowing nothing is definitely the best way to experience it.







At the end of the last episode we saw Wanda's friend Geraldine start to ask far too many questions about Ultron, Pietro Maximoff and the real world in general. Far too much for Wanda to tolerate and she angrily expelled Geraldine from her carefully built world. Now in We Interrupt This Program we jump back in time with Geraldine to where this story begins, and what an interesting place to begin it is. With a stroke of absolute genius the creators of WandaVision begin their story at the precise moment that Hulk snaps his fingers in Avengers: Endgame and brings back everyone that vanished during the "blip". We get to see Geraldine and several other people reappear in the world in a sort of reversal of the "dusting" process that occurred when Thanos wiped out half the universe at the climax of Avengers: Infinity War. We get to see just what a confusing and frantic time this was for the people who come back as well as the survivors who have spent the last 5 years adjusting to life after the "snap". Marvel touched on this adjustment a bit in Spider-Man: Far From Home but here in WandaVision we get to see it actually happening at ground level and it's a fascinating idea that



I'd love to see explored more. Geraldine, unaware that five years has just passed in her absence, reappears in a hospital ward and is immediately concerned for her mother whom she was visiting. This is where we discover that Geraldine is actually Monica Rambeau, who you may recall we first met in Captain Marvel, and is the daughter of Carol Danver's best friend Maria. Unfortunately Maria Rambeau was not "blipped" out of existence and died of cancer in the intervening years. Teyonah Parris puts in a fantastic performance as Monica as she comes to terms with what has happened and gives us a glimpse into the dark reality of what it would actually be like to have half the world's population disappear for five years.







The significance of all the sword imagery that we have seen in previous episodes is also revealed as we find out that Monica works for S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division). Marvel certainly like an acronym and much like S.H.I.E.L.D. it seems that Monica's employer is a huge organisation that deals with threats of a super-human nature. Her first duty after the "blip" is a missing persons case which actually turns out to be a missing town case as Westview has vanished completely. More precisely, it has disappeared to those people that live there. The two policemen that meet Monica and her colleague Jimmy Woo, played by Randall Park (first introduced in Ant Man and the Wasp), seem completely oblivious to the huge Westview sign that overshadows them, they insist they come from Eastview.



The rest of the episode plays out as S.W.O.R.D. investigate why no one remembers Westview and what the nature of the energy field is that surrounds it, an energy field that Monica is pulled through and thus takes on the role of Geraldine. It's great to see Kat Dennings return to the role of Dr. Darcy Lewis, last seen in Thor: The Dark World, as S.W.O.R.D. bring in a variety of experts to try and fathom out what is going on. I love the interconnectivity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how there is always a character already available when they need someone to fill a role. It adds such a depth to the storytelling and world building that no one has even come close to emulating.







Once Darcy has realised she can monitor what is happening in Westview on old television sets, we can really see how this episode aligns to what has come before. In an intriguing twist Darcy doesn't get to see the pieces where Wanda alters reality and rewinds the timeline, it appears the signal being broadcast is automatically censored by Wanda when anything threatens to interrupt her existence with Vision. It is soon revealed how events in the real world correspond to the strange occurrences that have been plaguing Wanda. In a case of life imitating art, watching Darcy and Jimmy try to figure out is going on plays out exactly like all the internet fans who have been having discussions for the last few weeks as they argue and try to figure out what WandaVision is all about.



By the time the episode finishes, we have a far more significant idea of just what it all means. Where the story takes us next is another matter entirely. If the glimpse Wanda has of Vision looking grey and lifeless like he did at the end of Avengers: Infinity War is anything to go by, it's certainly not going to be all sunshine and roses.