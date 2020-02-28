The Outsider 1.08 Foxhead

The latest episode of the Stephen King based thriller is like an overview of the series as a whole. It has long stretches where nothing of consequence seems to happen punctuated by sudden acts of violence. I’ve criticised several episodes of The Outsider for dragging their heels somewhat and to begin with it seemed like this episode was going the same way. However several different storylines then merge together to give us some of the shows best moments.



The beginning of Foxhead summons up feelings of deja vu. A sequence made up of 2 car journeys feels very similar to last episode where Holly and Jack made their eventful trip out to the pines. I was pleased to see that this soon changes to become a far more interesting and exciting episode, one that is up there with the season’s best.







Last time out we saw Claude Bolton quit his job at the strip club and leave town. After being scratched by the Terry Maitland doppelganger he really wasn’t feeling himself and decided he needed to get away. Now we see he has gone home to Tennessee to stay with his brother Seale.



Hot in pursuit are Ralph, Holly, Andy and Yunis who have decided on a course of action. Believing that Claude is definitely going to be the entity’s next fall guy they decided that giving him an airtight alibi is imperative. What better way to achieve this than surrounding him with respectable law enforcement officers. Ralph goes along with this way of thinking even though he is still yet to be convinced of a supernatural connection.



The 2 car journeys contrast nicely. Andy and Yunis pass the time ribbing each other, particularly Yunis as he tricks Andy into believing Holly can sense when someone is about to die. I suspect this might be foreshadowing as I’ve previously mentioned my concerns about the mild-mannered Andy surviving to the end of the season. Holly and Ralph have a much more fractious time as their opposing views cause them to butt heads.



The journey portion of the show is broken up as it intercuts with the Bolton brothers and also by showing Jack Hoskin’s passage to Tennessee. This is particularly interesting because for the first time he is actually shown accompanied by his demonic master, El Cuco. After retrieving his stash of weaponry Jack shoots a random trucker so that his monstrous passenger can feed. The sounds of El Cuco munching down on this unfortunate soul are the stuff of nightmares and are more effective than any gore they could have shown.







Also en route to Tennessee is the Davidson family. We are introduced to them as they head for Cavestock, a festival that appears to be based around an ancient cave system. The Grandparents plus their 2 grandchildren are off for their annual trip. What could possibly go wrong, especially when lots of people are wearing masks for the occasion. Just the ticket for a child killing entity that hasn’t quite had the time to fully adopt its new identity.



Some new blood being injected into the show comes at just the right time and although the Davidsons are mostly painted in with broad strokes they serve their purpose perfectly. Grandpa is bored of coming to the same old festival every year and has his hands full keeping tabs on his granddaughter who is much more interested in the local boys than anything else. Unfortunately this means he takes his eye off his grandson, a more studious child who really wants to go and search the caves for fossils. Luckily for him a stranger in a fox mask, who sounds suspiciously like Claude Bolton, is more than happy to take him. Even more luckily for him is the fact that his sister notices this abduction taking place and sounds the alarm. Grandpa Davidson springs into action despite his advancing years and prevents El Cuco from claiming another victim. It’s an incredibly effective scene as we are well aware of what terrible fate awaits the child if he is successfully spirited away. The relief is palpable when everything is resolved safely. When you’re dealing with a Stephen King story you just know there was every chance that a less than happy ending was a strong possibility.



At this point it’s worth pointing out that our hero’s plan only works with a huge caveat. The idea to have a group of credible witnesses surrounding Claude at all times is a sound one. It does however require El Cuco to murder a child during this time. This doesn’t seem particularly proactive. As it happens it was pure luck that this was averted, so maybe not the most heroic plan of all time.







I was very happy to see that The Outsider has decided to deviate from its source material. Whilst similar in a lot of ways there are now quite significant differences which makes it a far more interesting watch for those of us familiar with the book. Also I thought it was interesting to note that this episode was directed by J. D. Dillard, not a name I would normally have been familiar. However it caught my eye because, only this week, he has been linked to a new Star Wars film. Based on his assured direction of this exciting episode he’s certainly a director to keep your eye on.



The most important part of Foxhead comes in its final dying seconds. I said last week that Ralph was beginning to waiver but was going to need irrefutable proof before his stubbornness could be overcome. As the Tennessee police officers stand before him with Claude Bolton’s face frozen in an animal like snarl, captured on a bystander’s phone footage, Ralph finally sees the truth. An almost imperceptible look and a slight nod of the head from Ralph tells Holly all she needs to know. It’s a beautifully understated moment that’s framed by the out of focus Holly on one side, typical of the gorgeous camerawork seen throughout The Outsider. It’s also another fantastic moment from Ben Mendelsohn as his wordless response speaks volumes, not only letting us know he has accepted the truth but also conveying his grief and regret about what has occurred. Frankie Peterson, Terry Maitland and all the accumulative death and despair that has built up since El Cuco came to Cherokee City are etched across Ralph’s face. There is also a determination that has come with this acceptance. With Ralph’s posse all now aware of what they are facing, and with the monster exposed, the final act has been set up perfectly.