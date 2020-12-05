The Mandalorian: 2.06 Chapter 14: The Tragedy

After the Ahsoka Tano-based excellence of the last episode I'll freely admit I was expecting filler this time out, treading water as it were until we dive headlong into a two-part finale. When I found out the running time was only about half an hour, I figured I was probably correct. How wrong I was! My assumption was that the season would end with Mando arriving on Tython and Grogu sitting on the seeing stone as instructed by Ahsoka. So imagine my surprise when in the first few minutes of The Tragedy, our heroes arrive on Tython and ascend to the summit where Grogu can convene with the Force. I'm happy to say the surprises did not stop there.



Writer Jon Favreau and guest A-list Hollywood director Robert Rodriguez deliver an action packed installment of The Mandalorian that is absolutely crammed full of moments that will make any Star Wars fan delirious with joy. Favreau seems really dialed in to want the fans want and has definitely found the perfect balance of fan service to serve up. No sooner is Grogu meditating on the mystical Jedi stone, when we hear the sound of an approaching ship. Mando goes to check it out and what do we see flying across the sky? Only Slave-1, you know, Boba Fett's distinctive ship from The Empire Strikes Back.



Yes it seems I was wrong again when I predicted we wouldn't see Fett again this season. The best part is we finally get to see him do all the cool things we assumed he could but never got a chance to see. Boba Fett was always a fan favourite based mainly on his fantastic design. He never said or did much and supposedly died by careening int the sarlacc pit. Now, Favreau has resurrected him and gives the fans exactly what they wanted to see. I can just imagine him grinning from ear to ear as he wrote the script for this episode, knowing full well that the audience was going to absolutely love it. Let's face it, who didn't want to see Boba Fett go fully bezerk on a squad of stormtroopers? Temuera Morrison is pitch perfect as Boba, and seems to be having a blast as he uses a tusken raider gaffi stick to smash trooper helmets to pieces. The moment he flies in having donned his iconic armour is just the icing on the cake.







The surprises don't stop coming though, as Fett has brought some backup in the form of Fennec Shand, the bounty hunter left for dead back in season sound. It turns out he patched her up with some medical biotech a bit like Luke's robotic hand, and she's now his right hand woman. This is particularly good news because Ming-Na Wen is incredible and I thought it was a shame she didn't have a larger role. Well now she's back and in fine form as she assists in mowing down vast quantities of stormtroopers.



A sequence involving a Raiders of the Lost Ark-homage that has her taking out quite a few troopers with a large rolling boulder is quite inspired. In fact one of the episode's best features is seeing lots of stormtroopers just doing their thing, which mostly involves them dying in more and more creative ways. It doesn't hurt that this episode appears to have been mostly shot on location, which I find is always of benefit. Robert Rodriguez directs with an assured hand and his experience on films such as Desperado, Sin City and Alita: Battle Angel ensure the action scenes are exciting and superbly choreographed. The shot of Boba Fett turning to camera as two Imperial landing craft explode behind him is one of many visual treats.







Before the episode becomes essentially one long brilliant action scene, we get a quiet moment in the cockpit of the Razorcrest as Mando continues his bonding with Grogu, continuing on from Ahsoka's teaching. It's quite heartwarming to see Mando use Grogu's real name and be genuinely delighted when he responds. Pedro Pascal has become quite adept at portraying Mando's emotions whilst constantly handicapped by the helmet. This is something that looks like it's going to come in handy before this season is done.



When an episode is titled The Tragedy, you know things aren't going to be all sunshine and rainbows. Things take a turn for the worse when a single orbital laser reduces the Razorcrest to so much twisted wreckage. It may be only a ship, but it has become quite iconic in such a short space of time and is the shows emotional home for both Mando and Grogu. Events get even worse when Moff Gideon's Dark Troopers fly in and snatch Grogu away from under Mando's nose. By the end of the episode it feels very much like the climax of The Empire Strikes Back. Things are looking bleak for our heroes and they've suffered a major setback.







With Boba and Shand pledging to assist in the rescue of Grogu, and Mando returning to Nevarro to enlist Cara Dune in their mission, things are set up nicely for a rousing sprint to the finish. If this review sounds like I'm being a fanboy that's because I am. I'm finding it really difficult to find fault with anything that happens in this episode. After complaining that last season had far too much filler, my only real complaint this time round is that the episode is too short. All credit to Jon Favreau and his team. They are now consistently turning out the best Star Wars content we've had in years. Long may it continue.